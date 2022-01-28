January 28, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Astrology predicts how our lives can change depending on our signs. Now, what do you do with it? Have the stars and planets been aligning for you?
Fortunately, there are many online psychic websites that can give you invaluable insight on the matter. Thanks to the online world, we’re able to connect to experts easier than ever before. That’s why there are multiple accurate astrology reading sites to choose from.
We decided to do the hard part for you and narrowed down the platforms on the web to the top 7 best astrology sites. Each has something unique to offer the astrology reading world, so let’s dive in!
First, what exactly is an astrology reading? Using your birth information, you can track where the stars were in the sky when you were born, including the location you were born, as well as the year, month, day, and time.
An expert can dig through countless layers from this point in the sky. They can read various astrological energies that tell of your past and future. Seamlessly, your lifes’ storylines are weaved before their very eyes.
Also known as a natal chart reading, this snapshot in the sky is not the only way to read astrology. There are also electional chart readings, relationship and synergy chart readings, solar return chart readings, and much more.
Each of these has to do with astrology and your specific astrological sign. When you get into the world of astrology, you start unlocking more than you ever realized possible.
Of course, not every website online is equal. There are countless scams and inauthentic platforms. All will advertise that they’re the best, capable of offering genuine readings.
Fortunately, there are some key factors an accurate astrology site can provide you. These are also the factors we considered when making this astrology site list.
A genuinely accurate site will give you more than one way to get in contact with an expert. Look for the platform that offers your preferred contact method. Contact methods can include video chat, email, online instant chat, phone call, and more.
An accurate, reliable astrology site will demonstrate their years of experience. How long has the website been in business? How much experience do the psychic advisors on the platform have? Check their reputation and experience to align with your preferences.
Specialties play a crucial role in deciding on the best psychic website for you. What specialties do you want them to have a focus in if any? Astrology is just one aspect that many psychic platforms can help with.
Lastly, do your research. What do the reviews of past customers have to say? Often this can be the deciding factor for you to choose between reliable astrology sites.
Let’s look through some of the best astrology apps and sites online so you can see some high-quality examples.
Overall, Kasamba is one of the best horoscope sites on our list. When you need a reliable astrology reading, you need to turn to no other platform than this one. The advisors here can assist you with many different matters, more than just zodiac signs. Whether you need help with love, tarot, psychic readings, or anything in between, they’ve got you covered.
Keen, or Keen Psychics, is another well-known name on the list. They’re one of the best horoscope sites on the web. You may even be familiar with the platform already. If not, then allow us to enlighten you. The filtering to find your desired psychic alone gives us reason to add Keen to the list.
You might not think of AskNow regarding psychics, but the platform’s been in the business since 2005! You can get reliable zodiac sign readings from several authentic advisors. Their psychics are also available 24/7, so they can come in handy for late nights!
Another of the most reliable horoscope sites is Oranum. They offer something unique outside of the mainstream. The psychics here can help you no matter which area you seek guidance in.
When you need support at any time, you can call on MysticSense. One thing that sets them apart is their availability. The site’s advisors are reachable 24/7. While they don’t offer any free readings, not even a free horoscope, their introductory offer is tempting. As a new user, you get the first five minutes of your reading for free. Their experts are sure to draw you in for more.
One of the best horoscope sites on the list is Psychic Source. Enjoy astrology websites in a new, fresh light when using this platform. They’ve been in the industry since 1989, so you can also feel confident they know what they’re doing. The most significant trouble you may encounter is deciding which reading type is ideal for your needs!
With California Psychics, you’re gaining access to advisors that have been genuinely vetted for the job. Anticipate finding an expert that’s been in the business for a decade or longer. Plenty has been in the business for decades.
Participating in an astrology reading online instead of in-person can pose several advantages. Here are some of the many benefits of choosing an online option.
You have a much broader range of reading types and psychic advisors to choose from online. You no longer have to be limited to the psychics in your area to get an honest reading. You can get a more specialized, tailored insight from an expert on the web.
Typically, participating in astrology reading online is much less time-consuming than in person. The speed at which you can get everything done is often only minutes in comparison.
Local psychics aren’t cheap. When shopping online, you’re much more likely to find an affordable option within your budget range. With so many options available, you also don’t have to feel limited just because of your budget.
Unsurprisingly, you can imagine using an online service is much more convenient than seeing one physically. The convenience is too great for some people to go back to visit their local psychic.
You have a much better opportunity to find an expert that truly understands you online than you do locally. Think about the odds of you finding your perfect psychic in the same area as you. Compared to online, the opportunities at your disposal on the web are inconceivable!
You must understand why astrology readings online are such a good idea so you can ensure you’re getting the best deal possible. After all, scammers do still lurk on the web. However, there are some essential things to watch out for, too. Protect your information and get an accurate reading by steering clear of the following things.
Even if they’re free, automated readings are computerized and inauthentic. Don’t waste your time and effort on something that’s just coded to say the following line. Instead, you can get a curated, tailored reading online from the right advisor.
There are bound to be things outside your readers’ control or capabilities. Promises that you can talk to a loved one who’s passed away or other wild claims are unrealistic, albeit disappointing. Stay safe and competent by sticking with a psychic that doesn’t make outlandish claims.
You don’t have to break your bank to get an accurate astrology reading. Ensure you’re comfortable with the cost of the reading beforehand. There are plenty of websites that offer sessions for less than a dollar a minute.
Finally, avoid all scare tactics a platform might try. Untrustworthy readers will claim you need to pay more for further services. Maybe you have a “hex” or “curse” on you that they can remove. Save your money and ignore these scammers!
As you try out these astrology sites, we hope you find one you resonate with. Everyone is different, so we tried to provide something for different people. It's possible with the right website no matter what type of astrology reading you’re after. Try out one or more of the ones we recommend here and see for yourself why!
