‘American Pickers’ is filming in Michigan and looking for collectors to be on the show 

- Courtesy photo
- Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby of American Pickers.
Calling all antique collectors: If you’ve ever wanted to be on the popular History Channel TV show American Pickers
, now may be your chance.
The show will be coming to Michigan for a few episodes in May and is looking for private antique collections to feature.
The series follows pickers (like cherry-picking, but with collectible curios) as they travel around the country looking for unique items with wacky stories or historical significance attached.
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” according to a press release. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
Interested collectors can apply to be on the show by sending their name, phone number, location, and description of their collection with photos to [email protected]
.
More info can be found on the American Pickers Facebook page
.
