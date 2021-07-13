Best THC Detox Methods to Get Weed Out of Your System 

click to enlarge

Is the dreaded drug test on the horizon? This article will save your high times from tripping out (pun intended). Outlooks to marijuana usage, for medical purposes or otherwise, have promptly changed over the last decade. And with the FDA’s recent support of treatments through cannabis-based drugs, you’d think that the federal government would at least categorize weed usage again. The bitter reality is that drug tests are still compulsory at many workplaces. Frequently, organizations administer various drug tests to detect traces of THC in your body. Don’t sweat it. We have scavenged for every possible way that will save you from getting into hot waters or getting kicked out of the workplace. There are surely many ways to pass a drug test with flying colors without totally shaving your head and body hair off or going cold turkey. Best THC Detox Methods For Getting Marijuana Out Of Your System The following methods include the top seven detox methods that are convenient and known to bring results. We have also included a few at-home DIY remedies that will make you well prepared for the anticipated day. Detox Drinks - Best THC Detox Method Detox Pills - 5 Day Detox By Toxin Rid Detox Shampoo for Hair Follicle Drug Test #1. Detox Drinks - Best THC Detox Method click to enlarge



If you are looking for a product that helps flush out the THC from your system in a short period, then go grab yourself this big bright red bottle by Detoxify that will help get rid of that annoying cannabinoid from your system. The orange-red concoction in this Mega Clean Detox Drink has that nostalgic Hawaiian Punch scent; however, the taste is slightly tart with strong strawberry, pineapple, and citrus elements. The manufacturers recommend you start your cleansing regime a few hours before getting tested. They advise shaking the bottle well and chug down the entire bottle, then wait for approximately fifteen minutes, refill it with water and chug that down too. After frequent urination, the test should come out negative. Although the THC detox drink starts working after an hour, this THC detox method works best if consumed three hours before getting tested, as that is when the detox is said to be most effective. If you do not get the chance to get tested in the meantime, do not fret because the THC detox drinks stay effective even after five hours. A volunteer at vice took part in a non-scientific experiment to test the efficacy of this detox drink. The candidate was to refrain from smoking marijuana which she didn’t. Regardless, after a few rounds of peeing, much to everyone’s surprise, the volunteer passed the test, and no THC was detected whatsoever. This small at-home experiment further boosted our recommendation for this Mega Clean Detox Drink. This amazing formula is one of the best THC detox drinks available on the shelf. It also replenishes it with vital vitamins and herbal extracts. Do keep in mind that THC Detox drinks are only effective for a urinalysis and not for hair, blood, or saliva samples. #2. Detox Pills - 5 Day Detox By Toxin Rid



Heavy smokers need a heavy-duty detoxifier to get rid of the years of copious toxin exposure. For such circumstances, products like Toxin Rid 5 Day Detox Kit are the most reliable option. This THC detox kit is like an entire regime that comes pre-planned for you. This kit will flush out the tetrahydrocannabinol from your system for good, leaving no traces behind. The Toxin Rid 5 Day Detox kit is a steadfast way to prepare for a drug test; it will help you clean up faster and get you ready to take your test fearlessly. This THC detox kit comes in various day plans with interchangeable periods, ranging from one-day to ten-day programs for the heaviest of cannabis smokers. This five-day plan includes three main components; the Pre-Rid Pill, dietary fiber, and a detox drink. The creators came up with formulas free of animal products, synthetics, or any fillers. They used herbal extracts, minerals, and vitamins that together detoxify THC not only from your urine but also from your blood and saliva. For this regime to come to the rescue on a dreaded day, you need to conventionally take three pills with ample water, with intervals of five hours for five consecutive days; for optimal results, maintain a specific time for the pill consumption. Next, you are required to take the detox liquid on the final day of the plan. Drink half of the liquid with either water or juice, then fast for a couple of hours and then drink the next half again with either water or chase it with juice to cut down the salty flavor. Wait another two hours before you start drinking and eating again; and just like that, you are done. The last part of the plan is optional and can be omitted if you opt for a flush drink on test day. However, if you decide to take dietary fiber to be extra sure, prepare an hour before the test; combine the fiber with eight ounces of water, chug it down within a few minutes, wait for a while, and then follow up with sixteen ounces of water. After urinating a couple of times, you are set for the test. Keep in mind not to exceed fifteen pill dosages per day. Also, the results may vary for different people due to various conditions. The frequency and the amount of intake of THC will determine the length of the detoxification plan. Your height, weight, and metabolism are equally responsible; individuals with healthy weight and metabolism will process this regime quicker. #3. Home Remedies such as Lemon Juice and Water click to enlarge How can we move forward without mentioning the classic DIY method of detoxification? If you need a solution to cleanse your body using ingredients in your pantry, then this is the best detoxification method for you. Consistent hydration and abundant vitamins and minerals found in lemons promote urination. Together lemon and water work as diuretics and increase the urine output. Lemon juice and water are naturally acidic mixture that offers substantial cleansing. It encourages your liver to flush all the toxins. There is no set dosage for the amount of citrus or water you need to mix to make this drink. However, please keep in mind that excess lemon or lemon juice intake alone may lead to severe dehydration, hence why it is always recommended to drink it with ample water. All that is required is some lemons with plenty of water. Simply squeeze some lemons in a jug of water and keep sipping on them throughout the day. Ideally, start this detoxification a couple of days before the test and you will be prepared when it is time. #4. Cranberry Juice Cranberries are considered superfoods rich in antioxidants and vitamins and are linked to various health benefits. Cranberry juice is one of the most suggested traditional ways of THC detoxification. As per Dr. Adie Rae, a neuroscientist and scientific adviser, this detox drink does not completely remove THC content from the urine or body. Rather, it tricks the drug test by fueling up the urine sample with ample proteins and vitamins. The THC might remain in your body, but it will possibly not show up in the drug test’s lab report. While cranberry makes an effective diuretic, it is advised to pair it up with ample amounts of water and other beverages or sports drinks full of electrolytes. This will keep you hydrated, and you will make several rounds to the bathroom. Clear-colored urine is usually disqualified in THC tests. To get around this problem, certain experienced individuals suggest taking Vitamin B supplements to add a little color back to your urine and stay away from suspicion. #5. Apple Cider Vinegar There are a dozen benefits associated with apple cider vinegar, amongst which the most prominent is, it will likely the detoxification effects. Apple cider vinegar in its organic state is acidic, which, when consumed alone, can erode your tooth enamel or burn your mouth and throat. A few teaspoons of ACV mixed with water will make a THC detox drink that will aid in getting rid of that THC gathered in your body from that last session. However, if you are taking any form of insulin or diuretic, then kindly consult your health professional before starting with this regime. Also, try to steer clear of wine, beer, or other alcoholic beverages while on an ACV detox. #6. Detox Shampoo for Hair Test

If a hair follicle test is upcoming, you first need to stop smoking weed and use a detox shampoo instead of your traditional shampoo as passing a hair test is far more complex than a urine or blood test. Detox shampoo is a step-up from the generic shampoo. It functions to wash off any product buildup and clear away all weed metabolites from the scalp's roots. It is recommended to use the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo every day until the date of the test. Start with this regime almost three to ten days in advance. In case you do not have enough time, try to take numerous showers per day. While you shower, let the lather stay in your hair for approximately ten to fifteen minutes. Spend the most time on the scalp where the toxins reside, and lather up until all those old oil layers get lifted. All in all, it is recommended to thoroughly shampoo your hair at least fifteen times before you get tested for optimal results. The entire kit sells for $235, which may seem like big bucks at first, but in reality, is a small investment that can save your job. #7. Mouthwash for an Oral Swab test

It is easy to get through a swab test unless you get encountered with the test out of nowhere. As THC stays for a short time in the mouth, hence why this test has a short window of detection. In order to stay in the clear, you must stop eating, drinking, or smoking anything that contains weed. Although it is believed a day is more than enough to pass a drug test, if you are a heavy smoker, try to stop smoking a week before the test day. This will eliminate any risks, and you will not have to face any unwanted consequences if the test turns out positive. Before showing up for the test, getting rid of any remaining food particles in the mouth is essential. For that, thoroughly brush your teeth and floss through every crevice of your mouth. For an even better cleanse, get yourself a mouthwash dedicated for this purpose. We recommend Toxin Rid Rescue Mouthwash, which is particularly formulated to eliminate any detectable traces of THC that stay behind in your mouth. The best part about this mouthwash is that you can easily carry this small one-ounce bottle anywhere and can swish your mouth for merely a few minutes to detox from THC before the test with ease. Types of Drug Tests There are four predominant types of tests that you should be prepared for before the trial. Knowing how these tests operate and their detection window makes it easier to opt from the various detoxification methods.



