March 09, 2022 Arts & Culture » Television

Email
Print
Share

‘American Pickers’ is filming in Michigan and looking for collectors to be on the show 

By
click to enlarge Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of American Pickers. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of American Pickers.

Calling all antique collectors: If you’ve ever wanted to be on the popular History Channel TV show American Pickers, now may be your chance.

The show will be coming to Michigan for a few episodes in May and is looking for private antique collections to feature.



The series follows pickers (like cherry-picking, but with collectible curios) as they travel around the country looking for unique items with wacky stories or historical significance attached.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” according to a press release. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

Interested collectors can apply to be on the show by sending their name, phone number, location, and description of their collection with photos to [email protected].

More info can be found on the American Pickers Facebook page.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Television »

Trending

Speaking of Arts & Culture,

Most Popular

  1. Free Will Astrology (March 9-15) Read More

  2. Greta Van Fleet tour Michigan, Detroit hip-hop on 313 Day, the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara,’ and more Read More

  3. ‘Death on the Nile’ runs dry, but not without a few delights Read More

  4. The Lip Bar and Glam-Aholic Lifestyle do it for the 'D Girls' with Detroit Day collaboration Read More

  5. Detroit farming groups receive nearly $1 million to help fund youth gardening programs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

User's Guide
City Guide
Fall Arts Guide
Lust Issue
Winter Guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Detroit Guides

Music

Weed

About Metro Times

Best of Detroit

Social Media

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation