Blade Icewood’s son to release cannabis strain to honor the late rapper 

click to enlarge Courtesy of HYMAN Cannabis

Blade Icewood Platinum Rose

Amazing Budz • Adrian

Bazonzoes • Walled Lake

Breeze • Battle Creek

Breeze • Hazel Park

Cloud Cannabis • Muskegon

Cloud Cannabis • Utica

Cloud Cannabis • Ann Arbor

Dispo • Bay City

Doja • Portage

Fire Creek • Battle Creek

Fire Creek • Bay City

Great Gatsby • Portage

Green Culture • Flint

Green Door Detroit • Detroit

Green Care River Rouge • River Rouge Hashish Boyz • Bay City

HOD 8 Mile • 8 Mile

HOD Bel Air • Bel Air

HOD Centerline • Detroit

HOD Fort St • Fort St

HOD Gratiot • Gratiot

HOD Livernois • Livernois

HOD Traverse City • Traverse City HOD Ypsi • Ypsilanti

Jars Detroit East • Detroit

Jars Detroit West • Detroit

Jars Grand Rapids • Grand Rapids Jars Lansing • Lansing

Jars Mt. Morris • Flint

Jars Mt. Pleasant • Mt. Pleasant Jars Owosso • Owosso

Jars Packard • Ann Arbor

Jars River Rouge • River Rouge Joyology Centerline • Center Line Joyology Reading • Reading

Joyology Wayne • Wayne

Lake Effect • Portage

Plan B Wellness Center • Detroit Puff Bay City • Bay City

Puff Hamtramck • Hamtramck Puff Utica • Utica

Puff Madison Heights • Madison Heights The Refinery • Kalamazoo

The Flower Bowl • Inkster

URB Cannabis • Vassar

URB Cannabis • Monroe

If you ask almost any millennial Detroiter to “hit the Blade dance,” it’s almost guaranteed that they will enthusiastically bend both their arms, raise two fists, and bring it back down in one shaking, rhythmic motion.If you speak Detroit, you know the dance and you know Blade Icewood.The Great Lake Ruler was a street rapper in the early 2000s whose life was cut short when he was gunned down in 2005 at the age of 28.To understand the respect and legacy of Blade Icewood is to understand Detroit’s culture. The world has its icons, and we have ours.Starting next week, we will be able to officially light one up in honor of Blade Icewood’s memory while supporting his family’s legacy.On January 28, HYMAN Cannabis, in collaboration with the late rapper’s son, Lil’ Blade, will release a new strain — Platinum Rose.Lil’ Blade said the strain is a step in achieving his goal of building and cementing his father’s legacy.“My father, Blade Icewood, is bigger than life. He wasn’t just a rapper, he was an icon for Detroit,” Lil’ Blade said in a press release. “My goal is to continue working towards building the brand Icewood to honor my father’s legacy.”When it comes to the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry, it’s no secret that people of color are often left out of the narrative. With this release, HYMAN’s chief marketing officer, Darrin Dabish, said he hopes that people use this campaign as a chance to understand more of Detroit’s culture.“We hope that people get a better understanding of how culture and cannabis collide with one another through this campaign,” Dabish said. “The work that Blade had completed in his lifetime means something and we want others to understand that too.”Platinum Rose hits store shelves January 28, and will be available at the following retailers: