Vote now for Best of Detroit 2021

October 13, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

After delays, Happi, Michigan's first cannabis-infused beverage, finally launches 

By
click to enlarge THC-infused Happi debuted with a launch party in Detroit. Each can has 2.5 mg of THC, enough to mimic the effects of a glass of wine. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • THC-infused Happi debuted with a launch party in Detroit. Each can has 2.5 mg of THC, enough to mimic the effects of a glass of wine.

A new line of cannabis-infused sparkling water that's the first of its kind to be sold in Michigan is finally available for purchase at dispensaries, following weeks of delays.

Happi, which debuted with a launch event in Detroit in August, was initially aiming for a Labor Day release. That got pushed back to September, and then again to this week.



The beverages are now available at select 3Fifteen, Redbud Roots, and Sunset Coast Provisions dispensaries, as well as through Lantern, an on-demand cannabis delivery service.

The company says that it plans to expand to other dispensaries in the coming weeks.

"We’re proud to give Michiganders something to celebrate this fall with the launch of Happi in our home state,“ says Lisa Hurwitz, President of Happi. “Happi offers a sophisticated sparkling water with just a hint of cannabis for those looking to redefine their personal happy hour. With our production partner, Redbud Roots, and distribution partners, 3Fifteen, Lantern, Sunset Coast Provisions, and Redbud, we look forward to making our happiest memories with a Happy in hand. While we may not be able to change the world, we do our best to make it a happier place."

In the meantime, the company had been offering samples at various pop-ups in its "Happi Camper" retro-style trailer.

A spokeswoman for the company said the hold-up was due to extra scrutiny from regulators.

"Regarding the hold-up — as Happi is the first cannabis beverage to launch in Michigan, the state was very diligent and took extra time to conduct their final product approvals," Natalie Mazzarella tells Metro Times via email. "Happi is proud to be the first to provide a new sipping experience for Michiganders."

The company touts its product as a low-calorie alternative to alcohol. The cans come in three flavors: lemon elderflower, which has 15 calories per can; raspberry honeysuckle, which comes in at 20 calories; and pomegranate hibiscus, which has 25 calories. Each can contains 2.5 mg of THC (the psychoactive component of cannabis that gets your high), which the company says is meant to mimic the effects of a glass of wine, but without the hangover.

The cans are sold in four-packs for about $20.

The company says it plans to partner with Lume, the cannabis company that inked a deal with 313 Presents to be the first official cannabis brand for DTE Energy Music Theatre, and hopes to be able to sell Happi at DTE Energy Music Theatre by 2022 or 2023.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Canna-Business »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Lung damage from black market vapes was less common in states with legal pot, like Michigan, study finds Read More

  2. Feds raid Texas facility to seize counterfeit Ooze vape pen batteries Read More

  3. Cannabis use could make COVID-19 breakthroughs more likely, according to study. More data is needed. Read More

  4. Why is so much weed being smuggled from Canada, where it's legal, to Michigan, where it's also legal? Read More

  5. A cannabis consumption event is coming to Ypsi, complete with a Pink Floyd cover band and laser show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 13, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation