March 10, 2022 Arts & Culture » Culture

Email
Print
Share

Another free community fridge has popped up in Detroit's Islandview neighborhood 

By
click to enlarge The community fridge at 1812 Field St. - RANDIAH CAMILLE GREEN
  • Randiah Camille Green
  • The community fridge at 1812 Field St.

A brightly colored fridge proclaiming “free food for everyone” has sprung up on the corner of Kercheval Avenue and Field Street in Detroit. The community fridge and pantry located at 1812 Field St. is a partnership between Planted Detroit, Sister Pie, and Black Bottom Businesses LLC, and is open anytime for anyone who needs to grab some fresh food, pantry staples, or even tampons.

The fridge was officially opened to the public on Tuesday evening and by Wednesday afternoon, the word was being spread on social media.



“We filled them Tuesday evening and I went back [on Wednesday] to take some pictures and half the stuff was gone already,” Julie MacDonald, digital media specialist for Planted Detroit, tells Metro Times. “People were coming up to us asking if it was really okay for them to take stuff, and that just shows it’s needed in the community.”

Planted Detroit is an indoor hydroponic farm that grows salad greens in the Islandview neighborhood, close to where the fridge is located. MacDonald says they will be donating bulk greens and their packaged lunch salads to the fridge about twice a week along with SisterPie.

And if you’ve never had a Planted Detroit lunch salad, you’re seriously missing out. They honestly have some of the best grown-in-Detroit greens we’ve had from any local farm. You can find them at the Eastern Market on Saturdays and inside Rivertown Market on Jefferson. They also deliver within Detroit.

If you aren’t hip to the world of community fridges, it’s not a new concept. They’re scattered all over the city as part of the non-profit Detroit Community Fridge project. There’s one located at 15052 Grayfield St. next to the Brightmoor community tool bank. Another one can be found next to Hats Galore & More at 10061 Gratiot Ave.
Related Free community fridges are cropping up across Detroit to address need and waste
Ryan Yeargin (left) of the east side business Hats Galore & More partnered with Kazza Kitchell (center) and Alyssa Rogers (right) of Detroit Community Fridge, a mutual aid organization that's setting up free refrigerators and pantries in the city.
Free community fridges are cropping up across Detroit to address need and waste
By Lee DeVito
Metro Detroit News
The organization has been featured in Vox and National Geographic for the work they’re doing to address food insecurity. This work is especially important in Detroit neighborhoods where access to fresh, organic vegetables is lacking.

Planted Detroit has been donating products to Detroit Community Fridge since 2020. They decided to install the Kercheval fridge as an anchor in the neighborhood closest to the farm. They will also work with Detroit Community Fridge to keep this new location stocked.

“The fridge is about a mile away from the farm and we wanted to make sure we were hitting people that were really close to home with our products,” MacDonald says. “It’s a resource for people who need the things that we can supply. We’re feeling really positive about this and will continue to serve the community moving forward.”

To donate food to the community fridge, you can drop it off at Sister Pie or right at the fridge itself. Sister Pie also has a neighborhood fund where customers can donate a few dollars on top of their purchase that will be used to buy food for the fridge.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Culture »

Trending

Latest in Culture

Most Popular

  1. Greta Van Fleet tour Michigan, Detroit hip-hop on 313 Day, the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara,’ and more Read More

  2. Free Will Astrology (March 9-15) Read More

  3. ‘American Pickers’ is filming in Michigan and looking for collectors to be on the show Read More

  4. ‘Death on the Nile’ runs dry, but not without a few delights Read More

  5. The annual Gilda Snowden Memorial Exhibition is on at the Scarab Club in Detroit until April Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation