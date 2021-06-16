June 16, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Nootropics have taken the dietary supplement world by storm.
People from all walks of life are taking over-the-counter nootropic supplements in addition to prescribed pharmaceutical nootropics in order to improve focus, memory and other aspects of brain health.
Caffeine and nicotine are perhaps the most famous nootropics of all, and substances like caffeine and creatine absolutely work in this manner. When it comes to formulated supplements and synthetics, however, this discussion is a bit more polarized as clinical research still lags behind in many cases.
With that in mind, we set out to test more than a dozen of the most widely used best nootropics on the market. In the sections ahead, we share out research and opinions on five of those products.
Nootropics—often known colloquially as smart drugs, brain boosters and cognitive enhancers—comprise various drugs, supplements and other substances believed to enhance cognitive function.
Many people take various brain boosters to improve memory, enhance concentration, make them more creative, provide motivation and to boost their moods and stave off depression.
There are two main types of nootropics:
1. NooCube: The Best Nootropic on the Market
NooCube is among the highest quality nootropics and is notable for being free of caffeine, gluten and GMOs, which makes it suitable for most people. It is also 100% organic and is designed to improve brain health through higher levels of acetylcholine, dopamine, glutamate and serotonin.
Pros
Our Results and Consumer Reviews
Our testing mirrored many of the most respected clinical trials, and NooCube was the only product the test group outperformed the placebo group across the board. This success is mirrored in the consumer reviews available online. We found very few consumers who were dissatisfied with their purchases.
2. NeuroActiv6: Top Option to Lower Oxidative Stress and Cortisol Levels
NeuroActiv6 is similar to our choice for best nootropic supplement. It did not perform as well as NooCube but still functioned well. It also managed to distinguish itself in lowering cortisol levels and oxidative stress, which can cause brain fog and numerous other health issues that can difficult to pin down.
Pros
Key Ingredients and Features
The most notable ingredient in NeuroActiv6 is ashwagandha. It is a medicinal herb that is appearing in numerous dietary supplements because it provides a wide range of health benefits, including reducing blood sugar levels, reducing cortisol levels and reducing both stress and anxiety.
Our Results and Consumer Reviews
One reason we preferred NooCube is because it is faster acting. NeuroActiv6 tends to provide the intended results better over a longer period when taking on a consistent basis. That said, reviews from consumers who do take it as a regular dietary supplement are overwhelmingly positive.
3. Mind Lab Pro: Best Memory Booster for Older People
Pros
Cons
Key Ingredients and Features
Mind Lab Pro includes more than a dozen ingredients and all are listed on the bottle. The ingredients are focused on memory and mental clarity but also mood and relaxation. It does contain many vitamins as well, so you may need to adjust your vitamin intake to not exceed the daily recommended values.
Our Results and Consumer Reviews
We tested this across many different age groups and achieved success with all of them. However, none of the brain supplements performed better among people age 60 and up. We had particular success with people seeking to improve their memory, which is reflected in online consumer reviews as well.
4. Qualia Mind: The Most Clinically Tested Nootropic
Qualia Mind is another popular nootropic that we were well aware of entering the process. There is perhaps no natural nootropic drug that has had more clinical testing performed on it. While it did not perform quite as well in our testing, it is a proven product that you can use with peace of mind.
Pros
Cons
Key Ingredients and Features
Qualia Mind features Huperzine A, which is a potent modulator of synaptic signals but known to cause minor side effects in some people. It also includes uridine monophosphate in order to boost memory, and you can opt for this product in either a version with or without caffeine.
Our Results and Consumer Reviews
Qualia Mind has one of the higher dosages of the memory boosters we tested and an odd taste, which makes it one of the least user-friendly products on this list. Those issues aside, Qualia Mind is effective, fast acting and proven, and the online consumer reviews are mostly quite favorable.
5. Brain Powher: Nootropic Designed With Women in Mind
Brain Powher is one of the newer nootropics. It is effective for both men and women, but we mention women because this is one of the few caffeine-based nootropics that sets the caffeine dosage based on the recommended daily values for the average women. That is a problem we encountered on a number of occasions, but this is also means it may not be enough caffeine for the average man who wants it.
Pros
Cons
Key Ingredients and Features
Brain Powher is a vitamin stack plus caffeine and ashwagandha. It also has Lion’s Mane, an edible mushroom known to repair brain cells and to help foster an optimal gut microbiome.
Our Results and Consumer Reviews
Brain Powher performed exceptionally well in our testing coming in behind only NooCube in most categories. The biggest issue with the product is that it is rather new. Clinical tests are underway but there are no studies available for review. The product also has few consumer reviews online.
You have a choice between either natural nootropics and smart drugs that are often synthetic and usually require a prescription from a doctor. Natural nootropics are not regulated by the FDA, but as long as you are aware of the ingredients and trust them, you can have great success with such products. Smart drugs can be much more effective, but they present additional hurdles, can be much more intense and can manifest side effects that are more severe than with natural options.
Adderall (Requires a Prescription)
Adderall is among the strongest of all prescription smart drugs. It works by increasing the availability of the chemicals that your brain uses to function. The problem with Adderall is that it presents a high risk of addiction and can lead to a wide range of side effects if not modulated correctly.
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is a plant that has long been popular in traditional medicine for a wide range of purposes and believed to be beneficial for systemic health in general. Recent research supports this belief. Studies have shown that ashwagandha has adaptogenic properties that reduce inflammation markers, cortisol levels and blood pressure. It also helps normalize hormones and reduce stress.
Bacopa Monnieri
Bacopa monnieri is an herb that has been used in traditional Indian medicine for centuries. Modern research supports the belief that it can speed up mental processing and reduce reaction times. This is due to bacosides that reduce oxidative stress and enhance synaptic signaling.
Caffeine
Caffeine is arguably the most common nootropic, and people have been using it for centuries as a brain booster. In addition to being a nootropic, caffeine is a stimulant and a psychoactive. Drinking too much coffee or otherwise taking too much caffeine can cause negatives that outweigh the positives. Users should be careful to modulate consumption based on how sensitive they are to the substance.
Cannabidiol
Cannabidiol—often abbreviated CBD—is a natural compound extracted from Cannabis sativa. CBD does not contain THC. The use of CBD oil has exploded in the U.S. now that it is legal in all 50 states, and it is even sold at many dentists’ offices. While clinical research is still ongoing, the currently available research is quite promising. CBD not only relieves pain but reduces stress, helps you sleep better and enhances your mental acuity.
Ginkgo Biloba
Clinical studies have shown that this natural extract from the leaves of the Ginkgo biloba tree can enhance mental processing and memory in adults when taking daily. The effect is cumulative. It often takes six weeks until the effects are fully realized, but then, those effects will persist as long as the supplement is taken daily. This substance also reduces stress, cortisol levels and blood pressure.
Lion’s Mane Mushroom
Lion’s mane has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It comprises hericenones and erinacine, which stimulate nerve growth in the brain and have led to some promising results in preventing Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia. Some studies suggest that the memory improvements experienced in older adults only persist as long as the subjects continued to take the supplement.
L-Theanine
L-theanine is a naturally occurring amino acid that is often found in tea but can be taken as a supplement as well. This substance has a calming effect and is show to increase alpha-waves in the brain, and caffeine—also found in many teas—is known to enhance the effects of L-theanine.
Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral found in most multivitamins. Almost half the U.S. population falls short of the recommended daily intake. The recommended amount is 300-350 milligrams for optimal brain function, and deficiencies can lead to brain fog, ADHD and other mental issues.
Modafinil (Requires a Prescription)
Modafinil is a prescription drug often sold under the brand name Provigil that is used to treat uncontrollable drowsiness. It has been shown to provide mental stimulation similar to that which occurs with cocaine use but without the risk of dependence. There is substantial research showing that people using Modafinil manage their time and achieve their goals with greater efficiency than normal.
Noopept (Requires a Prescription)
Noopept is a synthetic nootropic. The effects from Noopept can be felt within just minutes, which has led to claims that these are the best nootropic smart pills. However, many doctors are reticent to prescribe them due to the lack of clinical research involving human subjects.
Piracetam (Requires a Prescription)
Piracetam is a synthetic nootropic like Noopept, and the two are very close in both function and structure. Although it showed promising results in regard to mental decline due to age as far back as the 1970s, there still has not been much clinical research performed involving humans.
#1. Do Nootropics Work?
Yes. Nootropics absolutely work. Consider that Adderall is specifically prescribed for its nootropic effects. There is, however, less research concerning natural nootropics, but many people have had great success with them, including the people who participated in this review. When purchasing supplements not regulated by the FDA, just ensure that all ingredients are listed, and be sure to vet them.
#2. Are Nootropics Safe?
Yes, but be mindful that there is potential for misuse. You should never take a regulated nootropic without a prescription and oversight from a physician. When it comes to over-the-counter nootropics, we highly recommend maintaining a journal of how you feel and any side effects. If you are taking medications, you should discuss the use of any nootropics with your pharmacist. If you are taking multiple supplements, ensure that your vitamin and mineral doses are not too high overall.
#3. Are Nootropics Legal?
Yes, in the United States, they are legal, but this can vary from one country to the next. Be mindful that it is illegal to buy nootropics that are controlled substances without a valid prescription. Not all synthetic nootropics that are regulated require a prescription. Most natural nootropics are not regulated and can also be purchased over the counter as dietary supplements.
#4. Will Nootropics Improve Memory?
Yes. Be mindful that the best results have been experienced in older people who had memory degradation due to aging. That said, positive effects are experienced in younger people as well. Psychology Today—a prominent industry magazine—even lists many of the ingredients here as effective memory boosters, including ginkgo biloba, phosphatidylserine, omega-3 and grape seed extract.
#5. Will Nootropics Reduce Anxiety?
Yes. There are a number of nootropics that help people reduce anxiety levels, but be mindful it is important to target specific ingredients known to have this effect. L-theanine is an excellent example. There is a great deal of evidence that it encourages calmness and helps to reduce anxiety. NeuroActiv6 is recognized for this effect as well, and many people have had success with Mind Lab Pro.
#6. Will Nootropics Boost Energy Levels?
Yes, but again, this is a case where you will want to target ingredients and supplements that are known to provide this effect. Some people have positive results with nootropics that contain caffeine, but others crash or just feel a bit shaky. Most of the controlled nootropics listed in this review boost energy levels, but those require a prescription. If you want a natural solution that does not involve caffeine, you may want to target products with Rhodiola rosea, acetyl-L-carnitine and L-theanine.
#7. Will Nootropics Treat Brain Fog?
Yes, but be mindful that brain fog is a rather broad term that means various things to different people. What you consider to be brain fog may be different to the perception of someone else. That said, nootropics are effective at staving off those periods of not being able to think clearly, and many people who use these supplements on a regular basis do so because of how it makes them feel in this regard.
#8. What Is a Nootropic Stack?
A stack in the supplement world is a combination of compounds. In some cases, the manufacturer will combine the ingredients into a unique product, but in many other cases, a stack is simply a set that combines multiple products from the same brand. Our pick for the best nootropic stack is NooCube, which targets a broad range of brain health effects in a single convenient supplement.
#9. Are Natural Nootropics Better Than Smart Drugs?
This is a matter of perspective. Whatever works for you is best. Still, if the natural option is effective, then that is preferrable because there are none of the downsides that come with prescribed drugs.
#10. Which Is the Most Effective Nootropic?
Prescribed medications aside, all of the products and individual ingredients that we have listed in this review are effective options that are safe to use. However, there is a reason NooCube made it to the top of our list. We trust the company. It is sold at a fair price. You can feel the effects relatively fast, and those effects just get stronger and more consistent with continued use of the supplement.
#11. Do Nootropics Have Side Effects?
They can, and this is most common among prescribed and synthetic nootropics. It is less common with natural nootropics, and any side effects that do happen with natural supplements are generally minor. Still, if you experience side effects, stop using the product, and consult with your physician.
We had a number of team members who were quite skeptical when we began planning this project. To a person, they all shed those doubts by the conclusion of the process, and many now continue using nootropics.
This had a lot to do with the success we had with best nootropic products like NooCube, NueroActiv6, Mind Lab Pro, Qualia Mind and Brain Powher. Not every product we tried, however, was a success.
You can feel confident in the top nootropic supplements we have listed here. If you want to try other nootropics, just ensure that all of the ingredients are listed and that you can verify them.
