Ann Arbor's Bloom City Club cannabis provisioning center expands to Flint area 

Courtesy of Bloom City Club
Ann Arbor's Bloom City Club has expanded, with a new location in Burton, outside of Flint.
The store, located at 4086 Davison Rd., opened on Monday. It's only open to medical marijuana card-holders now, but plans to offer recreational marijuana sales "in the near future," according to a press release. To comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency coronavirus executive orders, the store has curbside pick-up only for orders placed on the phone or online.
The company says it will throw a proper grand opening party when the coronavirus crisis ends. For now, the store is offering a free pre-roll to new medical marijuana customers with their first purchase.
"We will have an open shopping space for our guests to browse, with fully stocked product displays and local art," manager Matt Vohwinkle says in a statement. "We are focused on educating people about cannabis, offering a large selection of quality products, and providing a personalized customer service experience."
More information is available at bloomcityclub.com
or by calling 810-820-7696.
