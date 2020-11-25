See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

December 01, 2020 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Cannabis brand Funky Extracts is holding a sock drive for Detroit's homeless 

By
click to enlarge Jujuan "Funk" Coleman of Funky Extracts. - COURTESY OF FUNKY EXTRACTS
  • Courtesy of Funky Extracts
  • Jujuan "Funk" Coleman of Funky Extracts.

Jujuan "Funk" Coleman picked a smelly sock as the logo for his cannabis edibles company Funky Extracts because, as he previously told Metro Times, "When you speak of cannabis, 'funk' is good. So I correlated 'funk' with the quality of our products."

Continuing in that funky yet good spirit, Funky Extracts' parent company, Michigan-based Pincanna, is holding a sock drive for Detroit's homeless.



Customers can donate new socks by placing them in donation boxes at Pincanna's flagship store in Kalkaska, as well as at partner stores including Breeze in Hazel Park, Exclusive in Ann Arbor, Essence in Pinconning, Joyology in Grand Rapids and Reading as well as The Greenhouse of Walled Lake.

The stores are collecting socks through Dec. 28.

All donations will be collected by Detroit-based nonprofit Heart to Heart.

"Socks are known to be one of the most needed essential item for the homeless population," Robert Nusbaum, a founding partner of Pincanna, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with our partnering retailers in getting the word out about this important initiative."

Speaking of socks, Funky Extract's new sock-shaped gummies would make a good stocking-stuffer for the stoner on your nice list.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Trending

The election that would not die
Metro Times’ annual guide to giving locally — and on a budget — for the holidays
What's the best way to acknowledge that you occupy stolen land?
Savage Love: Blocked
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. House to make historic vote to end marijuana prohibition this week Read More

  2. Recreational marijuana sales reach nearly $440M in first year in Michigan Read More

  3. Re-elected Oakland County Sheriff known for being tough on pot says he'll follow the law now that it's legal Read More

  4. Detroit OKs recreational pot ordinance that allows for consumption lounges Read More

  5. New Standard cannabis company taps Detroiter with experience at Abercrombie & Fitch Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation