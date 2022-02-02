February 02, 2022 Arts & Culture » Culture

Italian women are the stars of new Detroit Institute of Arts exhibit 

click to enlarge Fede Galizia (Italian, 1578–1640), "Judith with the Head of Holofernes," 1596, Oil on canvas. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Polak, 1969, SN684. - COURTESY OF THE DIA
  • Courtesy of the DIA
  • Fede Galizia (Italian, 1578–1640), "Judith with the Head of Holofernes," 1596, Oil on canvas. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Polak, 1969, SN684.

The Detroit Institute of Arts hopes to correct the male-dominated telling of art history with its latest exhibit, By Her Hand: Artemisia Gentileschi and Women Artists in Italy, 1500–1800.



Opening on Sunday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, May 29, the exhibition features work by the prolific Artemisia Gentileschi and 16 other Italian women from the birth of the Renaissance through the Enlightenment period. Nearly 60 artworks showcase confident self-portraits, still lifes, and Baroque religious scenes like Gentileschi’s “Judith Slaying Holofernes.” The exhibit also includes a multimedia component with audio, video, and interactive storytelling, which visitors can access using their smartphone.

Starts Sunday, Feb. 6 (see museum for hours); Detroit Institute of Arts; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org; Tickets range from $8 to $18 are free for DIA members, and discounted for residents of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

February 2, 2022

