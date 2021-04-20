April 20, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Pleasing your partner is the top priority in the bedroom. Anything less than fireworks feels like a disappointment. It's part of the reason why men increasingly look toward sex pills to restore the magic in their horizontal affairs.
Sex pills, also known as male enhancement pills, offer a convenient way to improve your sex life. The supplements can do everything from curbing premature ejaculation to boosting your sex drive. The only question is: Which male enhancement pill is right for you?
If you've scoured the male enhancement pill market, you know that dozens of options are out there. Choosing one can be challenging, especially when so many brands make grandiose promises. We're here to make your life easier with an in-depth review of the top male enhancement products on the market.
We researched, reviewed, and ranked the leading sex pills for men. We used a range of criteria to make our decisions, including the ingredients and customer reviews. Here are our picks for the top seven sex pills in 2021.
Performer 8 is our top choice for the best sex pill for men. This male enhancement supplement has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable and effective treatments for subpar sexual performance. It promises to revitalize your sexual stamina and endow you with harder and long-lasting erections.
Performer 8 works because it contains a synergistic formula that supports natural male enhancement. Men who use the supplement have an easier time achieving and maintaining an erection, thanks to the surge in blood flow. The formula also contains stimulants so that you can have energy all night long.
Performer 8 utilizes all-natural ingredients with extensive histories of clinical studies. The transparent approach to labeling allows you to know what you're putting in your body. All Performer 8 pills come from Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities and are gluten-free, vegan, and soy-free.
The ingredients in Performer 8 include:• Muira puama
Performer 8 does a little bit of everything. It improves sexual performance while raising testosterone levels, sperm count, and self-confidence. It's why Performer 8 is our clear-cut choice for the best overall male enhancement supplement.
New customers can try Performer 8 risk-free. It has a lifetime money-back guarantee, allowing you to get a complete refund if the product doesn't live up to your expectations. Each purchase also comes with free shipping and discounts on bulk purchases.
Max Performer is the best male enhancement pill for increasing erection size. The male enhancement pill from Silver Blade Nutrition Limited promises to increase the length and girth of your penis. That way, you can satisfy your partner with every stroke.
Max Performer contains a cutting-edge blend of natural ingredients. Horny goat weed stands out as one of the most important because the plant, also known as barrenwort and epimedium, increases blood flow to the penis. The compound prevents the body from releasing PDE5, an enzyme that inhibits blood vessel relaxation.
Researchers and scientists have verified Max Performer's efficacy through clinical trials. They found that the pill produces minimal side effects. The next time you need a boost to your penis size, you won't have to worry about the supplement contributing to an adverse reaction.
Each bottle of Max Performer has enough pills for one month. All you have to do is take two tablets per day with water. You should see gains in penis size and strength in no time. If you don't notice any benefits, you can return the pills for a complete refund.
Silver Blade Nutrition has made a name for itself as one of the top supplement manufacturers in the industry, and Max Performer is its crown jewel. The all-natural formula delivers consistent results, letting you pack more heat in the bedroom. If you want to take your sexual performance to the next level, Max Performer deserves your consideration.
Vigrx Plus is the top male enhancer for bigger and harder erections that last longer. Few male enhancement pills can match the popularity and name recognition of VigRX Plus. Leading Edge Health Limited, the company behind VigRX Plus, has sold more than 1.2 million boxes since its inception. The best-in-class penis-enhancing supplements provide men with an affordable and discreet way to get harder erections.
VigRX Plus contains high-quality, optimized ingredients that increase nitric oxide levels in the blood. The compound functions as a vasodilator, relaxing the muscles in the penis walls. The more nitric oxide a man has in his bloodstream, the easier it is to achieve rock-hard erections.
VigRX Plus isn't a one-trick pony, though. It does much more than provide firmer erections. Users also benefit from more intense orgasms, higher sex drive, and greater control over ejaculation.
The ingredients in VigRX Plus include:• Damiana
Men across the world trust VigRX Plus when they want harder erections. Don't just take our word for it. Dr. Steven Lamm, the director of the NYU Center for Men's Health and a best-selling author, has endorsed the pill, too. In a promotional video for Leading Edge Health, Lamm said, "VigRX Plus is clinically proven to help men improve sexual health as they age."
Leading Edge Health has put VigRX Plus through multiple clinical trials to prove that the male enhancement product walks the walk and talks the talk. The study had 75 men, between the ages of 25 and 50, enter a triple-blind trial where half received VigRX Plus and the other half got a placebo. Researchers found a 59% improvement in penetration, a 47% increase in sex drive, and a 22% jump in orgasm intensity.
Don't trust your sexual function to just any pill. VigRX Plus delivers top-of-the-line results for men in search of harder erections. Each purchase from Leading Edge Health also comes with free shipping and a money-back guarantee.
