June 02, 2020

Bigfoot Wellness in Burton now offers recreational marijuana 

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BIGFOOT WELLNESS.
  • Courtesy of Bigfoot Wellness.

In case you missed it, one of the first medical marijuana provisioning centers in the state is now offering adult-use recreational weed.

Bigfoot Wellness, which serves Flint, Pontiac, and Grand Blanc, began recreational sales for adults 21 and over out of its Burton storefront during Memorial Day Weekend. Expect a selection of concentrates, flower, edibles, and CBD products. Meanwhile, Bigfoot Wellness' medical program continues to focus on veterans' needs and cannabis products to best fit those with PTSD.



“We are pleased to be opening for adult use/recreational cannabis this week, expanding our reach and serving more of our communities,” co-owner of Bigfoot Wellness, Mark Abraham said in a press release. “We will continue to work closely with veterans. As an Air Force veteran, it has always been our mission to reach out to as many veterans as we can and help them find a better path.”

Bigfoot Wellness in Burton is located at 4045 E. Court St. and is open seven days a week.

