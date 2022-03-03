March 03, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Gone are the days of traveling to the Atlantic City Boardwalk in order to place some bets in the Garden State. Now, players can conveniently visit some of the best online casinos in NJ from home - or virtually anywhere in the state.
Our casino experts have created a list based on an in-depth analysis of the best NJ online casinos, ranking them on several factors.
Whether you want to play slots, live dealer games, or visit a sportsbook, there is something for you on this list. Let’s take a look.
Caesars Atlantic City opened in 1979, debuting as their second-ever casino. With their rich history in New Jersey and being one of the most renowned names in the gaming industry, players were thrilled when they launched their online casino in 2013 via Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Just like its land-based gambling halls are rated highly, this casino ranks at the top of our list of the best NJ online casinos.
Whether you want to wager only a little to pass the time or try your luck at a high roller game, they have options for every type of gamer.
And you can easily play virtually anywhere you want - Caesars offers dedicated apps for their casino, sportsbook, and poker room for both iOS and Android devices.
Total Number of Games: 5/5
From live dealer games to slots, over a whopping 850 total games await you for your gaming pleasure. Aside from virtual casino games, New Jersey gamblers can also enjoy live poker, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat here.
In addition, they offer entertaining original titles like “The Price is Right.” It’s a fun twist on the popular show that mixes the essence of both scratch cards and slots. And who are you going to call for more fun?! “Ghostbusters.” With your PKE meter in hand, search for ghosts and win money in this game based on the hit franchise.
Caesars also offers two variations of keno, a selection not available with every brand. No matter what you are in the mood to play, this storied name will likely have it.
Slot Offerings: 5/5
With 803 online slots and counting, players have their selection of popular titles, like “Jeopardy,” “Ultra Blazing Fire Link,” “Street Fighter 2,” and multiple “Wheel of Fortune”, and “Monopoly” variations.
Additionally, fans can enjoy over 25 Megaways titles, such as “88 Fortunes,” “Hypernova,” and “Twin Spins.” And if you are in the mood for some high-risk-high-reward action, there are numerous high-roller slots to choose from.
Live Dealer Options: 4.7/5
Caesars online offers some of the biggest selections of live casino games in New Jersey, with over a dozen offerings. In the mood to play outside or feeling lucky on the zeroes? Then pull up a chair for American or Atlantic City roulette.
Gamers can also enjoy baccarat and numerous blackjack options, including Blackjack Unlimited. You will always have a seat at the table with Blackjack Unlimited, which accommodates an unlimited number of players. Poker players can enjoy Casino Hold ‘Em or Three-Card.
User-Friendly Interface: 4.5/5
In addition to their mobile app options, this NJ online casino provides a great overall experience on their website. Users will have no problem navigating around the casino with their user-friendly interface.
You can enjoy this online platform smoothly on nearly every browser on every platform, from mobile to tablets to computers.
BetMGM more than makes up for their thin amount of welcome bonuses with their generous offerings of hundreds of casino games, live dealer options, jackpot slots, and several mobile apps. But this casino is perhaps most known for its sportsbook.
For three years in a row, from 2019 to 2021, New Jersey raked in more sports bets than any other territory, including Las Vegas.
So, one thing is for certain, New Jerseyites love their sportsbooks.
And when it comes to gamblers in the Garden State betting on sports, BetMGM is one of their favorite online destinations.
Total Number of Games: 4.9/5
You can play nearly 800 online casino games at BetMGM, and they update their library with new titles regularly. Players can enjoy slots, table games, jackpot selections, live dealers, and more. There are also several variety games, including scratch cards and “The Voice,” which features unique gameplay that fans of the television show are sure to enjoy.
If you are in the mood for live poker, they offer 12 online poker games where you can compete with other real players. Their impressive assortment of games really makes this casino stand out, as well as their exclusive selections.
And now, about their sportsbook:
Starting at just 50 cents a bet, this platform offers over 20 different sports to wager on, including all the major leagues, like NFL, NBA, and NHL. In addition to playing the standard action—like the spread, moneyline, and over-under—you can also do prop bets, parlays, and more.
BetMGM also gives players the option of viewing a live game cast of nearly any game, where the scores and stats are updated in real-time. Some even come with the option of watching a live stream of the television broadcast.
Slot Offerings: 4.8/5
With nearly 700 titles, gamers have no shortage of slot options. For you slot fans that also enjoy bingo, you can bask in the combination of both worlds with slingo. Their slingo games include “Deal or No Deal,” “Lucky Streak,” and “Reel Extreme,” to name a few.
Their exclusive slots include a spin on the classic arcade game, “Space Invaders,” and you will also find jackpots, such as “MGM Grand Millions.” Gamblers can also enjoy playing officially licensed sports team titles, such as “New York Jets Slingo” and “76ers Blackjack.”
Live Dealer Options: 4.8/5
You can enjoy 14 tables to play at with a live dealer. In addition to blackjack, baccarat, and roulette varieties, the casino also features a fun and easy-to-play money-wheel game, “Dream Catcher,” where you can watch the croupier spin the wheel live.