Male Extra is the highest rated sexual enhancement pill for improved libido, erection strength, and longer lasting erections. Crank up your libido with a helping hand from Male Extra. The all-natural supplement supercharges men's sex drive, giving them the vigor and sexual desire to last for hours on end. Since Ssshh Limited released the product in 2009, it has sold 12 million pills.
Male Extra contains unique ingredients that you won't find in other male enhancement pills. For instance, the tablets contain L-methionine, an essential amino acid that reduces the odds of premature ejaculation. They also have cordyceps, a natural aphrodisiac that has been a part of Chinese medicine for centuries.
The complete list of ingredients in Male Extra includes:• Pomegranate 40% Ellagic Acid
Male Extra can help your sex life do a 180. The pills increase nitric oxide levels in the bloodstream, contributing to more blood flow to the penis. Users can enjoy harder and larger erections as they wow their partner time and again.
Take three male enhancement pills each day, and you'll be on your way to record levels of sexual desire. The libido enhancer gradually increases arousal, with men reaching peak stimulation within 30 days. Ssshh Limited also offers a 100-day money-back guarantee in case the pills don't work for you.
Male Extra provides a clear path for men who want to become MVPs in the bedroom. The safe and natural formula makes it easier than ever to boost your libido and sexual performance. New users take advantage of discreet billing and free shipping on all orders.
Prosolution Plus is the best male enhancement supplement for preventing premature ejaculation and improved sexual performance. No one wants the horizontal festivities to end early. Thanks to ProSolution Plus, men can last longer in bed, pleasing their partner until the early morning hours. The state-of-the-art penis enhancement pills curb premature ejaculation, eliminating any worry about blowing your load too soon.
ProSolution Plus contains natural ingredients that allow men to relax. For example, mucuna pruriens increases an individual's dopamine levels, instilling them with a sense of calm and pleasure. The relaxation allows men to achieve their best sexual performance when the time is right.
Thousands of men have put their faith in ProSolution Plus. That includes Dr. Dave David, a surgeon who has made appearances on CNN, ABC Family, and Fox News. David endorsed the male enhancement pills as one of the best ways to address sexual performance and premature ejaculation.
Leading Edge Health, the manufacturer behind ProSolution Plus, has done its due diligence in testing the supplement. According to the company's website, a study from The American Journal of Therapeutics found that 64% of ProSolution Plus users improved control of their ejaculate. Other benefits include a 48% boost in sexual function and a 67% rise in erection quality.
Say goodbye to premature ejaculation forever with a daily dose of ProSolution Plus. The potent formula has clinically tested results and doctor approval so that you can use the male enhancement pills with confidence. Leading Edge Health offers a 67-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on select packages, too.
Semenax is our top choice for increasing ejaculation volume. Intense orgasms are better orgasms. When you want a mind-bending sex life, Semenax can assist you. It's one of the best male enhancement pills for individuals who strive to cherish each climax.
Semenax makes the entire sexual experience better. It contains an optimized dose of horny goat weed, bolstering sexual desire and elevating testosterone levels. The male enhancement pills also have Butea superba, an aphrodisiac from Thailand that enhances sexual arousal.
Men can see the difference in their sexual function after using Semenax. This male enhancement supplement generates longer-lasting orgasms and massive money shots. The pills work by increasing men's sperm count so that each climax delivers the maximum volume possible.
Leading Edge Health, the company responsible for Semenax, produces all the male enhancement supplements in GMP facilities. The quality control ensures that the supplements come from sanitary working conditions with proper manufacturing standards in place. Leading Edge Health also provides Semenax customers with free shipping on select packages and a 67-day money-back guarantee,
Make your sexual encounters divine with Semenax. This top-tier male enhancement pill turns up orgasm intensity and sexual desire, so each session becomes unforgettable.
TestoPrime is the best sexual performance booster for increasing testosterone production. The all-natural testosterone-enhancing supplement instills the vitality of youth with four pills per day. Not only do users report more sexual stamina and better intercourse, but they also feel stronger physically.
TestoPrime contains organic ingredients that coax the body into elevating its testosterone levels. For example, D-aspartic acid is an amino acid that supports luteinizing hormone production, a compound that leads to larger and firmer muscles. Additionally, Panax ginseng boosts energy levels so that you have the endurance to last through workouts and bedroom sessions.
All the ingredients in TestoPrime have clinical trials backing up their efficacy. The male enhancement supplements are 100% soy-free and vegan and have no known side effects. Wolfson Brand Limited, the company that produces TestoPrime, is so confident that you'll love the pills that it offers a lifetime guarantee on every purchase.
Taking TestoPrime opens the floodgates for high testosterone levels. The formula kicks your body into overdrive, empowering you to build muscle and lose weight loss. The male enhancement pills even buttress male sexual function and reduce performance anxiety.
According to the company's website, men who use TestoPrime report a 138.7% increase in muscle strength. That extra power can make a world of difference when pleasing your partner in the bedroom. TestoPrime, which ranks as one of the best male enhancement pills for higher testosterone levels, comes with free shipping and bulk purchase discounts.
Ingredients: The best male enhancement supplements have high-quality ingredients. The products on our list have all-natural formulas that harness Mother Nature's power for improved male sexual function. These ingredients support your system instead of working against it.
Make sure that your penis enhancement pill has a complete list of ingredients on the label. The last thing you want is to have an allergic reaction because the manufacturer is hiding its formula behind a proprietary label. Transparent and wholesome ingredients will transform your sex life.
Some key natural ingredients to look for on labels include:• Horny goat weed
Each of these natural ingredients serves a purpose. For instance, Korean red ginseng can elevate alertness and concentration, making it easier for men to overcome performance anxiety. Meanwhile, BioPerine boosts energy levels, giving you the stamina for all-night sessions.
Dosage: The best male enhancement pills have optimized dosages. The researchers and scientists behind these pills carefully calibrate the amount of each ingredient in each formula. The result is the most effective possible supplement for your sexual health. Some companies include the concentration of each ingredient in the formula. For example, a supplement might have a gram of horny goat weed and 250 milligrams of vitamin E. Researching the dosage can also help you avoid supplements that might trigger an allergic reaction.
Benefits: Every male enhancement pill should be as unique as you are. You should find an option with benefits that match your needs. For example, it doesn't make sense to take VigRX Plus, a product for harder erections, if you suffer from premature ejaculation. We created our rankings to showcase the best male enhancement supplements in several categories. You can quickly find what you need, whether you want to improve your testosterone levels, sexual health, or erectile dysfunction. If you're unsure which one to pick, try Performer 8, our choice for the best all-around supplement.
Customer Reviews: According to the Spiegel Research Center, 95% of consumers read reviews before making a purchase. The research process allows other customers to get a behind-the-scenes look at how effective and reliable certain products are. You can learn if a male enhancement supplement alleviates erectile dysfunction or increased blood flow to the penis, as the company claims.
We selected supplements with glowing critical praise on review sites like Google and Yelp, as well as on social media. While positive customer reviews shouldn't make or break your purchase, they can help clinch your decision to choose one pill over the other. At the minimum, they offer insights that can enable you to make an informed purchase.
Price: The best male enhancement pills are pricey. In part, that's because they contain high-quality ingredients and go through rigorous testing before release. That way, customers can rest assured knowing that the products live up to the hype.
Most male enhancement supplements cost $50 to $70 per bottle. You can save money by bundling your purchase. Some companies also offer free shipping and free returns, saving you money in the process. Take ProSolution Plus, for example. A single bottle costs $69.96. However, if you purchase two bottles, the average price drops to $59.98 per bottle. The most popular option, a six-month supply, has the lowest cost per bottle and saves consumers $529.45.
Boost Nitric Oxide Production: Every male enhancement pill has a distinct set of benefits. However, many of them use similar mechanisms to enhance sexual health and performance. Elevating nitric oxide production is so popular that name-brand drugs like Viagra and Cialis use the same approach to treat erectile dysfunction.
Nitric oxide (NO) is essential to superior sexual health. The compound functions as a free radical in the body, with nearly every cell making it. You can also find nitric oxide in leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, nuts, and dark chocolate. NO can improve penis size and erectile dysfunction because it works as a vasodilator. That means the compound relaxes the muscles in your blood vessels. The wider the arteries are, the easier it is to generate proper circulation and a steady blood flow to the penis.
None of the supplements on our list have NO in them. Instead, the male enhancement pills stimulate the body into making more NO. Not only does the compound treat erectile dysfunction, but it can also lower blood pressure and alleviate muscle soreness.
Researchers have found similar benefits to male sexual health with L-citrulline, an amino acid renowned for treating erectile dysfunction. One study had 12 men take supplements with L-citrulline, each of whom suffered erectile dysfunction. Each man reported superior blood flow to the penis and more substantial erection quality.
Increase Testosterone Levels: While most supplements trigger an increase in NO, some pills, such as TestoPrime, do not. This testosterone-boosting product combats low T-levels and, as a byproduct, bolsters sexual health. The key ingredient behind TestoPrime is D-aspartic acid, an amino acid that contributes to muscle development and libido.
D-aspartic acid interacts with the brain, telling it to produce more testosterone. The brain then sends signals to the testicles to ramp up testosterone production. This interaction makes D-aspartic acid a popular ingredient in bodybuilding supplements.
