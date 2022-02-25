A sacred ceremony shut down, a new cannabis lounge, and the closing of Detroit staples: The top ten headlines of the week 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Rosa María Zamarrón

Detroit Sugarbush Project organizer Antonio Cosme speaking with police on Friday, Feb. 18.

This week our readers wanted to know more about Louisiana Creole Gumbo’s forced exit from Eastern Market after 50 years in the location.

Our readers were also interested in the shutdown of an Indigenous sugarbush ceremony by Detroit police.

The possibility of Hazel Park getting Michigan's first cannabis consumption lounge also piqued the interest of many this week.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Seasons Market opens new supermarket in Detroit's Cass Corridor focusing on seasonal produce"

9. "JARS Cannabis and Terrapin offer scholarships to cannabis school for those affected by the war on drugs"

8. "Metro Detroit restaurants and chefs are all over the 2022 list of James Beard Award semifinalists"

7. "New 'mental health activity center' in Southfield offers ax-throwing and plate-smashing"

6. “Rep. Tlaib tells striking Great Lakes Coffee workers they deserve better"

5.​​ "Pizza Papalis will permanently close Greektown location"

4. "Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge to open in Hazel Park"

3. "Auburn Hills votes to opt out of SMART bus service"

2. "Organizers of Indigenous sugarbush ceremony shut down by Detroit police say it's not the first time they were harassed"