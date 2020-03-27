Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

March 27, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Another recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Oakland County on Saturday 

By
click to enlarge Lume in Walled Lake. - LUME CANNABIS COMPANY
  • Lume Cannabis Company
  • Lume in Walled Lake.

Another recreational marijuana dispensary is opening in Oakland County.

Lume Cannabis Co.’s new Walled Lake location will begin selling recreational marijuana products on Saturday, and customers will receive a 10% discount for all online and phone pre-orders for curbside pick-up. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, dispensaries in Michigan are prohibited from letting customers and patients inside the stores.



“Our company has prepared for this day for a long time, and we are excited to meet the needs of the recreational cannabis community in Oakland County and across Southeast Michigan,” Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume, says in a news release. “Lume offers an unmatched variety of high-quality cannabis products, including more than 20 strains of flower that we look forward to introducing to customers at our Walled Lake store.”

In addition to flower varieties, Lume will be selling pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and vape cartridges.

“We are committed to making it as convenient as possible for patients and adult-use customers across Michigan to access our high-quality products, even during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Hellyar said. “That’s why we are offering a 10% discount on all curbside pick-up orders placed on our website or over the phone in all of our stores across the state.”

Lume, which also operates dispensaries in Evart, Owosso, Honor, Kalamazoo, Adrian, and Big Rapids, plans to open additional stores by April. Those locations include Petoskey, Negaunee, and Mackinaw City.

“Providing Michiganders with safe cannabis products is our top priority – which is why we grow our products without harmful chemicals and put them through the most rigorous testing in the industry,” Hellyar said. “We are excited to open in Walled Lake and introduce our huge variety of high-quality products and one-of-a-kind customer experience to patients in Oakland County and across Southeast Michigan.”

The Walled Lake store is located at 861 N. Pontiac Trail.
Related Where you can buy legal recreational marijuana in Michigan right now
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake.
Where you can buy legal recreational marijuana in Michigan right now
By Steve Neavling
City Guide
Lume's store in Walled Lake is just a handful of dispensaries open in metro Detroit because more than 80% of communities have adopted ordinances banning cannabis businesses. Detroit has postponed the opening of cannabis stores, possibly for the rest of the year.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

More Marijuana News »

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's marijuana industry is deemed 'essential' during coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. Nearly half of marijuana users stocked up for the coronavirus pandemic Read More

  3. Dispensaries in Detroit, Bay City sold cannabis cartridges tainted with potentially deadly vitamin E acetate Read More

  4. How to share a joint without sharing germs Read More

  5. Recreational marijuana sales start in Oakland County at Hazel Park's Breeze Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit