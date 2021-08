A three-story marijuana dispensary just opened in East Lansing 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

You can't miss Pincanna's new dispensary in East Lansing.The three-story, 7,000 square-foot dispensary opened last week in a former apartment building at 1234 E. Grand River Ave."Not surprisingly, we are thrilled to open what we consider one of the best cannabis retail locations in the state, which happens to be in my Alma Mater town of East Lansing," Pincanna co-founder Robert Nusbaum said in a press release. "We look forward to providing a vast selection of cannabis products to those who are seeking a variety of recreational experiences, as well as relief from medical conditions."A second-floor mezzanine overlooks the ground floor sales floor, while dumbwaiters have been installed to transport products from the fulfillment center housed on the building’s third floor.The space also has a patient consulting room available for one-on-one consultations.The store is open for adult-use customers age 21 and older and patients age 18 and older with a valid medical marijuana card.More information is available at pincanna.com.