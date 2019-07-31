AG Dana Nessel wants to clarify Michigan's recreational marijuana law 

click to enlarge
-
Dana Nessel/Facebook
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reportedly looking into making changes to Michigan's recreational marijuana law to add some clarity to some of the law's... well, foggier aspects.
While Nessel supported Proposal 1, which Michiganders approved in November, she reportedly convened a workgroup to explore the possibility of clarifying ambiguities in the law, according to MLive
. One such question is what exactly the penalty for public consumption is. The law doesn't spell that out: It could be either a one-year misdemeanor for marijuana possession, or a 90-day misdemeanor for use.
Nessel's team includes police, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and regulators. The Attorney General is reportedly looking into drafting bills to correct the laws. However, these tweaks won't be easy to make: Any changes to a citizen-initiated law requires a three-fourths vote of the legislature.
“Getting three-quarters of the legislature to agree on anything is virtually impossible,” Nessel admits.
