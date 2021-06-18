June 18, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
BioFit is a weight loss supplement that uses seven probiotic strains to help you lose weight.
By taking one capsule of BioFit per day, you can purportedly lose over 70 pounds of weight with minimal effort required. BioFit uses probiotic strains to help you lose weight, making it different from other diet pills.
Can you really lose weight by supporting gut health? How does BioFit work? How much weight can you expect to lose? Read our BioFit review to find out.
How Does BioFit Work?
BioFit works similar to other probiotic supplements. The supplement gives you seven probiotic strains to balance good bacteria in your gut.
Probiotics, for those out of the loop, are beneficial bacteria in your gut. Your body is home to trillions of bacteria, and many of those bacteria are found within your gut.
The good bacteria in your gut play a crucial role in health and wellness. They help your immune system, for example, removing toxins and contaminants from the foods you eat. They also affect weight loss, controlling how your body processes certain foods.
Many people take probiotics daily for general health. However, BioFit is one of the first probiotics marketed as a weight loss aid. The makers of the formula claim anyone can lose a significant amount of weight just by taking one capsule of BioFit daily.
What to Expect When Taking BioFit
The internet is filled with stories of people losing substantial amounts of weight after taking BioFit. The supplement is primarily advertised as a weight loss aid.
One woman claims to have lost over 70 pounds just by taking the supplement, for example. She did not spend all day exercising, nor did she follow a strict diet: she simply switched to BioFit and lost weight.
Other benefits mentioned on the official website include:
Overall, BioFit claims to optimize digestion and weight loss, making your body more efficient. By targeting your digestive health, BioFit can support other effects throughout your body.
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria in your digestive tract. Your body has billions of probiotic bacteria and many different strains.
Certain foods have probiotics. Fermented foods – like yogurt and kefir – have probiotics. These probiotics thrive and reproduce in your digestive tract.
Your body also has bad bacteria in your digestive tract. Toxins could kill good bacteria or allow bad bacteria to flourish.
Many doctors recommend taking a probiotic after an antibiotic prescription, for example. Antibiotics can kill good bacteria in your gut, leading to an imbalanced digestive tract. BioFit and other probiotic supplements support levels of good bacteria by giving your body the probiotics – the good bacteria – it needs to rebalance the gut.
BioFit, like other probiotic supplements, lists its dosage by colony forming units (CFUs). The more colony forming units a probiotic has, the more living bacteria it delivers to your body. Probiotics have anywhere from 1 billion CFUs (on the low end) to 100 billion CFUs (on the high end). Each colony forming unit is a living bacteria that could propagate inside your digestive tract, encouraging healthy bacteria to flourish.
BioFit contains 5.75 billion CFUs, which puts it at the lower range of probiotic supplements. However, CFUs don’t tell the full story. Some supplements protect these CFUs with fat molecules and other compounds, for example, which means more living bacteria reach your digestive tract.
How Do Probiotics Cause Weight Loss?
Most probiotic supplements are advertised as digestive health supplements.
Probiotic supplements may advertise themselves as ways to target indigestion, bloating, IBS symptoms, and other digestive issues.
However, BioFit is one of the first probiotic supplements that advertises itself specifically as a fat burning weight loss aid. The company doesn’t claim to offer weak weight loss results; instead, the sales page is filled with stories from customers losing 20 to 70 pounds of weight while taking BioFit – all with minimal diet or exercise.
How can a simple probiotic supplement lead to significant weight loss without diet or exercise? What do probiotics do for weight loss?
BioFit doesn’t really explain how it leads to weight loss. The sales page is filled with vague claims about optimizing digestion, balancing your gut microbiome, and encouraging digestive regularity.
BioFit could help you maintain digestive regularity, making it easier to push waste out of your body every day. This can lead to short-term, physical weight loss.
Over time, probiotics thrive in your digestive tract, which could make your digestive system more efficient. Your digestive system might be able to process the foods you eat more efficiently, which could reduce waste buildup in your digestive tract.
Overall, you always need to exercise and diet to lose weight – especially if you want to lose 50 pounds or more. The only way to lose weight is to maintain a caloric deficit, and the best way to maintain a caloric deficit is to eat a balanced diet and exercise. BioFit could help support your diet and exercise habits, but there’s no evidence it leads to 70+ pounds of weight loss on its own.
BioFit contains two key groups of ingredients, including the seven probiotic strains (found in a proprietary probiotic formula) and the medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), both of which work together to support digestion.
Here’s how each of these ingredients works:
Seven-Strain Probiotic Matrix: BioFit contains 5.75 billion organisms (CFUs) of probiotic bacteria. These probiotics support gut health in various ways. They work within your gut to proliferate, breed, and multiply. Over time, this can support gut health, digestion, and weight loss by rebalancing the good and bad bacteria in your gut. Different strains work in different ways. Some strains are common in foods like yogurt. Other strains are rare. Some strains can even lead to targeted benefits – like weight loss or better digestion. While most probiotic supplements contain 3 to 5 strains, BioFit contains 7 strains.
Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs): BioFit contains an inactive ingredient called medium chain triglycerides, or MCTs. Although this ingredient is inactive, it plays a role in how the active ingredients (the probiotics) work. The MCTs create a protective layer around the probiotics in the form of a fatty molecule. This means more probiotics could reach the digestive tract and safely pass through your stomach acid. Some probiotics contain 100 billion CFUs of probiotic bacteria, but they don’t wrap the bacteria in a protective molecule, which means only a few billion CFUs end up in your intestines. BioFit contains a lower dosage of CFUs, but more probiotics could reach your digestive tract.
These two ingredients allow BioFit to deliver a modest dose of probiotics to your gut, supporting weight loss, digestive health, and other benefits.
BioFit’s 7 Probiotic Strains: How Do They Work?
BioFit contains seven strains of probiotic bacteria. There are 5.75 billion organisms (also labeled as colony forming units or CFUs) in each capsule of BioFit, which is roughly average compared to other nutritional supplements.
BioFit discloses the full list of probiotic strains upfront. However, we don’t know the individual breakdown of strains within BioFit. It’s possible BioFit contains an equal dosage of all strains, or about 800 million CFUs per strain. It’s also possible that BioFit contains 99% Bacillus subtilis and only trace amounts of other strains. Because it’s a probiotic formula, it’s impossible to determine specific ingredient breakdowns without lab testing.
Here is the full list of probiotic strains in BioFit and how they work:
Bacillus Subtilis (DE111): Some studies show that this specific type of probiotic could help with weight loss. There’s limited specific research, but supplement companies often tout Bacillus subtilis as a weight loss aid. Bacillus subtilis is the first listed ingredient in BioFit’s proprietary formula, which means there’s more B. subtilis in the supplement than any other strain.
Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: BioFit contains Lactobacillus rhamnosus and other Lactobacillus strains. These strains are common in foods and supplements. You can get them from certain yogurts, and they support digestive health in various ways.
Lactobacillus Casei: Lactobacillus casei is one of many species of bacteria living in your digestive tract. Unlike other species of Lactobacillus, L. casei has a wider pH and temperature range. It also complements the growth of L. acidophilus, which produces the enzyme amylase.
Lactobacillus Plantarum: Yet another lactobacillus strain, L. plantarum has one of the largest genomes known among lactic acid bacteria. Like L. casei, L. plantarum seems to have a wider pH and temperature range than other Lactobacillus species. It is one of the most-studied probiotic strains in the food industry, and it’s one of the most common probiotic strains in fermented foods.
Lactobacillus Acidophilus: Lactobacillus acidophilus could be particularly important for weight loss. L. acidophilus is a producer of the enzyme amylase, which digests carbohydrates. If you don’t have enough L. acidophilus in your body, then you may struggle to digest carbs. You might feel bloated. BioFit contains L. acidophilus for weight loss and overall gut health.
Bifidobacterium Longum: B. longum is a rod-shaped bacteria found in the digestive tract. It’s one of 32 species of Bifidobacteria. Like Lactobacillus species, Bifidobacterium species are common throughout your digestive tract because they’re found in many foods we eat. B. longum is one of many important probiotic bacteria found in the human body, and it’s also one of the primary probiotics found in breast-fed infants.
Bifidobacterium Breve: B. breve is unique compared to other probiotics because it digests a wide range of molecules. It’s common in digestive health supplements, and some studies show it plays a particularly important role on gut health.
While some supplements contain just one or two strains of probiotics, BioFit contains seven strains to support gut health in various ways.
BioFit Ingredients
The full list of ingredients in BioFit includes all of the following:
Active Ingredients: 5.75 billion organisms (CFUs) of bacillus subtilis, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium longum, and Bifidobacterium breve.
Inactive Ingredients: Vegetable cellulose, maltodextrin, and medium chain triglycerides.
Most probiotic supplements are not linked to significant weight loss – especially if you’re not dieting or exercising.
Some small studies have shown you can lose 3 to 5 pounds after a year of probiotic supplementation without changing your diet and exercise habits. However, BioFit claims people can lose 70 pounds or more by taking BioFit – all without any dieting or exercising whatsoever.
There’s no basis for these claims, and there’s no direct evidence BioFit leads to significant weight loss without diet or exercise.
However, the BioFit probiotic sales page is filled with people who have lost substantial amounts of weight while taking the supplement.
One woman claims the weight is “just falling off” her after taking BioFit daily. She claims to eat whatever she likes as much as she likes, yet she loses substantial amounts of weight every week by taking BioFit.
Another woman claims she lost 72 pounds by taking BioFit, dramatically changing her appearance, confidence, body composition, and health. Another woman experienced similar weight loss, losing 64 pounds on BioFit.
Overall, there’s limited proof these stories are real. Even the best weight loss routines will not lead to 70+ pounds of weight loss in under a year for an average-sized person. Even if you starve yourself with a 1,200 calorie diet, exercise daily, and follow this plan without cheating, it’s unlikely you’ll lose 70 pounds in a few months. That’s why we’re skeptical about BioFit’s weight loss claims.
However, the supplement is backed by a strong refund policy, giving you ample time to try BioFit to see if it works.
There’s plenty of research on probiotic supplements, weight loss, and digestive health. Studies show that probiotics are crucial for healthy digestion. Studies also show that healthy digestion is important for immunity, weight loss, energy, and more.
If your gut microbiome is imbalanced, then you may notice serious symptoms. You might notice bloating or indigestion, for example. Some people gain weight. Others lose weight because of poor digestion. Your gut biome needs to be balanced for optimal health, and that’s why many people take a probiotic supplement.
Unfortunately, the makers of BioFit do not disclose any scientific studies, peer-reviewed research, or clinical trials performed on BioFit. They cannot prove that people lost 20 to 70 pounds by taking BioFit.
Instead, we need to check other research – like this study where researchers told obese adults to take probiotic supplements for 6 months to lose weight. Researchers gave obese adults probiotic supplements with Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria strains – the same two strain families within BioFit. After 6 months, researchers noticed significant weight loss compared to the placebo group.
However, “significant” weight loss may not be as significant as you think. After 6 months, obese adults lost around 3 pounds of their body weight, on average. Some adults lost more, while some lost less. Yes, losing 3 pounds of your body weight is significant, but it’s not enough to dramatically change your health or appearance – especially if you’re already obese.
Some probiotic supplements contain 100 billion CFUs, which is a higher number than the 5.75 billion CFUs in BioFit. However, as the NIH explains, higher CFUs may not be a good thing. Some companies pack poor-quality probiotic strains (or even dead probiotics) within capsules to inflate their numbers. Other companies focus on smaller dosages of higher-quality strains. BioFit doesn’t disclose individual dosages across its strains, but its 5.75 billion CFUs may punch above its weight loss – especially if people are losing 70+ pounds or more by taking BioFit.
MCTs could protect the probiotics in BioFit, making them easier for your body to absorb. Multiple studies have shown that medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) protect active ingredients from breaking down in your stomach acid, which could allow the probiotics to survive to your intestines, allowing more probiotics to deliver their active benefits.
Overall, there’s plenty of scientific evidence supporting the use of probiotic supplements. However, there’s no specific evidence proving BioFit can lead to significant weight loss or health benefits without diet or exercise
BioFit is exclusively available through GoBioFit.com for around $69 per bottle. Discounts are available when ordering 3 bottles (where the price drops to $59 per bottle) or 6 bottles ($49 per bottle).
You take one bottle of BioFit per month to lose weight. Each bottle contains 30 capsules, so you take one capsule per day.
Here’s how pricing breaks down:
All purchases are backed by a 6 month (180 day) refund policy. If you are unhappy with the results of BioFit, or if you did not lose 70 pounds in your first 6 months of taking the formula, then you are entitled to a complete refund.
Bonuses included with BioFit
BioFit comes with two bonus eBooks, including recipe books and a diet guide.
The Truth About Dieting: Lose Weight Eating All Your Favorite Foods: The makers of BioFit claim weight loss through dieting is a myth. They claim you don’t need to diet or exercise to lose weight. In fact, you can continue eating cheeseburgers, milkshakes, fries, cookies, muffins, candy bars, and other foods while still losing a significant amount of weight. This guide explains how it’s possible.
Favorite Recipes: Delicious Recipes that Quickly Burn Fat: This eBook teaches you how to make cakes, pies, and other desserts that accelerate fat burning. These desserts taste delicious, yet they can help you lose a significant amount of weight. Instead of forcing your body to store fat, these recipes encourage your body to burn fat, leading to hassle-free weight loss.
All purchases also come with access to a private member’s dashboard. This dashboard features additional weight loss tips and diet strategies.
Who’s Behind BioFit?
BioFit was created by a Denver-based company named Natures Formulas. That company employs a woman named Chrissie Miller, who claims to have formulated BioFit herself.
BioFit is manufactured in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility in the Denver, Colorado area.
You can contact the makers of BioFit via the following:
Natures Formulas appears to manufacture other supplements. That same Denver address is used for multiple supplements sold online today. However, it’s difficult to find more information about the company and its other supplements. “Natures Formulas” appears to be a subsidiary brand of a larger supplement maker.
BioFit is a seven-strain probiotic weight loss supplement. By taking one capsule of BioFit daily, you give your body the beneficial gut bacteria it needs to support a healthy biome.
According to the makers of BioFit, you can lose a significant amount of weight by taking BioFit. The supplement’s website is filled with stories of people losing 20 to 70 pounds by taking BioFit. Even in a previously oudated BioFit probiotic review by Supplements Aid on April 29, 2021, found that, "The
BioFit probiotic for weight loss is particularly successful for many people because the product was designed for a specific purpose. There are many different types of probiotics. They serve different functions, and Nature’s Formulas created its formula using certain probiotic strains that not only demonstrated the ability to trigger weight loss but to help burn stored fat in clinical trials." Going on to conclude that, "Nature’s Formulas asserts that you can lose 3 pounds or more of fat per week.
That is quite good but also not difficult to accept since the average person can lose 1-2 pounds a week without a probiotic. Some of the best results we encountered were with people who had been making an effort to lose weight, began taking BioFit probiotic capsules and then began experiencing the results that they had initially expected." While this review of BioFit probiotic contains several errors and misrepresentations corrected above in our research efforts, there is no denying the popularity and results showcased on the official GoBioFit.com website.
To learn more about BioFit and how the supplement works, or to take advantage of the company’s 180 day refund policy, visit BioFit’s official website at GoBioFit.com
