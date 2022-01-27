January 27, 2022 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Canabis-infused 'wine' is coming to Michigan 

By
click to enlarge Napa Valley’s House of Saka has partnered with Carbidex to bring their alcohol-free cannabis-infused wine to Michigan. - HOUSE OF SAKA/FACEBOOK
  • House of Saka/Facebook
  • Napa Valley’s House of Saka has partnered with Carbidex to bring their alcohol-free cannabis-infused wine to Michigan.

Add wine to the long list of cannabis-infused treats you can find in Michigan. Well, technically “wine,” because it doesn’t actually have any alcohol in it.

Napa Valley’s luxury brand House of Saka has partnered with Carbidex to bring their alcohol-free cannabis-infused wine to The Botanical Co. dispensary. Look for it at the dispensary's Lansing location this spring.



“Saka Spark Mimosa” is the partnership’s first offering, which will be sold in 187 ml single-serve Champagne-style bottles. It’s made with a blend of alcohol-free sparkling Chardonnay with a Mimosa Strain-specific live resin, nectarine, and orange blossom essence.

“Partnering with companies that exemplify our mission to ‘Bring good people together and enhance lives by creating extraordinary cannabis experiences’ is crucial to us,” said Russell Chambers, founder and CEO of Carbidex, in a press release. “The team at House of Saka embodies our core values and mission. We are honored to bring the extraordinary House of Saka products to the Michigan market.”

Seriously, sometimes Rice Krispie treats and brownies just end up getting you too high — especially when they’re so good that you can’t stop yourself from eating the whole thing in one sitting. Instead of being straight-up incapacitated on another planet, sometimes you just want a nice chill buzz.

That’s what House of Saka’s alcohol-free infused wine looks like it will do — especially if you don’t drink booze and are gathering with a bunch of friends who do.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More One Hitters »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Most Popular

  1. Pleasantrees opens Lincoln Park's first recreational cannabis dispensary Read More

  2. California weed giants Wonderbrett launch in Michigan in partnership with Cloud Cannabis Co. Read More

  3. Blade Icewood’s son to release cannabis strain to honor the late rapper Read More

  4. CBD prevented COVID-19 infection in patients, according to new study Read More

  5. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, study finds Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Special Issues

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation