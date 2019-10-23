October 25, 2019 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Bernie Sanders unveils plan to legalize marijuana 

By
click to enlarge Bernie Sanders' pro-pot stance gives "Feel the Bern" a new meaning. - ANDREW CLINE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Andrew Cline / Shutterstock.com
  • Bernie Sanders' pro-pot stance gives "Feel the Bern" a new meaning.

Most folks know that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders favors marijuana legalization. On Thursday, at 4:20 p.m., he unrolled details of his plan on how to do it.

Sanders' plan not only ends marijuana prohibition, it's something of a Marshall Plan for people and communities devastated by the "war on marijuana." It would set up a $20 billion grant program within the Minority Business Development Agency with revenues from legal marijuana. It would also provide formerly incarcerated individuals with training and resources to start their own businesses, create programs to start urban and rural farms, vacate and expunge all past marijuana convictions, and "ensure that legalized marijuana does not turn into big tobacco."



"When we're in the White House, we're going to end the greed and corruption of the big corporations and make sure that Americans hit hardest by the war on drugs will be the first to benefit from legalization," Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders will hold a rally in Detroit with Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Sunday at Cass Tech High School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.; attendees are encouraged to RSVP here.

Sanders beat Hillary Clinton during Michigan’s 2016 primary election in a surprise upset.
Related Rep. Rashida Tlaib to rally with Bernie Sanders in Detroit on Sunday
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib to rally with Bernie Sanders in Detroit on Sunday
By Steve Neavling
News Hits
It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.
Jump to comments

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

More One Hitters »

Most Popular

  1. When can we finally buy recreational marijuana in Michigan? Read More

  2. Cannabis vaping — not nicotine — is primary cause of lung illness, CDC finally says Read More

  3. Happy Halloweed! Here are some upcoming marijuana-infused Halloween events in Detroit Read More

  4. Expunging marijuana convictions would be easy under new Michigan bill Read More

  5. Should you grow marijuana indoors or outside? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...