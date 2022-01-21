January 21, 2022 Marijuana » One Hitters

Blade Icewood’s son to release cannabis strain to honor the late rapper 

By
click to enlarge Blade Icewood Platinum Rose - COURTESY OF HYMAN CANNABIS
  • Courtesy of HYMAN Cannabis
  • Blade Icewood Platinum Rose

If you ask almost any millennial Detroiter to “hit the Blade dance,” it’s almost guaranteed that they will enthusiastically bend both their arms, raise two fists, and bring it back down in one shaking, rhythmic motion.

If you speak Detroit, you know the dance and you know Blade Icewood.



The Great Lake Ruler was a street rapper in the early 2000s whose life was cut short when he was gunned down in 2005 at the age of 28.

To understand the respect and legacy of Blade Icewood is to understand Detroit’s culture. The world has its icons, and we have ours.

Starting next week, we will be able to officially light one up in honor of Blade Icewood’s memory while supporting his family’s legacy.

On January 28, HYMAN Cannabis, in collaboration with the late rapper’s son, Lil’ Blade, will release a new strain — Platinum Rose.

Lil’ Blade said the strain is a step in achieving his goal of building and cementing his father’s legacy.

“My father, Blade Icewood, is bigger than life. He wasn’t just a rapper, he was an icon for Detroit,” Lil’ Blade said in a press release. “My goal is to continue working towards building the brand Icewood to honor my father’s legacy.”

When it comes to the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry, it’s no secret that people of color are often left out of the narrative. With this release, HYMAN’s chief marketing officer, Darrin Dabish, said he hopes that people use this campaign as a chance to understand more of Detroit’s culture.

“We hope that people get a better understanding of how culture and cannabis collide with one another through this campaign,” Dabish said. “The work that Blade had completed in his lifetime means something and we want others to understand that too.”

Platinum Rose hits store shelves January 28, and will be available at the following retailers:

Amazing Budz • Adrian
Bazonzoes • Walled Lake
Breeze • Battle Creek
Breeze • Hazel Park
Cloud Cannabis • Muskegon
Cloud Cannabis • Utica
Cloud Cannabis • Ann Arbor
Dispo • Bay City
Doja • Portage
Fire Creek • Battle Creek
Fire Creek • Bay City
Great Gatsby • Portage
Green Culture • Flint
Green Door Detroit • Detroit
Green Care River Rouge • River Rouge Hashish Boyz • Bay City
HOD 8 Mile • 8 Mile
HOD Bel Air • Bel Air
HOD Centerline • Detroit
HOD Fort St • Fort St
HOD Gratiot • Gratiot
HOD Livernois • Livernois
HOD Traverse City • Traverse City HOD Ypsi • Ypsilanti
Jars Detroit East • Detroit
Jars Detroit West • Detroit
Jars Grand Rapids • Grand Rapids Jars Lansing • Lansing
Jars Mt. Morris • Flint
Jars Mt. Pleasant • Mt. Pleasant Jars Owosso • Owosso
Jars Packard • Ann Arbor
Jars River Rouge • River Rouge Joyology Centerline • Center Line Joyology Reading • Reading
Joyology Wayne • Wayne
Lake Effect • Portage
Plan B Wellness Center • Detroit Puff Bay City • Bay City
Puff Hamtramck • Hamtramck Puff Utica • Utica
Puff Madison Heights • Madison Heights The Refinery • Kalamazoo
The Flower Bowl • Inkster
URB Cannabis • Vassar
URB Cannabis • Vassar
URB Cannabis • Monroe