Poker fans can enjoy Texas Hold ‘Em, Casino Hold ‘Em, and three-card in their main casino. Additionally, BetMGM also features a dedicated poker program featuring daily tournaments and mega-win days.
User-Friendly Interface: 4.9/5
The interface is very user-friendly, making it a breeze to find what you are looking for. This is especially impressive for an NJ online casino brand that contains so much content, including a sportsbook. The website is quick, and the gameplay is top-notch.
BetMGM also has apps for their casino, poker room, and sportsbook for both iOS and Android. This has helped separate the massive amounts of traffic in all three categories, allowing the apps to operate efficiently.
Atlantic City’s top-grossing brick-and-mortar casino made its online launch in 2013, and it is one of the most popular destinations for players in New Jersey. From dozens of table games to an impressive sportsbook, Borgata has a little bit of everything.
Total Number of Games: 4.7/5
Borgata is nearing 800 total games, including an impressive amount of table options. Gamers can enjoy unique table selections, like Blackjack Fortune Spinner, Pai Gow, and Mississippi Stud.
Their virtual sports section of the casino is one of the many reasons players keep coming back.
These typically last a few minutes in gameplay length, increasing the entertainment value. Thanks to their motion capture technology, powered by Inspired Entertainment, many virtual sports games look nearly as good as real life. Popular selections include “NFL Alumni,” motor and dog racing, and they have two types of marble racing.
Slot Offerings: 4.8/5
Over 700 slots are at players' disposal, including their exclusive “Bellagio Fountain of Fortunes.” Not only will you find titles here that are industry popular, but you will discover games that few other online platforms have.
Players can take their spin at many jackpot titles, including “Divine Fortress” and the ever-popular “Starburst.” Slots like “Mirage Mega Magma,” “Oracle of Dead,” and “Melon Madness Deluxe” often get up into the millions, where players can take home seven figures.
And if you like the “Monopoly” board game, then you have come to the right casino. There are over a dozen “Monopoly”-themed slots, such as “Big Spin,” “Bring the House Down,” and “Utility Trails,” among many others.
Live Dealer Options: 5/5
Borgata boasts 15 games with live dealers, more than any other casino on this list. In addition to the games players expect and look forward to, like blackjack and baccarat, they also have the ultra-popular “Lightning Roulette.”
Evolution Gaming’s “Lightning Roulette” moves quickly and feels like a game show, creating an entertaining and unique experience for the live players. During each spin, up to five lucky numbers are “struck by lightning,” increasing the payouts up to 500 times.
Often, online casinos in New Jersey have one or two poker games with live dealers, and some do not have any at all. This lobby contains five poker games with real-life dealers, featuring options for Texas Hold ‘Em, three-card, and the popular Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em.
User-Friendly Interface: 3.9/5
An area of improvement could be their mobile apps. Both Apple and Android users have voiced their fair share of complaints on the lack of usefulness. However, when played on a mobile browser, the platform is a smooth user-friendly experience.
The website is smooth to navigate and divided into sections that are easy to understand. However, the casino could do a better job of organizing the sections to make browsing through their large amount of games a bit easier.
SugarHouse launched in the Garden State in 2016, and players often flock there because of their large selection of slots. You can also find plenty of other gambling options here, including their sportsbook.
Total Number of Games: 4.8/5
They have a massive amount of games, nearing 900, with over two dozen of them being table games. SugarHouse provides several variations of the classic table casino games, including Roulette Advanced by NetEnt and IGT’s Poker & Pairs Blackjack with Surrender.
The sportsbook provides nearly every sport you could ask for to bet on, and some that you maybe did not ask for, like snooker. The “House Special” feature is a highlight of this online bookie, which has boosted odds for specific live games.
They also have a modest collection of virtual sports, and their motorcycle racing option and “NBA Last Go” are unique titles that really stand out and are a blast to play.
Slot Offerings: 5/5
This collection of slot games is beyond impressive, with a whopping 854 games. The titles are organized by the casino software provider, including Red Tiger, Everi, and NextGen Gaming.
They also list all their slot games on one page, so super fans can enjoy sifting through the hundreds of titles.
SugarRush has many varieties of “Wheel of Fortune,” as well as other titles based on popular T.V. shows and movies, like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “From Dusk Till Dawn.” Gamers will also find several jackpot and mega jackpot selections, including “Mercy of the Gods” and “Cleopatra.”
From classic titles to modern ones with amazing animations to huge jackpots, the slots offered here alone are worth visiting this online platform.
Live Dealer Options: 4.7/5
Over 10 live dealer games are featured in this Garden State gambling hall, and they are the first ones on this list to offer craps. Even more impressive, over half of them are from a first-person perspective.
Now, you can play the role of shooter first-person, increasing the real-life feel as you let the dice fly. Other first-person games with a live dealer include both Lightning and American Roulette, Dream Catcher, Baccarat, and Dragon Tiger (a two-card game similar to baccarat).
User-Friendly Interface: 3.9/5
This is the one area that could use some improvement.
It could take the player longer than usual to get the feel of the casino and sportsbook layout on the browser, which is a bit cluttered and lacks some organization. But their mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, features a much more user-friendly experience.
Ocean is the northernmost casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and their online counterpart launched in 2013. They have an attractive interface and several unique games not found at many other online gambling halls.
Number of Total Games: 3.5/5
While they may not have the count as the brands listed above, Ocean does have some unique features, including their in-house online casino games. Here, you can play the same games as players located in their brick-and-mortar counterpart.
In-house games include “Cats,” “Wild Wild Gems,” “Wheel of Fortune Triple Extreme Spin,” and two slingo options, to name a few.
In addition, their table selections include rare titles not usually found on other platforms, such as four-card poker, Let it Ride, Top Card, and Blackjack X-treme (which allows you to trade in your cards for a chance to improve your hand).
Slot Offerings: 3.9/5
They are approaching 300 slots, with titles added often. This brand does carry some unique titles, like “Mystical Tarot,” “Lady of the Dead Deluxe,” and “Vortex.”
Live Dealer Options: 4.7/5
Ocean helps make up for their weaknesses with their impressive number of live dealer games, totaling 14. Gamblers can play three different versions of blackjack, two poker games, and first-person baccarat, among others.
User-Friendly Interface: 5/5
Making your way around this casino will be an absolute breeze. Ocean does a great job laying out all your gaming categories, with an attractive design that loads quickly. Whether you are on their app, mobile browser, or computer, it is an innate experience.
Number of Total Games: We performed an in-depth analysis of the total games offered throughout each given online casino in all categories. This helps give the player a complete overview of each brand so that they can better select the online casino that is best for them.
Slot Offerings: Out of every type of game offered at an online casino, slots remain the most popular. Because of this, we’ve made sure to describe the amount of options the gamer will have at each NJ online casino, as well as the unique titles and the popular ones available to them.
Live Dealer Options: We took into consideration table counts, game variety, and variations that are not often found on NJ online gambling sites. If an online casino made this list, that means they either have a large selection of games or that the ones they have offer something special.
User-Friendly Interface: An online casino can have a baffling amount of games and features to sift through, and its interface will make that process either a smooth or daunting one. If a casino’s platform was too confusing or had too many bugs, then they did not make this list of the best NJ online casinos. Online gambling should be a fun experience that is aesthetically pleasing.
Other Methodology: On top of these four key categories, we also ranked these NJ online casino sites based on other factors that are important to players. We analyzed the options for table games, poker options, variety games, and more. And if a brand offered a sportsbook, we conducted a comprehensive review on its key features and benefits, too.
Yes, New Jersey law requires that every player be physically in the state to gamble online, utilizing geolocation technology to regulate this. However, you do not have to be a resident to play online casino games; those visiting New Jersey that are of age are free to join in the fun, just like you would at a land-based casino.
Online casino gaming was signed into law by Governor Chris Christie on February 26, 2013. Online sports betting launched in August of 2018, just months after New Jersey won a milestone ruling by the Supreme Court in May of that same year.
NJ online casinos are regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). Established in 1977, the DGE is a government agency tasked with regulating the rectitude of the entire New Jersey gambling industry, including casino gaming, sports betting, and racetrack wagering.
Yes - if you play at the New Jersey online casinos mentioned above. With your safety being our top priority, we only listed state-licensed legal online casinos on this list, and every state-licensed casino in the state is safe to play online. The DGE is known for having some of the strictest regulations in the country, setting the bar for similar agencies in other states.
To gamble in any U.S. regulated casino in any state, online or otherwise, a player must be 21 years old.
Each brand differs a little, but you can count on all NJ online casino sites to accept Visa and MasterCard. Other popular options include American Express, Discover, wire transfer, PayPal, eCheck, PayNearMe Cash (7-Eleven), and several casinos use their own VIP in-house methods.
Yes, all winnings, including sportsbooks, are taxable. Most legal online casinos will automatically withhold 24% of your winnings if you garner $5,000 or more.
Creating an online account usually only takes just a matter of minutes, though you do have to have the right information ready to do so swiftly and correctly.
Since Caesars ranked best overall, we are going to take you through the steps of how to register on that platform.
As you have read from our in-depth analysis and recommendations, there are plenty of high-quality NJ online casinos for you to choose from. Caesars is great for an overall quality gaming experience. However, some other ones may appeal to you based on your needs.
If you are hitting the gaming sites for a solid sportsbook, then BetMGM is probably for you. Slot fans can enjoy over 850 games at SugarHouse. And if you are in the mood to play some poker with a live dealer, then Borgata has your back.
No matter which brand you choose, every New Jersey online casino listed here is of high quality and state-regulated, so you can choose the one that appeals to you knowing that it is safe to play.
Remember, always gamble responsibly - while gaming at online casinos in New Jersey can be a blast, the fun stops when the major regrets start.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty.
If you believe you’re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.
All gambling sites and guides in New Jersey are 21+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your area. Don’t forget to check local laws to make sure it’s legal where you’re based. The reviews we conduct are independent and reader-supported. We may receive commissions for recommendations made in our guides. This does not affect our testing and evaluation process in any way. We pride ourselves on our unbiased recommendations of sites we believe will bring our readers the best gaming experience.
