January 25, 2022 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

California weed giants Wonderbrett launch in Michigan in partnership with Cloud Cannabis Co. 

By
click to enlarge Wonderbrett's Grapes of Wrath. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Wonderbrett's Grapes of Wrath.

Renowned Los Angeles cannabis brand Wonderbrett has teamed up with Cloud Cannabis Co. to bring their products to Michigan.

Several of the company’s premium indoor flowers strains including “Grapes of Wrath,” “Orange Banana,” and “Peach OZ” are now available exclusively at Cloud Cannabis dispensaries in pre-rolls and 1/8th ounce jars. Other strains like their famed “Black Orchid,” “Pink Picasso,” and “Melon OG” will be available online in the coming weeks.



Wonderbrett is known for its rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques. Co-founder Brett Feldman is a straight-up legend in the LA weed scene. He was growing OG Kush back in the ‘90s and reportedly sold it to rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog (or whatever he’s calling himself these days), Xzibit, and B-Real back in the day. He knows what’s up.

The new partnership with Cloud Cannabis isn’t just a licensing deal either. The strains are actually grown in Michigan at Cloud Cannabis Co.’s newest cultivation facility in Kalamazoo, which Wonderbrett founders Cameron Damwijk and Feldman helped design and build.

“We knew launching in Michigan would be an important moment in our company’s history and the only way to do it authentically would be to collaborate with our partners on the cultivation design and harvesting process. That’s why I spent the past year working directly with Cloud Cannabis Co. leadership and their cultivation team to design and engineer a customized, state-of-the-art facility that’s fine-tuned for consistent small-batch, craft-style harvests of our strains at scale,” Damwijk said in a press release. “I’m excited to see the result of our hard work. To walk into Cloud’s stores and see people engaging with our products is an indescribable feeling.”

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Blade Icewood’s son to release cannabis strain to honor the late rapper Read More

  2. Red White & Bloom to produce High Times-branded cannabis products at Warren facility Read More

  3. CBD prevented COVID-19 infection in patients, according to new study Read More

  4. Cookies dispensary to open location in Ann Arbor near University of Michigan Read More

  5. Michigan cannabis company sells weed in milk carton packaging — for a good cause Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation