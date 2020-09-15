Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

September 15, 2020 Marijuana » One Hitters

Email
Print
Share

Ann Arbor to consider decriminalizing psychoactive mushrooms, plants 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Since the 1970s, Ann Arbor has been a national leader for progressive marijuana laws. Could psychedelic "magic mushrooms" be next?

A resolution seeking to decriminalize entheogenic substances — like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, mescaline-containing cacti, and iboga — is set for introduction on the Ann Arbor City Council agenda on Monday, Sept. 21.



The measure is supported by Decriminalize Nature Ann Arbor (DNA2), a group that was founded last year. The group says the substances have been effective for treating mental health disorders, and have been used by cultures for for medicinal and ceremonial purposes for thousands of years.

"Decriminalization of naturally occurring medicines is necessary for progress," councilmember Jeff Hayner said, according to a press release from DNA2. "We can no longer turn a blind eye towards the wisdom of indigenous peoples, and the bounty the earth provides. I have been moved by the testimonies of those who have found profound relief from the use of entheogenic plants."

The move follows similar successful measures in Denver, Colorado, and Oakland and Santa cruz in California. Other cities including Chicago and Austin are also considering similar measures.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More One Hitters »

Speaking of...

Latest in One Hitters

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Update: We regret to inform you that you *cannot* get legal weed delivered to you at this sports bar in Michigan's Thumb Read More

  2. Why Michigan's marijuana market is exploding Read More

  3. Michigan working to offer cheaper weed to Ohio's medical marijuana patients Read More

  4. House to vote on removing marijuana from federally controlled substances list in September Read More

  5. Anqunette Sarfoh supports the Metro Times Press Club because MT supports cannabis Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit