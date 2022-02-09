February 09, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Players looking to make the switch from in-person betting to the best online sportsbooks in Michigan - you’re in the right place.
We’re making sure our top-reviewed Michigan sports betting sites offer numerous money lines on your favorite NFL teams, generous risk-free bets, low wagering requirements, and more.
Sounds good? Let’s dive into the reviews, then.
Top Michigan online sportsbooks - first look:
Runners-up:
Pros:
Cons:
Even if you’re just getting into sports betting, odds are you’ve heard of Caesars. While Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas skyrocketed their brand into fame, they’ve also built their online sportsbook to be the largest in America.
Betting Variety: 5/5
When it comes to sportsbooks, Caesars is the gold standard. You can bet on mainstream sports, specialty sports, and everything in between.
Additionally, the site has over 850 casino games to choose from, so you’ll never run out of things to bet on and play while visiting Caesars.
However, Caesars carries money lines, parlays, in-game bets, and futures on 32 sports categories. Sports bettors will find lines on horse racing, football, basketball, soccer, baseball, boxing, MMA, racing, and more.
It truly is a one-stop-shop sportsbook.
While you’re waiting for the games and matches to begin, you can take advantage of their stacked casino catalog. Players will find 840+ slots, 17 variants of online poker, Bingo Billions, 20 blackjack games, 13 live dealer games, 10 roulette wheels, and keno. Not too shabby, huh?
Bonuses: 4.7/5
When you first make a new account with Caesars, you’ll receive a $10 no-deposit bonus. This welcome bonus comes with low playthrough requirements of just 1x on slots, 2x on video poker, and 5x on everything else.
However, when you make your first deposit with Caesars, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $1,000 with a 5x playthrough on slots, 10x on video poker, and 25x on everything else. You can use both of these bonuses to start making sports bets, so meeting their wagering requirements shouldn’t be terribly difficult.
While other casinos have flashier bonuses, being able to use their bonus money on both Caesars sportsbook and casino options is a plus.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.7/5
It’s easy to add money to your Caesars account. Their site accepts 11 different payment methods. Sports bettors can make their deposits through Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, PayPal, ACH, VIP Preferred, PayNearMe (7 Eleven), Play+, Online Banking, and Casino Cage.
While withdrawals from Caesars can take up to 72 hours, you will receive them within 24 hours in the vast majority of cases.
They also have low betting limits - players only need to deposit $10 to qualify for the deposit match, and they can withdraw the winnings with just $20 in their casino wallet.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
If you’ve been watching ESPN lately, you’ve probably seen commercials for the Caesars Sportsbook app, which is available on iOS and Android. Additionally, their mobile app supports live streaming and in-game bets with zero perceivable lag, even on older devices.
The site and app are both optimized for mobile use, so you can make bets on the go. This is one of the best sports betting apps in the industry, so if you’re interested in no-limits mobile sports betting, you’ll love their online sportsbook.
Pros:
Cons:
Although Caesars is the biggest online sportsbook in America, MGM is not far behind. It might not have quite as many betting options as Caesars, but MGM excels when it comes to Michigan sports betting apps.
Betting Variety: 4.4/5
MGM boasts nearly 800 different betting options, including 22 sports categories.
With MGM, you can bet on mainstream sports. Michigan bettors will find money lines, parlays, and futures on NFL teams, soccer, hockey, basketball, baseball, MMA, boxing, tennis, and more. Their site also has unique money lines for college sports and auto racing.
However, BetMGM lacks horse racing lines — you’ll have to use Caesars for that.
On their site, players will find about 749 games spread across 688 different slots, 23 video poker variants, bingo, 12 blackjack games, 14 live dealer provisions, 5 baccarat games, and 20 variants of roulette.
In short, there’s plenty to do in between sporting events!
Bonuses: 4.5/5
MGM offers new Michigan bettors a $25 no-deposit bonus with a minimal 1x playthrough requirement. This $25 free play is higher than Caesars’ from above, and having only a 1x playthrough requirement is a nice touch.
When you make your initial deposit with their site, you’ll receive a 100% match up to $1,000. This bonus is attached to a 15x playthrough, but it can only be used on their casino section.
While these aren’t the most amazing bonuses that you’ll find in the sports betting industry, they’re above average and well worth taking advantage of.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.7/5
BetMGM accepts 15 different payment methods, which puts them on par with other top sports betting sites in Michigan.
Players can make their deposits with VIP Preferred, Play+, Visa/MasterCard, AMEX, Discover, online banking transfer, PayPal, PayNearMe (7 Eleven), Skrill, and more.
Additionally, you only need to deposit $10 to qualify for their deposit match, and you can withdraw your winnings with just $20 in your casino wallet. All withdrawals are fee-free.
While PayPal and Play+ withdrawals are both processed within 24 hours, we’d like to see them process other fiat payouts a bit faster. Currently, players will have to wait 3-5 days to receive wire transfers and 10-14 days to receive a courier check.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
This is where MGM really stands out — they offer outstanding mobile compatibility. The casino has a dedicated app for both Android and iOS users, and their official website is optimized for on-the-go betting.
BetMGM’s application gives players full access to live-streaming, in-game betting, their entire selection of games, and the option to bet with one click on any of their 22 sports categories.
Pros:
Cons:
PointsBet is the fastest-growing online sportsbook in the USA. Following partnerships with NBC Sports, the platform has skyrocketed in popularity. Players can place in-game bets and watch live-streamed events through NBC Sports via the PointsBet website or mobile app.
Betting Variety: 4.3/5
Since PointsBet was originally created as a sportsbook rather than a full online casino, the casino portion of the site is relatively new and a bit underwhelming compared to some of the other options in this guide. However, between their sports betting markets and modest casino library, you’ll have plenty of betting options.
PointsBet offers money lines, parlays, futures, and in-game betting on mainstream sports like football, baseball, basketball, hockey, golf, MMA, soccer, and tennis. They also include a few specialty sports betting options like cricket, darts, racing, rugby, and eSports.
Moreover - because they’ve partnered with NBC Sports to live-stream their events - players will find more than enough in-play data to make informed wagers.
While their casino library might not be as varied as other platforms, PointsBet still covers the bases. Their library contains around 50 high-quality slots along with a few versions of blackjack, roulette, video poker, and baccarat among live dealer provisions.
Bonuses: 4/5
PointsBet doesn’t offer any no-deposit bonuses like the first two options on this list, which is a bit of a letdown. However, there are a few bonuses here that make PointsBet worth signing up to.
When players deposit $50, they’ll receive $100 in free play money. For initial deposits of at least $150, PointsBet will match you by 100% up to $250. These bonuses come attached to a minimal 1x playthrough on sports wagers and a 10x playthrough for casino.
However, players can receive up to $500 in risk-free bets if their first “fixed odds” wager loses, while you can expect to receive up to $1,500 in risk-free bets if your first PointsBetting wager loses.
With a combined $2,000 in risk-free bets, they stand out from the crowd in a unique way.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 4/5
PointsBet has a limited banking menu, but they have all the basics. Players can make their deposits through online bank transfer, PayNearMe, PayPal, ACH/eCheck, Visa/MasterCard, and debit card.
You’ll need to deposit $50 to receive their $100 in free play, but you can qualify for your $2,000 combined risk-free bet with a minimal $10 wager.
Additionally, you can expect lightning fast payout speeds. PayPal withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, and the rest of their fiat payouts take anywhere from 1-3 days to process.
PointsBet stands out from the crowd in terms of receiving your winnings much quicker than average.
Mobile Compatibility: 4/5
Like the other top sportsbooks in Michigan, PointsBet has both a dedicated mobile app and a web browser optimized for desktop and mobile use.
Their app for iOS and Android makes it a breeze to livestream NBC Sports events on your phone and enjoy in-game betting on the go. Moreover, all of their casino games are compatible with mobile devices.
Because they're the only option on this list that utilizes NBC Sports for mobile live-streaming, we gave them a very high ranking here.
Pros:
Cons:
Some of online sports betting sites in Michigan offer pretty average odds. If you want to take advantage of some of the best lines in the industry, you’ll want to take a look at Betway.
Betting Variety: 4.1/5
Betway is a sportsbook first and foremost, so you might not be overwhelmed by the casino aspect of their platform.
However, when it comes to their online sportsbook, Betway remains very competitive. They offer some of the best enhanced odds in the industry, although they’ll differ by sports category. With Betway, you can bet on 12 mainstream and specialty sports categories, including horse racing.
Through their sportsbook, you’ll find enhanced odds, money lines, parlays, and futures for NFL events, basketball, soccer, rugby, tennis, golf, hockey, volleyball, cricket, MMA, boxing, and even the Winter Olympics.
When it comes to casino, Betway might not have as many games as the competition, but they are primarily a sportsbook. That said, players will find around 100 high-quality slots, blackjack, roulette, live poker, and baccarat to enjoy in between sports wagers.
Bonuses: 3.9/5
Betway’s bonuses are fairly competitive, but they could definitely be improved.
Here’s the good news - players can take advantage of a 100% matched risk-free bet up to $250 on all their sports categories, and it comes attached to an industry-leading 1x wagering requirement.
However, in order to redeem their 100% casino-specific bonus match up to $1,000, players will have to contend with a 30x wagering requirement. While this standard isn’t impossible to meet, players would have better luck wagering through Caesars if they’re primarily interested in casino games.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.9/5
Betway has a fairly limited banking menu, but they (thankfully) accept PayPal and ACH transfers in addition to credit card deposits and PayNearMe.
Additionally, players only have to deposit $10 to qualify for their risk-free bet or their casino-specific bonus match.
However, while PayPal withdrawals are processed in under 24 hours, players will have to wait up to 5 days for all other fiat payouts to be delivered. Additionally, if you request a courier check, you’ll have to wait up to 2 weeks to receive your winnings.
Mobile Compatibility: 4/5
Betway has a dedicated mobile app for both iOS and Android users. Their mobile app supports live-streaming through NBC Sports, in-game betting, and all of their casino options.
Also, Betway’s official website works on smartphones, but it’s the least user-friendly site on this list. On mobile devices, their website’s interface is cluttered and a bit laggy. It also requires a learning curve to really get the hang of.
If you’re planning on using Betway, we’d highly recommend that you download their mobile app.
Pros:
Cons:
DraftKings was among the first Michigan sports betting sites to launch a native mobile app, and they’ve made their deposit match so appealing it’s hard not to look twice.
Betting Variety: 3.9/5
While DraftKings might have gained initial popularity for its sportsbook, but in recent years, their platform has expanded to include a full-sized online casino.
Starting with their online sportsbook, DraftKings has 19 different sports categories to choose from.
Unfortunately, they don’t offer lines on greyhound betting, but players will find money lines, parlays, in-game bets, and futures on NFL events, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, tennis, Canadian football, auto racing, MMA, boxing, and eSports.
Their casino also has 550+ games to play while you’re waiting for the next sporting event to begin. Players will find 469 slots, 20+ video poker variants, 23 blackjack games (including live dealer blackjack), 6 additional live dealer games, 5 baccarat games, and 13 roulette virtual wheels.
Bonuses: 4.8/5
While DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t have any no-deposit bonuses to write about, their platform’s initial deposit match is among the best in the industry.
When players make their first deposit with DraftKings, they’ll receive a 100% match up to $2,000 in addition to $25 worth of casino credits. This bonus has a minimal 10x playthrough requirement, which makes it easy to get your hands on the $2,000 deposit match.
Additionally, when players wager $5, they’ll receive $280 in risk-free bets. If you’ve subconsciously associated the term 56:1 odds with DraftKings, this is where it comes from.
Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.7/5
DraftKings accepts 9 different payment methods. Players can make their deposits via online banking transfer, Visa/MasterCard, debit card, PayPal, Play+, VIP Preferred, and wire transfer.
Additionally, players only need to deposit $10 to take advantage of their deposit match.
However, we think they could move a bit faster to process non-PayPal withdrawals. While Play+ and PayPal payouts are processed within 24 hours, all other fiat withdrawals take 5 days to be delivered.
As mentioned above, DraftKings was among the first major sportsbooks to offer a mobile app, which you can get for both iOS and Android devices. It supports their full casino library, in-game betting, and live streaming across their 19 sports categories.
That said, their website could use some more optimization for older devices. Again, we noticed lag when live-streaming on their official website through a mobile device and a cluttered user interface.
We’d recommend you download their official app if you sign up with DraftKings, as you’ll likely have a much better experience.
Betting Variety:
In this review, we prioritized sportsbooks that carry the largest selection of money lines, straight parlays, and long-term futures on all your favorite teams. Beyond this, sites that include eSports and horse racing events in their lineup received a higher ranking from us.
Additionally, we gave special consideration to sites that offer native live-streaming options, in-game bets, and easily digestible in-play betting data on the largest number of sports in conjunction with a huge casino game library.
If you’re looking to bet on the Lions, Tigers, and Pistons in between rounds of live dealer blackjack and poker, there’s a site for you on this list.
Bonuses:
We gave a higher overall ranking to sites that provide the most generous bonus matches for new sign-ups and loyal players. Moreover, we broke down your available no-deposit welcome bonuses, initial deposit matches, and risk-free bets as they pertain to each of our top 5 sportsbooks.
Because we also believe players shouldn’t have to wager for months without seeing a return on their investment, we prioritized sites with the lowest wagering requirements.
Banking Options:
The most successful Michigan sportsbooks accept various payment methods. Although none of the sportsbooks in this review accept cryptocurrency (yet), all of them take PayPal, credit card deposits, and e-wallet deposits to make one-click betting fast and easy.
Beyond this, we gave a higher ranking to sites that provide the fastest payout speed.
Mobile Compatibility:
Not everyone has the ability or desire to be relegated to their desktop every time they wager on the Pistons, deposit their money, or initiate a withdrawal.
That’s why we prioritized sportsbook sites that host a dedicated mobile app for players to take advantage of while they’re on the go.
We also took Michigan sports betting sites that offer the highest degree of overall mobile compatibility through their official website into consideration, even if they don’t yet have a native mobile app.
Yes, sports betting in Michigan is legal.
Michigan became the 15th state to accept legal online sports wagers on March 11, 2020. While in-person legal sports in Michigan betting was legalized through the Michigan Gaming Control Board in December of 2019, online sports betting came to fruition shortly afterwards.
Ironically enough, Michigan players have the COVID-19 pandemic to thank for the recent legalization of online sports betting. Not wanting to miss their chance to accept wagers online, well-known sportsbooks like Caesars, BetMGM, and DraftKings went live across Michigan almost immediately upon hearing the good news.
In the state of Michigan, players can legally wager on sports, horse racing events, and eSports through online sports betting websites, Michigan sports betting apps, and in-person venues. However, they will have to report all their winnings as personal income to the IRS on each year’s tax return.
As of right now, there is no way to wager using cryptocurrency with any online sportsbooks operating in Michigan. While online sports betting and online casinos were legalized here in 2020, a bill that includes crypto-specific betting has not reached the legislative table as of yet.
While crypto betting may come standard in the future, you should know that Caesars, BetMGM, PointsBet, Betway, and DraftKings Casino are not authorized to accept BTC, ETH, or Litecoin deposits from players right now.
However, our top-reviewed online sportsbooks still find a way to make one-click betting easy through accepting PayPal, e-wallets, and credit card deposits.
While you won’t face any financial penalties for wagering online, you will need to make sure that the online sportsbook you choose is licensed to operate in the state of Michigan before you start placing bets.
To ease your mind, you should know that all of the sites we’ve listed here possess a valid Michigan operating license.
Yes. Online sportsbooks are just as trustworthy and dependable as their in-person equivalents - as long as you’re using legal sports betting websites like the ones above.
Because sports betting was only legalized in Michigan fairly recently, online sportsbooks previously known for their countrywide reputation have merely expanded their services to incorporate Michigan sports bettors.
Additionally, Caesars has been around the online gambling scene in some form since 1966, BetMGM has been operating without a hitch since 2018, PointsBet was launched in 2015, Betway has been a prominent sportsbook since 2006, and DraftKings has been gaining a national following since 2012.
Michigan online sports betting websites and in-person sports betting venues are licensed by the same regulatory bodies. As a result of possessing the same operating license, they implement the same security standards across the board. These standards protect players’ financial integrity, ensure fair betting odds, and guarantee reliable winning payouts.
Making your final decision to sign up with any of our listed sportsbooks will come down to your individual betting preferences. For example, if you’re interested in enjoying almost a thousand casino games while you take a break from wagering on the Pistons and Red Wings, you’ll fit right in at Caesars or DraftKings.
However, if you’re looking for the best enhanced/boosted odds available, we’d recommend you go with PointsBet or BetWay. Finally, if you’re looking for a sweet no-deposit bonus and low wagering requirements on your first deposit match, you should check out BetMGM.
We have to reiterate that your final choice will be dictated by what you care about most in an online sportsbook.
Signing up for a new online sports betting account at Caesars is easy:
You’ll see a “sign-up” button in the upper-right-hand corner of their website - all you have to do is click on it and fill out any requested information to proceed.
Secondly, you’ll need to check your email inbox for a link from Caesars. If you don’t see an email from them in your primary inbox, be sure to check your “promotions” folder before requesting another verification email.
After clicking the link, follow all instructions on the subsequent page.
In order to take advantage of your risk-free bet, you’ll need to type the promo code “CZRGAMBLER” into the bonus code box first.
Once you’ve done that, make your first deposit to your casino wallet via credit card, bank transfer, or PayPal.
Now, you can wager on the Pistons to your heart’s content.
Although sports betting in Michigan was legalized fairly recently, a multitude of online sportsbooks have jumped on the opportunity to market their services to Michigan sports bettors.
With so many available options at your disposal, you might be struggling to find the best fit.
Caesars is our #1 pick because they have the largest sports betting site in Michigan. Moreover, you can’t go wrong with their generous deposit match, blazing-fast payout speeds, and dedicated mobile app.
However, we encourage you to wager on your favorite Pistons money lines via any of these reviewed sportsbooks. Just make sure you have fun, set spending limits, and wager responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Online gambling for underage players is illegal, these sites are only for players 21+. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.
If you believe you may have a gambling problem, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
