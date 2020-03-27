Another recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Oakland County on Saturday 

click to enlarge
Lume Cannabis Company
Lume in Walled Lake.
Another recreational marijuana dispensary is opening in Oakland County.
Lume Cannabis Co.’s
new Walled Lake location will begin selling recreational marijuana products on Saturday, and customers will receive a 10% discount for all online and phone pre-orders for curbside pick-up. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, dispensaries in Michigan are prohibited
from letting customers and patients inside the stores.
“Our company has prepared for this day for a long time, and we are excited to meet the needs of the recreational cannabis community in Oakland County and across Southeast Michigan,” Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume, says in a news release. “Lume offers an unmatched variety of high-quality cannabis products, including more than 20 strains of flower that we look forward to introducing to customers at our Walled Lake store.”
In addition to flower varieties, Lume will be selling
pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and vape cartridges.
“We are committed to making it as convenient as possible for patients and adult-use customers across Michigan to access our high-quality products, even during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Hellyar said. “That’s why we are offering a 10% discount on all curbside pick-up orders placed on our website or over the phone in all of our stores across the state.”
Lume, which also operates dispensaries in Evart, Owosso, Honor, Kalamazoo, Adrian, and Big Rapids, plans to open additional stores by April. Those locations include Petoskey, Negaunee, and Mackinaw City.
“Providing Michiganders with safe cannabis products is our top priority – which is why we grow our products without harmful chemicals and put them through the most rigorous testing in the industry,” Hellyar said. “We are excited to open in Walled Lake and introduce our huge variety of high-quality products and one-of-a-kind customer experience to patients in Oakland County and across Southeast Michigan.”
The Walled Lake store is located at 861 N. Pontiac Trail.
Lume's store in Walled Lake is just a handful of dispensaries open in metro Detroit because more than 80% of communities have adopted ordinances banning cannabis businesses. Detroit has postponed the opening of cannabis stores, possibly for the rest of the year
