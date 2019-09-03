Cannabis use enhances sex, according to new survey 

click to enlarge
An activity that marijuana users have long been participating in is now backed by a scientific survey.
Lioness, makers of "the world's first smart vibrator," and Eaze, a cannabis delivery service, have teamed up to answer the most burning questions about weed and intimacy.
The survey was conducted by MarketView Research and completed by 432 Lioness newsletter subscribers across North America from June 23 to July 1, and consisted of respondents across the gender spectrum. There were questions about how respondents ingested the cannabis and if there were partners or masturbation, as well as if there were toys involved.
The long and short of it all is that folks reported that cannabis users had longer erotic sessions, more orgasms, an easier time reaching orgasms, and more satisfying sex. You can see the full survey results here
.
The anti-marijuana film Reefer Madness
was also known by the title Love Madness
, and apparently the folks at Lioness and Eaze have uncovered the reason. Marijuana may not turn innocent young people into sex-crazed addicts, but apparently folks get more out of sex and spend more time doing it when high.
