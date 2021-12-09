December 09, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
It is challenging to choose which product will get a result and which one should be avoided when it comes to weight loss. Unfortunately, there are so many products and diet pills you see on TV and so many scams that consumers have learned to be cautious and do more research before buying anything. However, some Shark Tank weight loss products are known to have reached results. (Remember to always consult your doctor before changing your diet drastically, and remember that while such products can help, it is always important to keep a balanced and healthy diet and do exercise).
The Simply Fit Balance and Exercise Board
Chirp Exercise Wheel For Back Pain
Garcinia Cambogia Plus “Skinny Pill”
FitFighter Weighted Exercise Hose
Most of the products listed below were featured on Shark Tank, but we have added some additional products for weight loss management that we found to be effective. Remember to always check with your doctor before going on a diet or a weight loss plan.
Keto Complete has an original approach to weight loss. It is not the classic pill that should suppress appetite. Instead, Purified Keto works with the human body stimulating the metabolism. The purpose of the pill is to promote ketosis and increase ketone levels. The advantage of this system is to raise ketone levels and provide energy even in the absence of food. In addition, the body is stimulated to use fat reserves and thus aid weight loss.
Those who can use the Purified Keto pills combined with a ketogenic diet can experience even higher benefits. The ketogenic diet and running the body on ketones have been linked with numerous advantages, such as weight loss, more energy, better ability to think, decreased necessity of food, and overall improved health. In addition, purified Keto is made only with natural ingredients, highly digestible. Even if Keto Complete wasn’t featured on Shark Tank, the product has demonstrated great success amongst the general public over the year, managing to collect great reviews and certainly worth a try.
The Simply Fit Balanced and Exercise Board has been one of the most successful products featured in Shark Tank. It is a very easy-to-use exercise board that aims to improve balance while at the same time strengthening legs, ankles, and back. This product is one of Lori Greiner‘s biggest Shark Tank winners and has built great reviews over time. Users stand on the Simply Fit Board and take advantage of the back-and-forth type of balancing mechanism by shifting their weight from one side to another. In addition, since the board has a curved shape on the bottom, users twist their hips instead of rocking them from side to side.
The twisting is what makes the muscle move and contract on the legs, hips, and glutes. The movements are facilitated by the lubricated plastic materials of the board, and while the exercise is easy to perform, it still has a significant impact on the body. Those who want to make their workouts more challenging can add weights or can use the board with their hands to do planks, push-ups, bridges, and more.
The board can be used 10 to 20 minutes per day to produce incredible results, and it is fun to use. Its success derives from the fact that it is portable, easy, and affordable. While the most common fitness boards can hold only 200 lb, the Simply Fit Balance board can hold 400 lbs. Those who wish to burn stubborn belly fat and get back in shape can start with this weight loss product and combine it with a healthy diet for maximum results.
Nutrisystem is not an official Shark Tank product, but it was named one of the best diets to follow in the U.S. In actual fact, it is an affordable diet with food that is delivered to your door. One can choose frozen foods and traditional reheat meals. There is a wide variety of meal plans that have the purpose of helping a person to lose weight. Each consumer is supposed to follow a program of pre-packaged meals portioned with care.
One of the primary purposes of the meal plan is to help people do portion control, especially for those people who have little time to think about controlling their diet. For example, following the Nutrisystem plan allow people to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week, while a woman could lose 7 inches and 13 pounds in body weight in the first month of use. The meal plan is based on high protein, low sugar, and low carbs. In addition, each plan can be customized in case of people living with diabetes or that need low sodium diets. The standard amount of calories in the meal plan is between 1200 and 1500 calories per day, with three meals and two snacks.
The food quality is excellent with no added sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and controlled sodium content. The diet should be complemented with exercise and moderation in the intake of alcohol and sodas. It is a moderate and balanced diet system that anyone can follow to get great results.
If you want to get in shape and exercise, so to lose some weight, try Chirp Exercise Wheel. The chirp Exercise wheel was created by Tate Stock almost by chance. He got the idea while visiting his aunt and observing his yoga wheel. At that moment, he decided to create a better one. With a bit of money and some simple materials, he could assemble a more comfortable and durable one.
He was even able to sell 100 of those wheels in the first two weeks. Then, following his intuition, he decided to sell it on Amazon and make over $12,000.
He moved quickly and founded his company (Chirp) when he was only in university. Needless to say that things went very well, and the original wheel became a back pain relief device. He managed to sell up to 500 wheels a day using basic marketing strategies. The product was so good that sales reached around $1 million annually.
With time, the Chirp Exercise wheel was approved by the FDA as a class 1 medical device. The purpose of the wheel is to release tension, relieve back pains, resolve headaches and neck pains, and in general, sleep better. The wheel is very resistant. It can withstand up to 500 lb. In the center of the wheel, there is a spinal canal that aims to stretch muscles around the spine and release lower back tension.
When it comes to pills, there is a lot of skepticism due to the numerous scams and the tons of “miracle diet pills” suddenly appearing all over the web, creating innumerable controversies. However, Garcinia Cambogia seems to have survived through everything and has gotten positive reviews from those who have used it. To prove their effectiveness, even celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian and Melissa McCarthy have claimed significant weight loss results from using it.
Of course, Garcinia Cambogia is not a Shark Tank product, but it could fit the program well. It is a supplement coming from a fruit known for preventing fat formation and suppressing appetite. Garcinia can be found in Southeast Asia. It is extracted from a small pumpkin-shaped fruit that is already used for various culinary dishes in Southeast Asia to take advantage of the sour taste. But it was also known for aiding in settling digestion issues and related problems.
The fruit contains an acid called hydroxycitric acid (HCA), known to block an enzyme called citrate lyase that is used by the body to make fat. In addition, it can raise the levels of serotonin, which makes a person feel satisfied. This product contains Garcinia extracts and essential minerals such as potassium, calcium, and chromium. It is made of natural extract to provide the best experience possible.
FitFighter is a soft, free-weight plus training designed to strengthen the entire body for sports performance and any fitness goal established by the users. In the beginning, it was designed for the fire service because FitFighter is intended to be a world-class strength and conditioning system. It was used by the FDNY Fire Training Academy and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Academy. However, it has developed to be a tool available to the general public.
It is a two-in-one tool that provides free weight or resistance that one can lift, toss, drop, drag, depending on the needs. It is soft to the touch and durable, and at the same time, it is easy to transport and hang. With FitFighter, one can do hundreds of workouts. The provider of this tool provides on-demand training on their online platform. It is an excellent initiative to teach people what they can do with it and learn all the exercises that benefit all the body parts.
It arrived on the market in 2019, and it was adopted as part of the training routine of various firefighting organizations around the country. But soon, it was seen that it could be used in every gym by sports teams and athletes. So, it began to be marketed as an iOS app and a digital training platform. It was featured in Shark Tank in November 2020, and from that time on, it has been a smashing success.
