Blake's Hard Cider expands west with acquisition of Oregon-based cider company 

- Avid Cider Company/Instagram
- Blake's Hard Cider Co. will acquire Oregon-based Avid Hard Cider Co.
Blake's Hard Cider
is heading out west.
The Michigan-based cider company announced on social media that it would be taking on the operating assets of Oregon-based cider company Avid Hard Cider Co
.
The two companies will form a new entity, Avid Cider Co., LLC, which will acquire existing taproom leases, production facilities, recipes, equipment, and more.
"Like us, Avid is family-run and has stayed true to its roots of producing high quality, locally sourced cider. By leveraging both our established distribution channels, we will collectively grow both brands in an authentic way," Andrew Blake, founder and president of Blake's Hard Cider, said in a statement.
While the two entities may be joining forces to deliver something great, they will still continue to operate their respective brands, which won't disrupt drinkers of either hard cider.
Avid Cider was founded in Bend, Oregon in 2013. It is currently distributed along the west coast in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and California.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.