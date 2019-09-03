September 03, 2019 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Cannabis use enhances sex, according to new survey 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

An activity that marijuana users have long been participating in is now backed by a scientific survey.

Lioness, makers of "the world's first smart vibrator," and Eaze, a cannabis delivery service, have teamed up to answer the most burning questions about weed and intimacy.



The survey was conducted by MarketView Research and completed by 432 Lioness newsletter subscribers across North America from June 23 to July 1, and consisted of respondents across the gender spectrum. There were questions about how respondents ingested the cannabis and if there were partners or masturbation, as well as if there were toys involved.

The long and short of it all is that folks reported that cannabis users had longer erotic sessions, more orgasms, an easier time reaching orgasms, and more satisfying sex. You can see the full survey results here.

The anti-marijuana film Reefer Madness was also known by the title Love Madness, and apparently the folks at Lioness and Eaze have uncovered the reason. Marijuana may not turn innocent young people into sex-crazed addicts, but apparently folks get more out of sex and spend more time doing it when high.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

More One Hitters »

Most Popular

  1. 3 Michigan communities to decide if they want recreational marijuana businesses Read More

  2. Possible vaping-related illness investigated in Michigan and 22 other states Read More

  3. Cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids? Marijuana sophistication will soon move into wine snob territory Read More

  4. Ferndale's Gage Cannabis Co. postpones opening until mid-September Read More

  5. Smoking good old-fashioned flower is the best way to ingest cannabis for pain relief, according to study Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...