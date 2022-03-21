March 21, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

Email
Print
Share

Charivari Detroit Music Festival celebrating Detroit-based DJs set for August 

By
click to enlarge The 2022 Charivari Detroit Music Festival will be at Historic Fort Wayne. - DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Dontae Rockymore
  • The 2022 Charivari Detroit Music Festival will be at Historic Fort Wayne.

While the larger Movement electronic music festival tends to get most of the hype, Charivari Detroit has been going strong for nine years. It’s like Movement’s, underground, less hipster cousin.

This annual techno, dance, and house fest celebrates Detroit’s contributions to the electronic music world by featuring local DJs. It’s set for Aug. 11-14 this year, organizers announced Monday.



Previous years have featured Detroit pioneers like DJ Minx, Moodymann, Mike Huckaby, and Juan Atkins, but the 2022 lineup has yet to be released.

"Charivari Detroit will first and foremost be a celebration of the City of Detroit and its contributions to electronic dance music," according to a press release. "Techno is a Detroit creation and Detroit is flush with the pioneers and present-day masters of the genre as well as many of the most talented and respected DJ/producers of House music."

The four-day gathering takes place on the green space at Historic Fort Wayne with a killer panoramic view of the Detroit River and Canada as the backdrop. There will be three stages of music, live art displays, yoga, and food. Tickets start at $75.

Check out charivaridetroit.com for information and to buy tickets.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Concert Announcements »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Concert Announcements

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. R.I.P. Kevin ‘The Last Soulman’ Jones of Detroit hip-hop group A.W.O.L. Read More

  2. They are absolutely bumping Detroit techno in the nightclub in ‘The Batman’ Read More

  3. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram is keeping the spirit of the Delta blues alive Read More

  4. Outdoor fest Jazzin' at the Vanity to return to Detroit this summer for Juneteenth Read More

  5. Gary Numan’s climate change-themed ‘Intruder’ is based on a poem written by his daughter Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 16, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation