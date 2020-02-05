Before ‘The SImpsons’ took off, Matt Groening’s cartoons were published in ‘Metro Times’ 

click to enlarge

30 years ago in Metro Times: Film writer Sandra Ratliff interviews cartoonist Matt Groening, whose comic Life in Hell appeared weekly in Metro Times. Groening’s then-new TV show, The Simpsons, premiered Dec. 17, 1989 to immediate acclaim, and was featured as part of The New Animation Celebration at the Detroit Film Theatre. “Animation must overcome the prejudice that it’s a novelty or kiddy medium, merely something for kids to enjoy,” he said. Today, The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series.

What was happening: Melissa Etheridge at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, Peter Murphy at the Shelter.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.