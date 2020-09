Cannabis vape cartridges sold at Detroit's Plan B Wellness recalled for containing vitamin E acetate 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Package # 1A405010000426A000000084 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)

Sold between October 10, 2019 and November 22, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000217 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)

Sold between October 17, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000235 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)

Sold between November 1, 2019 and November 17, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000110 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)

Sold between October 9, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000200 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)

Sold between October 7, 2019 and November 22, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000005 (Dank Vape Cart 1g)

Sold between October 4, 2019 and November 22, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000027 (Monopoly Carts 1g)

Sold between October 4, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000138 (Monopoly Carts 1g)

Sold between October 22, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000644 (Monopoly Carts 1g)

Sold between November 16, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000499 (Monopoly Carts 1g)

Sold between October 11, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000020 (Sky Sticks 1g)

Sold between October 03, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000646 (Sky Stick 1g)

Sold between October 22, 2019 and November 21, 2019



Package # 1A405010000426A000000024 (Planet X Cart 1g)

Sold between October 5, 2019 and November 8, 2019

It looks like the vaping scare isn't over just yet.Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a recall on Thursday for cannabis vaping cartridges that failed a safety test for vitamin E acetate last month. The cartridges were sold at Plan B Wellness in Detroit at 20101 Eight Mile Rd.Patients or caregivers who have the vape cartridges are asked to return them to Plan B Wellness for disposal. The company has also been asked to notify patients or caregivers that purchased these vape cartridges of the recall.According to the agency, the cartridges were manufactured before the state issued emergency rules for cannabis vaping products in November of last year.The products are:More information is here Last year, there was a bit of confusion as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a campaign against nicotine vaping products like Juul, citing a rise in teen vaping. At the same time, a mysterious illness linked to vaping was sending otherwise healthy individuals to hospitals around the country, causing many people to conflate the two issues . Eventually, it was discovered that cannabis vaping products containing vitamin E acetate, a substance commonly used to dilute black-market vaping oil, was the cause of the illness.Plan B Wellness has been ordered to recall products for containing vitamin E acetate multiple times