One study had 23 men take D-aspartic acid over a two-week period. Twenty of the participants reported higher testosterone levels than at the beginning of the study. On average, men increased their testosterone production by 42%.
Testosterone serves as an essential hormone for male development and can combat symptoms of aging such as low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, and poor blood flow. Men create the most testosterone in their twenties before T-levels fall around the age of 35. The decline contributes to sexual health problems in older men.
We've already touched on some key ingredients in the best penis enhancement pills, including L-citrulline, horny goat weed, and D-aspartic acid. Many others can make you a freak in the sheets. For instance, many manufacturers add Asian red ginseng to supplements.
Asian red ginseng, also known as Korean red ginseng or Panax ginseng, has an extensive history of treating erectile dysfunction. It has been a part of traditional Chinese medicine for eons, thanks to its prevalence and effectiveness. The herb can also help:• Boost the immune system
Muira puama stands out as another marquee ingredient in top penis enhancement products. The extract, sometimes called erection root, has aphrodisiac qualities. Tribes in Brazil have used it for millennia and into the present day.
In a 1994 study, 262 men with erectile dysfunction took daily doses of Muira puama. Participants that received the supplement instead of the placebo reported a 62% improvement in penis function. Additionally, 51% of the men experienced a jump in their libido.
Finally, don't overlook the powerful male enhancement products lying in your kitchen cupboard. Piperine, heralded as the king of spices, has a lengthy history in traditional herbal remedies since it absorbs essential vitamins and nutrients. You can find this powerful substance in black and white pepper.
Some manufacturers distill piperine to create a pure version called BioPerine. All you need is ten to 20 milligrams per day to improve your nutrient absorption. BioPerine allows the rest of the ingredients in the penis enhancement pills to achieve their full effect.
Anyone who wants to add a spark to their sex life should consider penis enhancement pills. The supplements give men a straightforward way to overcome various sexual health issues, ranging from erectile dysfunction to low energy levels. A small pill can make a massive difference in your and your partner's overall sexual satisfaction.
Most people purchase penis enhancement pills to improve blood flow to the penis. The innovative formulas stimulate the body to produce more nitric oxide, which relaxes the blood vessels. When men have a raging blood flow, it's significantly easier to obtain and maintain erections.
Other men want to take their libido to new heights. Some of the best male enhancement pills contain aphrodisiacs that elevate sexual desire, pleasure, and attraction. The ingredients encourage partners to make love more often and longer.
Penis enhancement pills do more than improve erection quality and libido. They can also raise testosterone levels, giving men well-defined muscles and more significant strength. Older men don't produce as much testosterone as teenagers, so a male enhancement supplement can make them feel young again.
Finally, some products, like Semenax, allow men to produce high-quality semen. The product improves sperm's motility and quantity, leading to a better ejaculate. Semenax functions as a valuable aid for partners who want to increase their chances of conception.
Too-Good-to-Be-True Claims: We all want a supplement that can fix our erectile dysfunction or low libido levels. We've compiled a list of the most reliable male enhancement pills on the market. Unfortunately, some competitors make grandiose promises that they can't back up with action.
Take any claims that seem too good to be true with a grain of salt. For example, some supplements can elevate testosterone production, giving you a much-needed boost in strength and energy. However, consider it a red flag if the manufacturer claims that you'll have a bodybuilder physique after using the supplement.
One way to parse out phony claims is through customer reviews. You can read about other consumers' experiences and how well specific pills have worked for them. This proactive approach can spare you and your wallet from unwanted harm.
Pushy Sales Tactics: You should purchase the best male enhancement pills for your needs and budget. That process can take time as you research the various benefits and side effects of different supplements. If a company uses pushy sales tactics to nudge you toward buying its pills, consider that a warning sign.
Some manufacturers try to trick customers by offering a free trial. The hope is that people purchase the male enhancement pills and then forget to cancel their subscriptions. When the free trial ends, the person has to pay for supplements that they don't want or need.
Look for companies that have robust refund policies. These risk-free offerings let you use supplements without worrying about "gotcha" sales tactics. If the penis enhancement pills work for you, that's great! If they don't, you can return them and get your money back.
Proprietary Formulas: Proprietary formulas give companies a way of protecting trademarked recipes. For instance, only a few people know the secret ingredients that go into making Coca-Cola. However, proprietary formulas should raise an eyebrow for anyone shopping for male enhancement pills.
A proprietary formula for male enhancement pills prevents customers from knowing what they're putting in their bodies. It can have dangerous consequences if you have an allergy to one of the ingredients. As a result, the product can set you and your sexual health back instead of forward.
The last thing you want is to endure harsh side effects due to male enhancement supplements. Clean labeling allows you to research and understand the ingredients before you make a purchase. If you have any questions or concerns, you should consult with your primary care physician.
