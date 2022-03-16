Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram is keeping the spirit of the Delta blues alive 

click to enlarge Justin Hardiman

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram performs at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Sunday.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram opened a lot of eyes with his 2019 debut album, Kingfish. Here was someone coming on the scene at the age of 19 who showed surprisingly advanced skill as a guitarist, and more importantly had the solid songs to back up the playing.

Ingram's songs also showed that he was well acquainted with the foundational artists of the blues and the sound artists like Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and Buddy Guy created during the post-World War II era — a style that paved the way for the rock music of the Rolling Stones, the Animals, Allman Brothers, and a host of acts that have come along since the 1960s. Where many younger blues acts seem to draw from more recent blues-based artists like Stevie Ray Vaughan or Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ingram, who actually was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, which is considered by many to be the birthplace of the blues, sounded like a genuine Delta blues artist.

The accolades for Kingfish came flooding in and the album earned a Grammy nomination, while many writers touted Ingram as the next big thing in blues and an artist who would be handed the torch by the likes of Guy (an early supporter of Ingram) and would carry blues forward to the next generations. Ingram seems to be taking the acclaim in stride.

"I tend to believe that my answer to that always changes whenever someone asks me that," Ingram, who turned 23 in January, says in a phone interview. "Like you want to say that 'Ah man, it doesn't faze me. It's not no pressure.' But once you really think about it, I'm able to say it is pressure a little bit, but I've tried hard not to focus on it. ... It tends to rattle the brain and honestly, I've kind of had my share of those."

The initial hype that surrounded Kingfish will probably die down, but with his 2021 follow-up album 662, the guitarist-singer walks all over any worries about a sophomore slump, showing considerable growth as a songwriter and vocalist, delivering an album that's notably richer both musically and lyrically.

The career that is unfolding now for Ingram is pretty much what he wanted to pursue since he was a kid.

"Well, it started off with my dad. I want to say my dad was the one who would buy me all of the instruments. I think he saw something [in me] early on himself, even though he's not musically inclined, or anyone on his side of the family is," Ingram says. "And people would tell him, 'Why are you buying him all of those guitars and keyboards? He should be playing football.' On my mom's side of the family, that side, they were the reasons why I wanted to play because I would go to church and see them in the quartet [gospel] groups."

Ingram started out on drums, then toyed briefly with guitar before learning bass. ("I started on guitar but I felt like my fingers were too big for the neck," he says.) He played his first gig at age 11 and by his early teens, he was playing bass in local bands.

He also took classes at the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale under teachers and Mississippi bluesmen Daddy Rich and Bill "Howl-N-Madd" Perry, which furthered not only his playing skills once he returned to guitar, but his education into the history of blues. Ingram also explored other more contemporary artists and genres, which helps explain the wider reach of the songs on 662. The rock edge was present on Kingfish, but it re-emerges even more strongly on the second album, while there are also moments that touch on jazz, funk, and soul. Still, his music first and foremost is blues.

"Me knowing it [blues] as the foundation, I think for one, that's what set me up big time to go out and discover new things all while not disrespecting the [blues] genre," Ingram says. "They taught us about Son House and Robert Johnson and the list goes on and on. And then me being younger, of course, I was going to go and find other stuff like the rock music and Prince. I think with me knowing all of that [blues] was the foundation, it definitely set me up for this as well."

Ingram was still touring the Kingfish album, gaining momentum along the way, when the pandemic put a stop playing shows in early 2020. During his time away from touring, Ingram faced some personal challenges, including the death of his beloved mother and a cancer scare for his father. But he was productive while he waited out the pandemic back home in Clarksdale.

The songwriting included writing the songs for 662, which is named after the area code for the Clarksdale area. As with the Kingfish album, he hooked up with producer/songwriter Tom Hambridge, and the two held weekly songwriting sessions via Zoom from May to September before heading into the studio, where the album was pretty much completed in five days.

Ingram is back on tour, playing in a four-piece format with bass, drums and keyboards, and he plans to perform plenty of songs from his two albums.

"We're just trying to mix in both of the albums because there are some people who still listen to the first one and they really enjoy that one," he says. "But with this tour, I'm happy I'm at a point now where I can play a whole show and do all of my own stuff. So that's where we're at now, putting both records together for one set."

Ingram performs on Sunday, March 20 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.