Chefs from Detroit’s destroyed Taqueria El Rey get pop-up residency Batch Brewing Company 

Fire damage at Taqueria El Rey.

Following the fire that left Southwest Detroit's Taqueria El Rey destroyed last month, Corktown's Batch Brewing Co. will host the taco spot's chefs for a recurring pop-up on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to a press release, Batch Brewing Company owner Stephen Roginson reached out to the owners to offer his kitchen so the chefs can still earn an income while the restaurant rebuilds.

"We're all in this together, so we need to step up for our community," Roginson said in a statement. "Eliseo Fuentes and his family have been anchors in the Southwest community for so long, they deserve our support now."

The Taqueria El Rey chefs will serve their famous tacos, char-grilled chicken, and ribs starting in March through the end of the month, and possibly longer, according to the release. The pop-ups will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night, or until supplies run out.

Last month, Batch Brewing Co. also hosted the former sous chef of Michael Symon's Roast after it abruptly shuttered in Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac hotel. Together, they served Roast's popular happy hour burger, with proceeds going toward helping Roast employees left without income.

"At Batch Brewing Company, we're working to be more than just a brewery," Roginson said in a statement. "We want to be a community resource. The last two years have been incredibly hard on the restaurant industry and if we've learned anything, it's to stick together."

Throughout the pandemic, Roginson helped other service industry workers by raising more than $60,000 through his organization Feelgood Tap.

Batch Brewing Co. is located at 1400 Porter St., Detroit; 313-338-8008; batchbrewingco.com.

