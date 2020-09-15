Ann Arbor to consider decriminalizing psychoactive mushrooms, plants 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Since the 1970s, Ann Arbor has been a national leader for progressive marijuana laws. Could psychedelic "magic mushrooms" be next?A resolution seeking to decriminalize entheogenic substances — like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, mescaline-containing cacti, and iboga — is set for introduction on the Ann Arbor City Council agenda on Monday, Sept. 21.The measure is supported by Decriminalize Nature Ann Arbor (DNA2), a group that was founded last year. The group says the substances have been effective for treating mental health disorders, and have been used by cultures for for medicinal and ceremonial purposes for thousands of years."Decriminalization of naturally occurring medicines is necessary for progress," councilmember Jeff Hayner said, according to a press release from DNA2. "We can no longer turn a blind eye towards the wisdom of indigenous peoples, and the bounty the earth provides. I have been moved by the testimonies of those who have found profound relief from the use of entheogenic plants."The move follows similar successful measures in Denver, Colorado, and Oakland and Santa cruz in California. Other cities including Chicago and Austin are also considering similar measures.