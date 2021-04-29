April 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
In the past three years, there’s no other health supplement that has managed to garner as much attention as legal steroids. We still remember when Legal steroids were launched. There was a lot of smoke in the early days about these products.
Some people jumped the gun and called them ‘Prohormones’. Others said that they were selling ‘Oral Steroids’ under fancy labels. Then there were the detractors who called it a ‘glorified scam’. You’ll still find a lot of these around on the internet. The other two categories have largely disappeared.
The reason why the Best Legal Steroids became so popular and slightly controversial, is because there has never been anything like it before this. There were either ‘Prohormones’ or actual ‘Performance Enhancement Drugs’, which was like the extreme end of the dark side of bodybuilding.
Or, there were Health Supplements, which are nothing to write home about anyway. Most are just overpriced junk. So when legal steroids were launched, D-Bal took the world of bodybuilding by storm. Suddenly, there were these products that were completely legal and safe, but were producing steroid-like results.
No one knew what these natty bodybuilders were using. But they were suddenly looking much bigger and leaner. What was even more surprising, is that they were clearing steroid tests like a charm.
Eventually, legal steroids became the most popular bodybuilding supplements in the world. It’s no longer a secret that only Instagram influencers are using to stay ripped all-round the year. You too can get beefed up, provided you know which ones to buy and where to buy it from.
The second bit is very important. We will cover this in the later part of this article. For now, here’s the top 4 Best Legal Steroids that money can buy.
Top Legal Steroids on The Market
• D-Bal – Editor Choice
• D-Bal Max
• Clenbutrol
• Trenorol
#1 – D-Bal – The Most Powerful Mass Builder
Dianabol is an oral anabolic steroid that has attained legendary status in the history of professional bodybuilding. It was the most readily available steroid in the 70s. If you take a good look at the bodies of some of the top bodybuilders from that era, you’ll get a fair idea of what Dianabol can do.
With D-Bal, the manufacturers have managed to create a perfect Dianabol clone that produces the same fast mass gain in just weeks. But unlike Dianabol, D-Bal will not amplify your levels of bad cholesterol. It will not nuke your hairline. Nor will it spike your liver enzymes to the moon. It is a completely safe version of Dianabol. A little milder maybe. But that’s to be expected, given that this is a natural product and not a synthetic hormone derivative.
What are the results that you can achieve with D-Bal?
That’s the first thing that athletes often ask us. What can D-Bal do for us? We don’t blame them for not being able to comprehend the effectiveness of this legal steroid. Not many people understand how potent this is. But here’s an overview of what it can do.• Massive Increase in Muscle Size - It is the most powerful mass builder that you can buy. When we mention mass builders, most athletes picture those calorie-dense, gooey shakes that were quite popular in the early 2000s. That’s not what we mean. D-Bal activates the three primary biological processes that accelerates your body’s rate of recovery and repair. To add to this, your glycogen retention increases. The takeaway is this. If you have your workouts and nutrition in order, you should be able to gain at least 12 lb. in a month with D-Bal. That’s insane for a natural supplement.
What are the ingredients in D-Bal?
Most people who hear about D-Bal want to run that product label under a microscope. They are so sure of finding some banned ingredient or some prohormone. But they end up disappointed when they discover that it is in fact all natural.
What makes it so effective is the precise blend and the exact concentrations. Now we know why some brands are so secretive about their formulas. The blend and the concentration makes all the difference in the world.
• DHEA – DHEA is very popular among athletes who use exogenous testosterone as a neurosteroid. But a little known trait of DHEA is that it can also help increase Lipolysis. We think that the Feel-Good factor of the supplement can also be credited to DHEA. It increases the production of neurotransmitters and possibly, dopamine.
• Ashwagandha – There are tons of theories that surround Ashwagandha. It finds many uses too, amongst the athletic population. A large percentage of people use it for gaining lean muscle. Others use it for reducing cortisol levels, which in turn can boost fat loss. We personally think that it works like a testosterone booster in D-Bal. This increase in Test is what helps create the perfect anabolic environment in your body.
• TT – If there is one herb that’s known to be an effective testosterone booster then it has to be TT. We have seen TT being used since the early 1980s as a natural test booster. There’s nothing fancy about it, except that it works as intended. Bumps up your serum Test levels as well as your Free testosterone levels. More Muscle, less Fat.
• L-Isoleucine – Some athletes once asked us about our thoughts on the insane glycogen boost that occurs when one uses D-Bal. This amino acid explains it. It is one of the best natural ingredients for muscle protein synthesis.
How much time does it take for D-Bal to work?
That’s the best part. D-Bal works sooner than any other legal steroid. Usually, you can expect positive results in just a few days. Here’s a brief overview of the exact sequence in which people generally notice the effects.
• You will notice that your muscles are looking fuller in about two to three days. This is the glycogen storage increasing.
• Your libido will be restored to your teenage days. You’ll want to make love 24/7. This starts to kick in by the end of week 1.
• Your strength surges by week 2. By this time, you can expect to just crush through all your 1 rep max lifts.
• By week 3, you will have gained at least 6-8 lb. But week 4 and 5 is when most of the magic happens. By this time, your glycogen levels are at its peak. The nutrient delivery is optimized. Your body is at peak anabolic mode.
• This is the time to amp up your calorie intake. Anything you eat will be essentially be nutrient parted and turned into fuel.
Pros and Cons
Pros
• Fastest Natural Muscle Builder
• Legal Dianabol Clone with zero side effects
• Massive strength gains makes it perfect for tested competitions
• The only Feel-Good Legal steroid
• Increases muscle mass while burning fat
Cons
• May not be suited for men who prefer a very lean, ribbed physique. This will get you ribbed. But your muscles will be huge.
•Tons of fake websites selling counterfeits. Always buy from the Official Website
Pricing & Shipping
You can buy D-Bal either for $59.99 for a one-month supply or you can buy a two-month supply at $119.98. They offer free worldwide shipping.
Click HERE for D-Bal Latest Discount Price Official Website
Verdict – D-Bal is the best mass building supplement you can ever get. Period. If you are a hard gainer or you just find it impossible to gulp down the calorie-dense shakes, try this. Three pills a day will get you the size you seek.
#2 – D-Bal Max – Double the Mass in half the time
When D-Bal became the popular phenomenon that it is today, a lot of pro bodybuilders hopped on. While they were notably impressed with the results that this all-natural supplement was able to produce, they wanted something more potent.
These are guys who are used to running grams of gear. So, it’s expected for them to feel a little disappointed. So the manufacturers went back to the drawing board and made some tweaks. The result is D-Bal Max.
The question that we had at first is, how on earth do you amplify the results of something like D-Bal? It’s already so powerful. So, here are some of the differences that you will notice in the two.
1. While D-Bal is designed purely for insane muscle mass gains, D-Bal Max has two additions. Firstly, it flushes out some of the water that your body gains along with Glycogen. In case you were unaware, every glycogen molecule is attached to 4 grams of water. Some pro bodybuilders don’t like the watery look. So, D-Bal max will keep the water in check.
2. It increases your DHT levels slightly, which results in a minor increase in fat loss, especially on the belly. Secondly, you’ll feel some added aggression. This is in addition to the feel-goodness of D-Bal.
3. Lastly, it’s a faster acting formula. The concentrations of the ingredients are higher which will result in more stimulation of your hypothalamus and hence, more androgens will be released.
What are the results that you can achieve with D-Bal Max?
• Body Recomposition – This is a term that’s loosely thrown around on the internet in fitness forums. But there’s an old adage in fitness that says that you can only do one thing at a time. If you are trying to gain muscle, you can gain muscle. But you may also gain fat. That’s the caveat. With performance enhancement drugs, you do both at the same time. You burn fat and you build muscle. That’s why they are so popular. D-Bal Max, allows you to do exactly this. You will burn fat and build massive muscles. In trained athletes, this makes them stage ready. In untrained athletes, this will take them from a rookie gym buff to a ripped IG influencer.
• Aggression – As your strength starts to increase, you will find a buzz to your lifts. A surge in energy at that last rep that allows you to push slightly harder. Some people call this aggression. But as long as it allows you to lift harder and heavier, it doesn’t really matter what you call it, does it?
• Pumps – Get ready for pumps that want to rip out of your clothes. You might have noticed ordinary muscle pumps earlier too. But this is unlike anything. Your glycogen storage is peaking. The vasodilating effect of the ingredients will make your veins pop out. It creates a very cosmetic finish for your physique.
