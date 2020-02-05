February 05, 2020 News & Views » Metro Retro

Email
Print
Share

Before ‘The SImpsons’ took off, Matt Groening’s cartoons were published in ‘Metro Times’ 

Looking back on 40 years of MT

By
click to enlarge mt40.jpg

30 years ago in Metro Times: Film writer Sandra Ratliff interviews cartoonist Matt Groening, whose comic Life in Hell appeared weekly in Metro Times. Groening’s then-new TV show, The Simpsons, premiered Dec. 17, 1989 to immediate acclaim, and was featured as part of The New Animation Celebration at the Detroit Film Theatre. “Animation must overcome the prejudice that it’s a novelty or kiddy medium, merely something for kids to enjoy,” he said. Today, The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series.

What was happening: Melissa Etheridge at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, Peter Murphy at the Shelter.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Jump to comments

Tags:

Latest in Metro Retro

More Metro Retro »

Most Popular

  1. Former WXYZ reporter settles $100M sexual harassment lawsuit Read More

  2. MSU apologizes over display of Black dolls hanging from a tree in gift shop Read More

  3. Detroit River shoreline collapse was an illegal operation that could have been prevented Read More

  4. Far-right Proud Boys member sits on city council of predominately Hispanic town in Michigan Read More

  5. Michigan Democrats unveil legislation to hold polluters accountable Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...