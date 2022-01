California weed giants Wonderbrett launch in Michigan in partnership with Cloud Cannabis Co. 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Wonderbrett's Grapes of Wrath.

Renowned Los Angeles cannabis brand Wonderbrett has teamed up with Cloud Cannabis Co. to bring their products to Michigan.Several of the company’s premium indoor flowers strains including “Grapes of Wrath,” “Orange Banana,” and “Peach OZ” are now available exclusively at Cloud Cannabis dispensaries in pre-rolls and 1/8th ounce jars. Other strains like their famed “Black Orchid,” “Pink Picasso,” and “Melon OG” will be available online in the coming weeks.Wonderbrett is known for its rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles, and meticulous cultivation techniques. Co-founder Brett Feldman is a straight-up legend in the LA weed scene. He was growing OG Kush back in the ‘90s and reportedly sold it to rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog (or whatever he’s calling himself these days), Xzibit, and B-Real back in the day. He knows what’s up.The new partnership with Cloud Cannabis isn’t just a licensing deal either. The strains are actually grown in Michigan at Cloud Cannabis Co.’s newest cultivation facility in Kalamazoo, which Wonderbrett founders Cameron Damwijk and Feldman helped design and build.“We knew launching in Michigan would be an important moment in our company’s history and the only way to do it authentically would be to collaborate with our partners on the cultivation design and harvesting process. That’s why I spent the past year working directly with Cloud Cannabis Co. leadership and their cultivation team to design and engineer a customized, state-of-the-art facility that’s fine-tuned for consistent small-batch, craft-style harvests of our strains at scale,” Damwijk said in a press release. “I’m excited to see the result of our hard work. To walk into Cloud’s stores and see people engaging with our products is an indescribable feeling.”