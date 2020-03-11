Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

March 13, 2020

Ann Arbor's Hash Bash has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns 

Coronavirus concerns have done what police and politicians of the past couldn't do — make the Ann Arbor Hash Bash go away.

Organizers of the Hash Bash and the Monroe Street Fair made the decision on Wednesday to cancel the 2020 events.



"We were prompted by the University of Michigan mandate to cancel all on campus events over 100 people and because we are taking this very seriously in order to protect the cannabis activist community and the population at large," Nick Zettel, Hash Bash committee member, said in a press release. "We're working with the Monroe Street Fair to figure out what's best for our community going forward."

The Hash Bash has attracted 10,000 or more people in recent years. That many people squeezed together on the U-M Diag is likely a health hazard.

Zettell urges activists to stay home and to be safe and sensible. "There are certain risks when sharing joints and you have to know how to mitigate that," he said.

The Hash Bash Cannabis Cup event is not a part of the Ann Arbor Hash Bash.

