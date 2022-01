Canabis-infused 'wine' is coming to Michigan 

click to enlarge House of Saka/Facebook

Napa Valley’s House of Saka has partnered with Carbidex to bring their alcohol-free cannabis-infused wine to Michigan.

Add wine to the long list of cannabis-infused treats you can find in Michigan. Well, technically “wine,” because it doesn’t actually have any alcohol in it.Napa Valley’s luxury brand House of Saka has partnered with Carbidex to bring their alcohol-free cannabis-infused wine to The Botanical Co. dispensary . Look for it at the dispensary's Lansing location this spring.“Saka Spark Mimosa” is the partnership’s first offering, which will be sold in 187 ml single-serve Champagne-style bottles. It’s made with a blend of alcohol-free sparkling Chardonnay with a Mimosa Strain-specific live resin, nectarine, and orange blossom essence.“Partnering with companies that exemplify our mission to ‘Bring good people together and enhance lives by creating extraordinary cannabis experiences’ is crucial to us,” said Russell Chambers, founder and CEO of Carbidex, in a press release. “The team at House of Saka embodies our core values and mission. We are honored to bring the extraordinary House of Saka products to the Michigan market.”Seriously, sometimes Rice Krispie treats and brownies just end up getting you too high — especially when they’re so good that you can’t stop yourself from eating the whole thing in one sitting. Instead of being straight-up incapacitated on another planet, sometimes you just want a nice chill buzz.That’s what House of Saka’s alcohol-free infused wine looks like it will do — especially if you don’t drink booze and are gathering with a bunch of friends who do.