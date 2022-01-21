January 21, 2022 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

CBD prevented COVID-19 infection in patients, according to new study 

By
click to enlarge Oral CBD prevented - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Oral CBD prevented

Yet another scientific study suggests that cannabis could help fight COVID-19.

The latest found that CBD, the non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis touted for its possible health benefits, was able to block COVID-19 replication in human cells. That's according to a paper published Thursday in the peer-reviewed Science Advances journal.

The study saw a team of 33 researchers at the University of Chicago and University of Louisville survey of 1,212 U.S. patients taking prescribed CBD to help manage seizures. It found that patients who took 100 milligrams-per-milliliter oral doses of CBD were less likely to get positive COVID-19 test results compared to a control group that did not take CBD, 6.2% to 8.9%, respectively. Another part of the study, conducted in a lab with human lung cells, found CBD inhibited the spread of the virus.

"Our results suggest that CBD and its metabolite 7-OH-CBD can block SARS-CoV-2 infection at early and even later stages of infection," the study's authors wrote.

The study comes just one week after another, from researchers affiliated with Oregon State University, that found that other compounds found in cannabis prevented SARS-CoV-2 from infecting human cells in a lab, by effectively gumming up the virus's spike proteins.

The researchers warn that you can't just go to a local dispensary to treat yourself for COVID-19. Neither study has undergone clinical trials yet, and the Oregon State University study used compounds that are found in raw cannabis, not the CBD or THC that people consume.

"We strongly caution against the temptation to take CBD in presently available formulations including edibles, inhalants, or topicals as a preventative or treatment therapy at this time," the University of Chicago and University of Louisville authors wrote. "Especially without the knowledge of a rigorous randomized clinical trial with this natural product."

The authors of that study say that while the COVID-19 vaccines remain the best way to prevent serious illness or death, they hope a cannabis-derived product could be used as part of a multi-pronged approach, "especially for populations with limited inclination or access to vaccines," they wrote.

"As a bottom line, what this says is that CBD has the potential to prevent infections, such as breakthrough infections, which might be one of the most useful applications," lead researcher Dr. Marsha Rosner told VICE.

"The hope is that it would prevent more serious disease, but we don't know yet," Rosner said. "And we would need a clinical trial."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Most Popular

  1. Red White & Bloom to produce High Times-branded cannabis products at Warren facility Read More

  2. Lucky Leaf Expo to bring cannabis conference to Detroit in March Read More

  3. Michigan cannabis dispensary says it’s being unfairly targeted in sign dispute Read More

  4. Michigan reaps $271M total marijuana revenue Read More

  5. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, study finds Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation