After delays, Happi, Michigan's first cannabis-infused beverage, finally launches 

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

THC-infused Happi debuted with a launch party in Detroit. Each can has 2.5 mg of THC, enough to mimic the effects of a glass of wine.

A new line of cannabis-infused sparkling water that's the first of its kind to be sold in Michigan is finally available for purchase at dispensaries, following weeks of delays.Happi, which debuted with a launch event in Detroit in August , was initially aiming for a Labor Day release. That got pushed back to September, and then again to this week.The beverages are now available at select 3Fifteen, Redbud Roots, and Sunset Coast Provisions dispensaries, as well as through Lantern, an on-demand cannabis delivery service.The company says that it plans to expand to other dispensaries in the coming weeks."We’re proud to give Michiganders something to celebrate this fall with the launch of Happi in our home state,“ says Lisa Hurwitz, President of Happi. “Happi offers a sophisticated sparkling water with just a hint of cannabis for those looking to redefine their personal happy hour. With our production partner, Redbud Roots, and distribution partners, 3Fifteen, Lantern, Sunset Coast Provisions, and Redbud, we look forward to making our happiest memories with a Happy in hand. While we may not be able to change the world, we do our best to make it a happier place."In the meantime, the company had been offering samples at various pop-ups in its "Happi Camper" retro-style trailer.A spokeswoman for the company said the hold-up was due to extra scrutiny from regulators."Regarding the hold-up — as Happi is the first cannabis beverage to launch in Michigan, the state was very diligent and took extra time to conduct their final product approvals," Natalie Mazzarella tellsvia email. "Happi is proud to be the first to provide a new sipping experience for Michiganders."

The company touts its product as a low-calorie alternative to alcohol. The cans come in three flavors: lemon elderflower, which has 15 calories per can; raspberry honeysuckle, which comes in at 20 calories; and pomegranate hibiscus, which has 25 calories. Each can contains 2.5 mg of THC (the psychoactive component of cannabis that gets your high), which the company says is meant to mimic the effects of a glass of wine, but without the hangover.



The cans are sold in four-packs for about $20.