What are the ingredients in D-Bal Max?
The big question. How does one make something as strong as D-Bal even stronger? Here’s how.
• 20-HYDROXYECDYSTERONE – Most people that we have spoken to didn’t know about • 20-HYDROXYECDYSTERONE. This is a ‘Phyto Steroid’, which means it’s a steroid-like substance derived from plants. It is found in Spinach too. But it was most popular during the 1980s, when the Soviet Athletes discovered this. Doping tests were not as easy to beat as it was earlier. So they used this completely legitimate compound to gain massive strength and size. One look at a soviet athlete in those days and you’d know how powerful this compound is.
• Pro-BCAA Complex – The most concentrated blend of amino acids. No matter what anybody tells you about fancy ingredients, it all boils down to a few basics. Amino acids are one of them. They increase nutrient delivery to muscle tissue, they increase the rate of muscle repair and lastly, they help develop new satellite cells which is what provides your muscles with more nuclei. In a nutshell, the amino acid complex primes your body to build muscle faster.
• Whey protein complex – Everybody looks at Whey Protein as the fastest absorbing form of protein. But it is very underrated for what it can do. When clubbed with a few selected amino acids, such as the ones found in D-Bal Max, it produces a strong Anabolic effect in the body.
How much time does it take for D-Bal Max to work?
D-Bal Max is a faster acting formula as compared to the conventional D-Bal formula. But we are sure that you’d like to know how soon you can expect results. It will be in one-week.
• Most athletes notice the first effects of D-Bal by Day 4. There’s a noticeable increase in muscle pumps, muscle size (glycogen) and strength. By the end of week 1, most athletes will notice the added aggression too.
• As the BCAA complex saturates, it creates the perfect anabolic environment in your body. This amplifies the actual muscle building process and your body is now able to produce newer muscle tissue at an accelerated rate. By the end of week 2, you will notice that your muscles are now harder and denser.
• By week 4, you should already be 12. Lb. heavier. The exact amount of muscle/water in this depends on your nutrition too. So we highly recommend that you get your nutrition in order if you are looking to maximize the effects of D-Bal Max.
What are the Pros and Cons of D-Bal Max?
Pros
• Stronger and concentrated version of D-Bal
• Allows you to build muscle and burn body fat at the same time
• Legal and safe Anabolic complex
• Insane glycogen boost with vasodilation for pumps
• Noticeable increase in aggression
• We love the Dynamite bottles. That’s exactly what this is, right? Dynamite for your muscles!
Cons
• If you have never used D-Bal, you will mostly find this too strong.
• Beware of counterfeits. Always buy from the official website
Pricing & Shipping
D-Bal Max is a premium product. So it costs a little more than the standard D-Bal at $68.95 for a 1-month supply. However, we feel that it’s only fair to charge slightly more for a formula that halves the time taken for results.
Click HERE for D-Bal Max Latest Discount Price at Official Website
Verdict – Try D-Bal Max if you seek fast results, massive increases in size and fat burn at the same time.
#3 – Clenbutrol – Torch the Fat. Keep the Muscle.
At a time when there are many natural fat burners that produce excellent results, pro bodybuilders still rely on the synthetics. Any guesses why? That’s because Clenbuterol still remains the most effective fat burner in the world.
When CrazyBulk announced that a Clenbuterol clone was in the works, it created a lot of anticipation in the market. By this time, D-Bal had already made a mark. So people knew that these best legal steroids are the real deal.
As expected, Clenbutrol turned out to be the most powerful legal fat burner ever. In fact, we think calling it a normal fat burner is doing it a great disservice. This is a muscle preserving supplement that allows you to retain your muscle tissue while selectively amplifying lipolysis.
What are the results that you can achieve with Clenbutrol?
If you have ever read about the pharmaceutical Clenbuterol, which is an asthma drug, then you’d be aware of how effective it is at boosting fat loss. Clenbutrol produces a very identical effect in the body.
• Reduced Body Fat Levels – Clenbutrol works by increasing your resting metabolic rate. In normal circumstances, this would induce a stimulant-like effect which would be felt in the form of tremors, or your fingers trembling all day. But Clenbutrol only burns fat. You do not feel any of the stimulant effects of the metabolism boost.
• Preserving Muscle – Clenbutrol has been designed for the athlete who wishes to preserve muscle loss even while they are in a calorie reduced diet. That’s no mean feat. Professional bodybuilders are able to achieve this because of PEDs. But if you are not on PEDs, then you will, in all probability lose muscle while trying to lose fat. Clenbutrol prevents this.
• Paper thin skin – One of the cosmetic effects of Clenbutrol makes it quite popular with fitness models and influencers. While it burns fat, it also starts to remove any excessive water that you may be retaining under your skin. This produces an effect known as ‘paper thin skin’ in bodybuilding. It goes to show how lean you are.
What are the ingredients in Clenbutrol?
Clenbutrol has some of the best natural fat burners that you may have heard of, or read about. The only difference is that it contains these ingredients in potent concentrations.
• Bitter Orange Extract – This is the ingredient that amplifies your resting metabolic rate. The result is that even when you are resting, your body is essentially burning fat. The caveat is that adding too much of this can produce undesirable side effects. So Clenbutrol limits it to 450 mg. That’s tolerable, but still has the desired effect.
• Garcinia Cambogia – There’s no way you haven’t heard of Garcinia Cambogia. This Asian flavoring agent caused a rage in weight loss circles after it was featured on the Dr. Oz show years ago. Since then, studies galore have shown that it is one of the safest fat burners. You get 450 mg of Garcinia in Clenbutrol.
• Guarana Extract – Lastly, there’s Guarana, which is more potent than coffee. It’s good old caffeine that works phenomenally well in synergy with the rest of the ingredients
How much time does it take for Clenbutrol to work?
Just like the rest of the legal steroids, Clenbutrol works extremely fast. That’s what separates it from conventional fat burners.
• By the second or third day of starting with Clenbutrol, you’ll notice a minor increase in your energy levels. It’s like you feel active all day. That’s the first sign that the supplement is now working.
• By the end of week 2, you will drop body fat levels. The belly fat will be the first to go. Women generally notice this on their hips and thighs first.
• By week 3, you will lose at least 2-4 lb. of pure body fat. The thermogenic effect will be at its peak by now. Your cardio sessions should be more intense by now. Always remember that when you are using Clenbutrol, you don’t necessarily need to do HIIT. Even an LISS routine produces results that are comparable to HIIT.
• In about 12-weeks, you will lose 10-12 lb. of pure body fat. If you account for the water loss, then the actual weight loss will be much higher.
What are the Pros and Cons of Clenbutrol?
Pros
• A safe and legal clone of the most powerful thermogenic fat burner in the world
• Allows you to selectively target body fat while sparing muscle tissue
• Helps athletes maintain an anabolic environment in the body.
• Prevents cortisol levels from spiking
• Keeps your energy levels stable.
• Increases muscle dryness. Makes your skin look tighter due to increased water loss.
• Works flawlessly with other legal steroids, which allows athletes to run stacks
Cons
• Can work a lot faster than some people expect. If you are obese, then losing a lot of weight in weeks can cause stretch marks.
Pricing
Clenbutrol is priced at $61.99 for a monthly dose. That’s not bad at all. We’ve seen absolute junk being sold for $120/month. This is half the price and will get the job done in half the time too.
Click HERE for Clenbutrol Latest Discount Price at Official Website
Verdict – Clenbutrol is a very versatile fat burner. It can be used to get your body contest ready by dropping fat and excessive water. At the same time, it can also be used to permanently drop those stubborn fat deposits that are impossible to lose otherwise.
#4 – Trenorol – The Shredded Bulk
Every legal steroid, whether it’s a mass builder or a lean tissue builder will produce a slight fat burning effect. That’s due to the increased muscle tissue. Your metabolic rate bumps up. Add the increased testosterone to this. It’s a powerful androgen.
But, Trenorol is unique. It produces a very dry musculature, which is comparable to none. At the same time, you burn tons of fat. It’s like taking a powerful fat burner along with a 50% dose of D-Bal. So, you get granite-hard muscles, ripped veins and body fat dropping to single digits.
That’s why it’s considered to be the most powerful legal steroid in the world.
What are the results that you can achieve with Trenorol?
That brief description above does not do justice to what can be achieved with Trenorol. So here’s some more details.
