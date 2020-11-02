See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

November 02, 2020

Bloom City Club opened its third marijuana dispensary in Battle Creek 

Bloom City Club opened a new marijuana dispensary last week in Battle Creek.

It's the company's third marijuana dispensary. Bloom City Club also has operations in Ann Arbor and Burton.



All three offer both medical and recreational sales.

“People who are new to cannabis or just interested in looking around a provisioning center are welcome to stop at the store and have a treat,” spokeswoman Hilary Dulany said in a statement. “We’re excited to be part of the Battle Creek area community and to bring the Bloom City experience to cannabis consumers and the cannabis curious.”

The store is located at 1193 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek.

