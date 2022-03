click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Autorama returns to Detroit’s convention center.

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies.

Corktown Music Festival

Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5: The annual Hamtramck Music Festival won't return to its typical time in early March this year. Instead, some HMF organizers have decided to host a different festival in its place, called the Corktown Music Festival. Taking place across four venues — PJ's Lager House, Nancy Whiskey, The Gaelic League, and Two James Spirits — this new incarnation will host more than 70 acts across two days. The 2020 Hamtramck Music Fest just barely made it before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, and in 2021 the event was moved to summer, leading the festival's board of directors to vote against resuming it this March. All good. The Corktown version will be just as rowdy of a time, with performances by LadyWarship and Warhorses, Lu Fuki & Divine Providence, the Cult of Spaceskull, and more. The full lineup and schedule can be found at facebook.com/corktownmusicfestival. —Randiah Camille Green

Wristbands for the weekend are $20 and give attendees all access to both days. They can be purchased online and at PJ's Lager House on the day of the event or in advance at Found Sound in Ferndale, Village Vinyl in Warren, and Dearborn Music in Dearborn and Farmington. Proceeds will benefit 4 Paws 1 Heart, a non-profit that raises money to help rescue homeless dogs and cats.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Classical Roots

Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will host its 21st annual Classical Roots Concerts and Celebration Gala on Friday and Saturday. The yearly program honors African-American composers, musicians, educators, and leaders, and raises funds for the DSO's African American music and musician development program. This year's program celebrates DSO director Dr. Glenda Price and late conductor and arts advocate Michael Morgan. Friday's performance features pianist Lara Downes, conductor William Eddins, and the Brazeal Dennard Chorale, while Saturday's orchestra includes Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with world-renowned trumpet player Wynton Marsalis. —Randiah Camille Green

Friday's performance starts at 10:45 a.m. and Saturday's performance begins at 8 p.m. at Orchestra Hall; 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-576-5111; dso.org. Tickets start at $15. Saturday's concert will also be webcast for free at dso.org and on Facebook. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 request required to attend.

Autorama

Hot rods! Trucks! Motorcycles! People who are serious about souped up cars, rejoice. It's the return of "America's Greatest Hot Rod Show," Autorama, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year's event marks the 69th installment of the world-famous custom car event, and will take place at Detroit's Huntington Place (the venue formerly known as TCF Center/Cobo Center/Cobo Hall... if you know, you know). Across three days, 800 of the most "chopped, channeled, dumped, and decked" custom cars will roll into the Motor City. Special guests this year include Chip Foose from reality TV show Overhaulin and WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Hours are Friday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Huntington Place; 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit; 313-877-8777; huntingtonplacedetroit.com. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children six to 12 years old, and free for children under five.