• Rock Hard Musculature – We have frequently seen the term ‘Lean Muscle Tissue’ being thrown around in the health supplements industry. The caveat is that the kind of muscle you gain is anything but lean. But Trenorol is hands down, the best supplement for anyone looking to build size without gaining water or fat. It produces dry and lean tissue that will feel hard to the touch.
• Accelerated Fat Loss – You’ll be amazed at how fast this burns body fat. In just days, you’ll lose that layer of fat that’s probably covering your belly now. Countless athletes have gone from no abs to six pack on Trenorol.
• Pumps & Veins – Everyone loves a good pump. That’s what we lift for. But the beauty of pumps is enhanced by leaps and bounds when you are ripped. When you have a layer of fat covering your muscles, you lose definition. Trenorol gives you the pumps with the low body fat numbers.
What are the ingredients in Trenorol?
When D-Bal came out, everyone was anticipating a Trenbolone clone. But most experts said that it was impossible to create something that could match Trenbolone’s effects. It is the only anabolic steroid with an anabolic rating of 500, after all. But, CrazyBulk did it. Here’s how.
• Cat’s Claw – The dryness that Trenorol produces can partly be attributed to Cat’s claw. This powerful herb finds many uses in bodybuilding. But in this case, it is most effective as an estrogen modulator. More estrogen translates into more water retention and possibly even fat gain. By keeping estrogen in check, Cat’s claw ensures that you have the influencer body.
• Beta Sitosterol – Here’s another natural plant based steroid that’s being used currently in the meat industry. When administered to cattle, it increases their lean muscle tissue. This is a phyto steroid as well. Guess what was used traditionally for increasing the size of muscle in cattle? Trenbolone! Now we know why Trenorol is so similar to it.
• Pepsin – Pepsin is a digestive enzyme. One of the innate qualities of Trenbolone is to ensure that every morsel of food that you eat is utilized to its maximum potential. This is called Nutrient Parting. It is one of the reasons why you can get away with a less-than perfect diet with Trenbolone.
• Stinging Nettle Leaf Extract – Last but not the least, we have a proven testosterone booster. It not only increases your serum testosterone levels mind you It also bumps up your free testosterone levels which means, increased muscle, libido, energy and confidence.
How much time does it take for Trenorol to work?
Oh it’s fast. Not as fast as D-Bal maybe. But it does kick in pretty soon. Also, it’s one legal steroid that will genuinely boost your aggression. So, you’d want to hold on to your guns a little.
• Week 1 – This is the time when the fat loss kicks in. Most people actually think that they are losing weight. But it’s not weight. It’s just targeted fat loss. The body weight will actually start to increase by week 2 and 3.
• Week 2 – You’ll feel the aggression now. There’s like an enhanced drive to get things done. You want to push harder in all areas of life. Be it fitness or work. You feel like giving it a 100%. Some people mention anger issues. But that’s subjective. A better way to explain this is that it amplifies your personality. So, if you have anger issues to begin with, then you’d want to consider trying D-Bal maybe.
• Week 3 & 4 – This is where the magic really happens. By now, your body has lost a fair bit of fat from the belly and hips. But, your testosterone levels are high too. You are now storing an increased amount of glycogen in your muscles. The pumps are beginning to show. Don’t be surprised if you don’t notice a major increase on the weighing scale. Keep an eye on the mirror. You’ll notice the crazy transformation.
What are the Pros & Cons of Trenorol?
Pros
• Fast acting lean tissue builder with plant based steroids
• A clone of Trenbolone. Enough said.
• Boosts Free Testosterone levels. Also parts your nutrient intake
• As good as a thermogenic fat burner while burning belly fat
• Flushes out excessive water retained under the skin
Cons
• May cause some anger issues.
• You will lose weight in the first two weeks. Don’t think that it’s not working as intended. That’s perfectly normal. The hormone levels will stabilize and you will start gaining muscle soon.
Pricing
Just like the rest of the legal steroids, Trenorol is priced at $61.99 for a one-month supply. That’s incredible value. We know of people who spend twice as much on BCAAs which are junk.
If you buy two bottles, you get a free one. So, go for the three bottle pack for the price of two.
Click HERE for Trenorol Latest Discount Price at Official Website
Verdict – Go transform your body with just three pills a day. Trenorol is incredible. You have to try it at least once if you want to get a real idea of what legal steroids can really do.
How to buy the Best Legal Steroids?
When Legal steroids were launched, there was just one brand offering it. That was CrazyBulk. But these products became ridiculously popular. So much so, that hundreds of counterfeit brands have sprung up in its wake. Many of them even copy the CrazyBulk website to the T.
But their products are just under dosed. We tried at least 7 other legal steroids brands in the past one year. Each one of it was like a cheap replica of a Swiss watch. So here’s a small guide that shows you how to spot a counterfeit and what other factors to consider when you go legal steroid shopping.
Spotting a fake – Like we said, there’s just CrazyBulk that sells legitimate Legal Steroids. 90% of the other brands that claim to have the same formula are junk. Here’s an easy checklist to spot a fake.
1. Names that closely match CrazyBulk’s products. So, instead of D-Bal, you may have D-Bol.
2. Identical branding. Even the logo may look identical.
3. Insane claims. We saw one legal steroid company claiming that their athletes were able to Deadlift 800 lb. in a span of weeks after using one of their products. That’s just bull crap.
4. Dirt cheap prices. CrazyBulk is a reputed brand that spends millions in R & D. So, it’s only fair for them to charge what they do. But many copycats are offering similar products for almost 75% lesser. Don’t get swayed. Buy the original if you are looking for the desired results.
Scrutinizing the product label – Apart from analyzing every ingredient for clinical studies, we also recommend that you watch out for hidden steroids. There have been numerous instances where products sold with steroid-like names contained oral steroids or prohormones. A product called Tren Extreme was laced with 5-Deca Zol, 19 Tren-Bol. So, if you notice any synthetic ingredient that seems out of place, skedaddle. Legal steroids should only contain natural ingredients. Period.
Be Goal specific – When you hop on to a legal steroids store, you can be like a child in candy heaven. You probably want to buy all of them and run all of them together. But you have to be choosy and pick a supplement that works for your intended fitness goal. Are you looking to build a lot of muscle in very little time? Go for something like D-Bal or D-Bal Max. If you are looking to burn fat while building muscle, go for Trenorol. Don’t try something that may not work.
An FAQ about the best legal steroids
Despite being as specific as one could possibly be, many people have niggling doubts about how legal steroids work. But they don’t know whom to ask. Here’s an unbiased FAQ that aims to clear some of these doubts.
Q. What does the term ‘legal’ stand for in ‘legal steroids’?
A. The term ‘Legal’ has been added to the name probably to reveal to athletes that they can use these products even in WADA tested events. Athletes are generally wary of ‘muscle building’ health supplements because they can be laced with PEDs. By adding the word ‘Legal’ to the name, the brand wants to send out a message that this is a safe product to use. You are not getting arrested or failing a test for using this.
Q. How long can you use Legal Steroids?
A. Well, since they only contain clinically proven, natural ingredients, you can potentially use them forever. That said, we do recommend that you take brief periods off any health supplements. This allows your body to reset. Also, when you use these products, you will produce the increased muscle nuclei which will remain for life. So when you restart after a break, you won’t feel like you have been off them for a long time.
Q. Do they cause steroid like side effects?
A. No they don’t. Anabolic steroids are exogenous analogs of your androgens. When you inject these or take a pill, you are essentially replacing a naturally produced hormone with a synthetic version. So your body begins by shutting down its hormone production. Then it tries to maintain homeostasis by balancing out the levels of other supporting hormones. As a result, you constantly have to keep your hormone levels in check with bloodwork.
• If DHT levels spike, you lose hair. Get Acne.
• If Estrogen levels spike, you gain fat, retain water and get gynecomastia.
• If you are using Nandrolone, your neurotransmitters get affected and it alters levels of certain chemicals in your brain.
• Any 17C-AA oral steroid undergoes breakdown in the liver, which means that your liver enzymes will skyrocket. If you drink on weekends, this will worsen.
You get none of these side effects with Legal Steroids. The only side effect that we’ve heard of, is some athletes getting increased anger issues with Trenorol and some mild headaches with Clenbutrol. That might be due to their predisposition to some of the ingredients. That’s why we recommend every time that you check the ingredient list in detail.
To sum it up
Legal steroids are the safest and easiest way to acquire a lean, ripped physique with massive muscles. If you are still using rudimentary health supplements, dump them in the bin and try these now. You can thank us later.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.