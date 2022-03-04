March 04, 2022 News & Views » Politics & Elections

Email
Print
Share

Audit quashes conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud in Michigan 

By
click to enlarge Election sign in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Election sign in Detroit.

The Michigan Office of the Auditor General debunked conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud, concluding in a report released Friday that local and state officials conducted accurate audits of the election that found little to no irregularities.

The office found no evidence of fraud and said the post-election audits were sufficient, with some exceptions, contradicting repeated claims by former President Donald Trump and his loyalists who have insisted Joe Biden stole the election.



Biden defeated Trump in Michigan by about 154,000 votes.

“By confirming the effectiveness of the most comprehensive post-election audit in state history, the Auditor General affirmed what has been demonstrated time and time again – Michigan’s 2020 election was secure and the outcome accurately reflects the will of the voters,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement Friday. “The auditors recognized the tremendous work the Michigan Bureau of Elections and local election officials did to carry out more than 250 successful post-election audits by rating the bureau’s performance perhaps better than ever.”

One of the most pervasive conspiracy theories was that numerous votes were cast on behalf of dead people. By comparing voting records with public health records, the office found that 1,616 votes, or 0.03% of the total ballots, were cast by people who were dead as of Election Day. But in most of the cases, the people voted absentee before they died.

In all but 20 instances, the voter died more than 40 days before the election.

The report also found that 99.99% of the votes were not duplicates and 99.99% were within acceptable age parameters.

“The performance of Michigan’s clerks in the 2020 election and the months that followed was outstanding, especially when we take into consideration the national, coordinated and shameful effort to overturn the legitimate outcome of the election and undermine the clerks themselves,” Benson said. “The reality is that Michigan’s county, city and township clerks successfully shouldered significant responsibilities, endured unprecedented scrutiny and ensured the security and professional execution of the 2020 election and post-election audits.”

The Office of Auditor General found minor problems, saying the Bureau of Elections did not “ensure county clerks completed and timely submitted all assigned post-election audits.”

The office recommended that the bureau “improve its oversight and reporting of the post-election audits assigned to county clerks.”

Despite overwhelming evidence that the election results were accurate and without widespread fraud, some Republicans have peddled conspiracy theories to justify imposing restrictions on voters. Republican lawmakers introduced dozens of bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Michigan.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Politics & Elections »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Politics & Elections

Most Popular

  1. Trump-loving, COVID-denying, Russia-defending conspiracy theorist wins special Michigan House election Read More

  2. Lansing brewery suddenly realizes it shouldn’t host ‘MAGA Mixer’ Read More

  3. ‘Wonderfully preserved’ 130-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior Read More

  4. Michigan AG joins nationwide investigation into TikTok’s impact on mental health of young people Read More

  5. Hamtramck cop charged with taking bribes as part of widening public corruption probe Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation