Cannabis brand Funky Extracts is holding a sock drive for Detroit's homeless 

Jujuan "Funk" Coleman of Funky Extracts.

Jujuan "Funk" Coleman picked a smelly sock as the logo for his cannabis edibles company Funky Extracts because, as he previously told , "When you speak of cannabis, 'funk' is good. So I correlated 'funk' with the quality of our products."Continuing in that funky yet good spirit, Funky Extracts' parent company, Michigan-based Pincanna, is holding a sock drive for Detroit's homeless.Customers can donate new socks by placing them in donation boxes at Pincanna's flagship store in Kalkaska, as well as at partner stores including Breeze in Hazel Park, Exclusive in Ann Arbor, Essence in Pinconning, Joyology in Grand Rapids and Reading as well as The Greenhouse of Walled Lake.The stores are collecting socks through Dec. 28.All donations will be collected by Detroit-based nonprofit Heart to Heart "Socks are known to be one of the most needed essential item for the homeless population," Robert Nusbaum, a founding partner of Pincanna, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with our partnering retailers in getting the word out about this important initiative."Speaking of socks, Funky Extract's new sock-shaped gummies would make a good stocking-stuffer for the stoner on your nice list.