With roots tracing back to the 1700s, roulette is one of the most iconic casino offerings. Today, it's almost impossible to find an online casino that doesn't offer at least a few roulette games.
That being said, with so many online roulette casinos to choose from, knowing which ones are worth your time can be difficult. Luckily, we've done what we can to take the guesswork out of this process. After some considerable research, we've compiled a list detailing the best online casinos to play roulette for real money.
First look:
Runner-ups:
Founded in 2014, 7bit is a well-established online casino that currently hosts over 15 games of roulette, many of which are of the live dealer variety. This collection includes several of the most popular roulette forms, notably European, American, French, and Mini roulette.
Unlike many other crypto casinos, 7bit does accept fiat deposits, which can be processed via Visa or MasterCard branded cards. However, all deposits made by Credit/Debit cards are subject to a 2.5% processing fee. Alternatively, deposits can be made using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin.
New customers can claim a welcome bonus on their first four deposits that can total up to $500 or 4 BTC, depending on the player's chosen deposit method. However, players should understand that while all bonus funds have a wagering requirement of 45x, winnings from live casino games don't count towards this figure.
Opening its gambling doors to players as far back as 2011, Bovada is one of the well-established sites for playing real money roulette online. Besides roulette titles, Bovada hosts an impressive array of sports betting options and poker games, making it a highly versatile online casino.
For roulette titles, registered users will have access to a single game of American video roulette and four live dealer options, all of which come with table limits ranging from $300 - $3,000.
Bovada has a Bitcoin welcome bonus of $3,750 spread out over three deposits. The first deposit comes with a lower than average wagering requirement of 25x, while the two subsequent deposits are subject to a provision of 50x.
Unfortunately, these bonus funds cannot be used on live dealer games, a fact that could upset oulette players.
Depositing funds is easy at Bovada as both fiat and cryptocurrency are acceptable payment methods. For fiat depositors, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express-branded cards are accepted alongside MatchPay. Those looking to deposit cryptocurrency can do so with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.
Ranking as one of the best roulette online casinos, Ignition's game collection includes four video roulette offerings and four live dealer rooms, all of which are either American or European variety. Like Bovada, all live Roulette titles come with three table limit options: $300, $1,500, and $3,000, respectively.
One exciting feature is the Ignition forum, where gamers can discuss online gambling games, payment methods, and site suggestions. On top of this, Ignition provides 24/7 customer help service, making it one of the best online roulette sites for customer service.
One minor criticism often lodged at Ignition is the withdrawal fee on courier checks, which at $100, is quite expensive. Luckily, Bitcoin and voucher withdrawals are free.
Not everyone is partial to live dealer roulette, as some players prefer the simplicity of the classic video version. For those who fall into this camp, Wild Casino has one of the better selections of video roulette games around, with eight different alternatives.
The site also provides users with access to live dealer games. However, options are limited to one room for American roulette and another for European roulette.
Like most of the sites on our list, Wild Casino's welcome bonus (100% up to $5,000 across five deposits) isn't applicable to live casino games. That said, the site offers deposit bonuses on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with these promotions accessible on live dealer roulette games.
Since its launch in 2016, Cafe Casino has gained considerable popularity due to its daily giveaways and mobile-optimized web page.
Upon sign-up, users will be able to access a total of four real money roulette options along with two live dealer versions.
Cafe Casino also has an exciting points program with eight levels to work through, allowing users to earn points that they can use when playing online roulette. Additionally, users who join this program can conduct transactions using exclusive payment methods like Bitcoin SV.
However, there are two significant drawbacks when it comes to playing online roulette at Café Casino. First off, the site only features American and European options, meaning those who like the French version of roulette are out of luck. Secondly, all check requests that exceed $2,000 will be sent out in increments every 7 days until you're fully paid out.
Like Cafe Casino, Slots.lv is part of the Bovada family, and as a result, also supplies its users with access to four video roulette titles and two live dealer options.
However, Slots.lv differentiates itself through its Daily Double-up promotion. Giving players access up to $100 once a day, this promotion increases to 100% up to $500 when Bitcoin is used as the preferred deposit medium.
Although bonus funds from the daily double deposit can't be used for live dealer games, video roulette options found under the "table games" tab are eligible.
Unfortunately, roulette alternatives can only contribute to 5% of the wagering requirements for any bonus found on Slots.lv. Consequently, while you can play online roulette for real with bonus funds, you may need to spend some time on other games, like slots, to hit the wagering requirement.
Not everyone wants to play online roulette for real money. For some, passing the time by playing free roulette games is equally an exciting venture.
For anyone who agrees with this notion, Big Spin Casino has five video roulette games, all of which can be played without making a financial commitment.
For those who do wish to play roulette online with real money, there's no issue. To this end, Big Spin has two live dealer games alongside their live video offerings.
However, with only credit cards, MoneyGram, and cryptocurrencies available for transactions, the payment options on display are somewhat limited compared to other roulette sites.
Red Dog hosts one game of video roulette and four live dealer options, all of which are of the American or European variety.
Moreover, Red Dog offers a highly optimized mobile site that works well from any device, from which you can play any of the five roulette options.
While Red Dog offers a welcome and 24/7 bonus, funds gained from these promotions cannot be used on roulette.
Having launched in 2020, Las Atlantis is one of the best online roulette sites on our list and an excellent choice for anyone looking for something different.
As of now, Las Atlantis offers four live dealer options along with a single game of video roulette. All live dealer versions are of the American or European variety.
One exciting feature about Las Atlantis is its desktop app, which, once downloaded, gives users an immersive gaming experience compared to the browser-based version.
Rounding up our top 10 is Slots Empire, a site known for its relatively large slots collection.
Those who create an account with Slots Empire will be able to enjoy five online roulette game alternatives, with American and European forms represented, several of which are of the live dealer variety.
Unfortunately, while the site does offer a 245% welcome bonus that includes free spins, bonus funds cannot be used on roulette, which may be a significant drawback for some.
Roulette games – Roulette comes in three primary forms: American, European, and French. Here, American and European roulette rank as the most popular. With each online roulette site we review, we ensure that at least one variation is available, with French roulette being considered a bonus. We also placed great importance on live dealer roulette titles over video versions.
Roulette bonuses – The roulette gaming experience is improved when you have bonus funds to play with, and that's something we ensured to keep in mind while reviewing the roulette sites on our listing.
Safety – Anytime you give out your personal/payment information when playing roulette online, you're exposing yourself to potential data theft. Because of this, we recommended online roulette casinos that employ up-to-date safety measures and are licensed by reputable regulatory agencies.
Payment methods – At the top roulette sites, funding your account quickly and having various ways to do so is essential. Easy funding options mean you can play online roulette for real money when you want without encountering long processing times or paying expensive commissions on deposits & withdrawals.
Yes. Just like online slots and other casino games, it is perfectly legal to play roulette online.
Although most countries have legislation that regulates online gaming activities, the vast majority of these regulations apply only to wagering sites and payment merchants.
Individual players have little or no restrictions in most countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, & Australia.
When online gambling began to grow in popularity during the late 1990s, online roulette titles mainly consisted of the video variety. These games utilize computer-generated graphics and Random Number Generators (RNGs) to simulate the randomized outcomes prevalent on a roulette wheel.
However, as time went on, many online casinos started adding live dealer options to their catalog to improve the user experience. These live dealer versions use a video camera to relay live footage of a spinning roulette wheel in games controlled by real humans (commonly known as the dealer).
Today, live casino games are trendy. Many sites host more live roulette games than video versions.
As far as online casinos are concerned, there are three different roulette games one is likely to encounter:
European roulette – European roulette is the original version that uses a board featuring 37 pockets, including the zero. Available at the best online roulette sites, European roulette has an RTP of 97.30% and a house edge of 2.70% (nearly half the house edge of American roulette).
American roulette – The American roulette board has 38 pockets, including the zero and double zero. Because of the double zero, American roulette has a 94.84% RTP value, which is slightly lower than the European variation.
French roulette – Like the European version, French roulette has 37 pockets, including "the zero." There is, however, a slight difference in the board layout, leading to a slightly higher RTP of 98.65%. Although it has the highest RTP and lowest house edge, French roulette is the rarest of all roulette games, and only a few casino sites carry this version.
All casinos operate on the premise of risk/reward, and while there is the chance to earn large sums of money, there's the possibility of losing. If players and online casinos had the same winning odds, iGaming sites would never make any money, and no one would operate such a business.
As a result, the best online roulette games are constructed so that the house always has a slight advantage in its winning chances over the player. This slight advantage is called the house edge and applies heavily to the game of roulette.
The European roulette table has 37 pockets, numbered 1 - 36, along with an extra zero. If you win at this roulette variation, you get paid out as if there were 36 numbers on the board and not 37, which is the "house edge."
Compared to games like slots, there are far fewer bonuses available for roulette games, an unfortunate reality all too familiar to those who like to play roulette online. Moreover, the available rewards, if any, typically don't apply to live dealer games.
In most cases, the best online roulette casino sites will give players bonus funds that can be used to play online casino roulette games. That being said, roulette winnings rarely count towards wagering requirements, and when they do, it's usually 5% or less.
Resultantly, hitting the minimum wagering requirements when playing roulette for real money can be difficult and time-consuming.
As we said at the beginning of this article, there are many online casinos available to iGamers. Thus, it can be challenging to know which ones are worth your time when it comes to playing roulette for real money.
However, with the pointers given above, you should be familiar with some of the top online roulette casinos, what games they offer, and what bonus forms they have in store. At this point, the last thing to do is pick three or four sites you find most attractive and test them out by making a small deposit.
Finally, while the sight of the roulette table spinning might be appeasing, endeavor to gamble responsibly. If you'd like to nip the chances of an addiction in the bud, you'd be better off setting limits before commencing real money play.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.
This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.
If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit:
