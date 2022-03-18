March 18, 2022 News & Views » Metro Detroit News

A year of free gas, a new bathhouse, and the marked return of Charles Pugh: The top 10 headlines of the week 

Here’s what our readers were most interested in this week

By
Ex-Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh is set to be paroled this December.
  • Ex-Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh is set to be paroled this December.

This week was interesting to say the least: our readers were most interested in the grand return of disgraced former city council president and news anchor Charles Pugh.

Weed stories continue to dominate as our readers clicked on several cannabis stories including one on how to judge High Times’ Cannabis Cup when it returns to Michigan.

Also, Michiganders are starting to get $400 auto insurance refunds in their mailboxes, and that got the attention of a few of our readers.

All of that and a little bit more.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "The High Times Cannabis Cup is returning to Michigan, and wants you to be a judge "

9. "Michigan cannabis companies are giving away a year of free gas"

8. "Detroit Eastern Market is the third best public market in the country, according to USA Today readers"

7. "Call to release Breonna Taylor's father from Michigan prison"

6. "State House bill calls for the prosecution of fake electors in Michigan, six other states"

5.​​ "R.I.P. Kevin ‘The Last Soulman’ Jones of Detroit hip-hop group A.W.O.L."

4. "New cannabis company that pioneered dissolvable THC to sell fast-acting edibles in Michigan"

3. "Detroit’s The Schvitz to open new sauna and cold plunge location in Lexington"

2. "$400 auto insurance refunds are hitting mailboxes in Michigan"

1. "We’re going to pretend nothing happened? Charles Pugh to return to airwaves"

