Today we’re going to take a look at the best kratom vendors in 2021.
A good Kratom vendor has a great reputation both online and offline, it also offers high quality products, fast shipping, and great customer service.
In this guide, all the vendors we reviewed offer the above qualities. However, each has its shortcomings, which means you can choose one over the other. So, without further ado, let us look at five of the best Kratom vendors the market has to offer.
Depending on your needs some kratom vendors might suit you more, others less. To make sure you’ll choose the perfect one for you we reviewed each one of our top picks in depth:
Along with that, NDK offers a wide array of Kratom products. Some of their popular products include Red Bali, Maeng Da, White Borneo, Green Malay, Red Dragon, Yellow Vietnam, and White Thai, among many others.
Besides our tests, many users attest to its Kratom being smooth and potent in nature, making them our best online vendor (they were even voted as the best vendor last year on reddit).
Furthermore, this top-notch Kratom supplier submits its products to a comprehensive testing process to screen for pathogens, yeast, molds, and other impurities. The process also consists of an alkaloid screening process to check for mitragynine to ascertain quality control.
NDK also offers its customers fast shipping services with priority same-day shipping for orders made before the cut-off time. They also have an excellent customer support team that replies to emails and calls promptly, ready to assist customers with any queries. The brand also accepts credit card payments, which is quite convenient.
Among the best Kratom vendors who are newer to the scene is Golden Monk. Since its launch in 2016, this brand features tons of great customer reviews and an even more extensive list of satisfied customers.
The Golden Monk has a solid reputation as it stands out for its American Kratom Association recognition for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). This seller presents its products to third-party testing that conducts six tests to ensure the best quality for their customers. It is also worth noting that their manufacturing procedure and facility meet cGMP guidelines.
With this seller, customers have a variety of choices from their product catalog. They offer Kratom strains in powder and capsule form, all of which are available in three colors; White Vein, Green Vein, and Red Vein.
Golden Monk also offers its customers 11 different Kratom strains in capsule form. Among some of their most popular Kratom products include White Bali, Green Maeng Da, Super Green Malay, Red Indo, White Borneo, Red Thai, Green Borneo, and many others.
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, this supplier offers same-day shipping services for orders placed before 10 AM PST. There is also free USPS shipping for orders above $49.99 and a 100% 30-day refund guarantee policy for both unopened and opened products.
With the help of their responsive and friendly customer service team, buyers are sure of receiving a smooth user experience. Buyers can reach the team through calls and emails, which they respond to within 24 hours.
Another impressive feature of the Golden Monk is its redeemable loyalty points program for its regular customers. As a result, buyers get attractive discounts based on their bulk purchases.
Kraken is a family-owned and operated herbals production company based in Portland, Oregon. Since 2014, this brand has been among the best Kratom vendors due to their all-natural and premium quality products.
They source their leaves from trusted Kratom farmers and suppliers in Southeast Asia, with whom they have maintained a 15-year long-lived relationship. As a result, consumers are sure of purchasing only the highest quality supplements from this brand.
Additionally, this Kratom supplier is the first to be referred to as with GMP Certification from the American Kratom Association. This shows the suppliers' persistent efforts in protecting Kratom users and ensuring the legitimization of this product in an emerging industry faced with grave challenges.
Another feature of this vendor is its wide selection of Kratom strains that are of the best quality. They have a Kratom Powder and Leaf section that consists of 16 different varieties of Kratom and Kratom extracts and Enhanced Kratom, which have 15x the strength of regular Kratom powder.
The brand also has Kratom capsules, which many people prefer due to their vegan and all-natural covering. These capsules are also free from gelatin, wheat, starch, animal by-products, and preservatives.
Generally, Kraken offers 15 varieties of Kratom powder, 21 unique Kratom extracts and enhanced Kratom products, four varieties of Kratom leaves, and 13 varieties of Kratom capsules. Each product undergoes a series of rigorous testing to ensure they are safe and of the best quality.
Some of the testing procedures they undergo are Pharmacopoeia Standards testing, GMP Approval testing, AKA approved testing, and other additional tests to eliminate heavy metals and bacteria. Necessary precautions like deep cleaning and sanitation are also strictly adhered to.
Kratom Kraken also has a customer reward program where customers gain redeemable points by performing specific tasks, like subscribing to their newsletter, posting the brand on social media, and rating purchased products.
In this reward program, every 100 points are equal to a dollar, and you can use them to buy other products from the site. Furthermore, this Kratom vendor also accepts credit card payments and offers free and same-day shipping via USPS.
As the name suggests, Organic Kratom USA prides itself on selling all-natural Kratom products directly from its source in Southeast Asia. As a result, they have a wide array of Kratom strains in powder and capsule form. Some of their products include Red Bali, Golden Bloom, White Sumatra, Emerald, Green Borneo, Yellow Sunda, and many more.
Apart from the standard popular Kratom products, the vendor makes unique blends and allows the customer to create their specialty blends using the currently available stock. Furthermore, if you are more adventurous and would like to try something new, this supplier has Variety Packs where you can choose up to five different Kratom strains for a bargain.
It is also worth noting that all Kratom strains from this vendor undergo rigorous laboratory testing to ensure they meet the set quality and safety standards. Organic Kratom USA also provides free shipping for product orders above $89. They ship using the standard USPS shipping, taking anywhere between 24 hours and three days to arrive at its destination.
Another feature that makes this supplier among the best Kratom vendors in the market is its impressive customer support team. Customers who have any queries or those seeking feedback can reach this team through call or email.
According to customer reviews, the team is very prompt and respectful when replying to customers. Although customers may not get a full refund for opened packages from this vendor, they can claim the 30-day satisfaction guarantee policy to get a replacement if they are unhappy with a particular strain ordered from the vendor.
Created by Justin Kats, Kats Botanicals aims to provide its customers with the most effective, safest, and purest Kratom. Thus, all their products are 100% natural and organically sourced from Indonesia through organic and traditional farming practices.
Their trusted distributors sun-dry and pulverize the Kratom before shipping it to the United States, where it undergoes blending in-house. Since the Kratom products from this vendor are all-natural, they are ideal for persons suffering from chronic pain. In turn, the Kratom product will offer relaxing, energizing, and blissful effects.
Kats Botanicals sell a variety of Kratom strains in powder form, capsule form, and in bulk. In their catalog, there are 28 types of Kratom powders and 28 Kratom capsules, giving their customers the freedom of choice.
Some popular Kratom products from this supplier include Spacebird, Green Bali, Red Maeng Da, Super Green, Digital Buddha, Plantation Maeng Da, The Wedge, Green Maeng Da, and White Elephant. It is also worth noting that these products undergo third-party lab testing in a state-certified lab to ascertain the best quality.
When it comes to delivery services, this Kratom vendor offers fast shipping with free delivery for orders above $100. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee for unsatisfied customers. The customer service team is also very prompt in replying to customers' emails and phone calls.
If you want to enjoy pure, safe, and premium quality Kratom products, feel free to try any of the Kratom vendors listed above.
We highly recommend New Dawn Kratom since they offer a wide variety of top-quality Kratom products at affordable prices.
However, you can buy Kratom from any of the vendors on our Best Kratom Vendor list as they all have their specific strengths.
