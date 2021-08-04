August 09, 2021 Marijuana » Canna-Business

A former Sears store has been transformed into a massive cannabis dispensary in Michigan 

By
click to enlarge Dabs on aisle five, anyone? - COURTESY OF SKYMINT
  • Courtesy of Skymint
  • Dabs on aisle five, anyone?

When god closes a door — or in the case of the once-popular chain of Sears department stores, nearly 3,900 doors — a Michigan cannabis retailer opens a window, you know, for the smoke. Dabs on aisle five, anyone?

Cannabis purveyor Skymint opened its 15th dispensary in Coldwater, Michigan, last week, in a 4,000 square-foot space that was previously occupied by a Sears, which closed in 2019. The new store is located at 352 S. Willowbrook, Coldwater.



Its design was inspired by the department store versatility of the massive space's past life thanks to Skymint's president of retail, Summer Ransom-Cleveland, who formerly served as the North America visual director for hipster retail chain Urban Outfitters.

click to enlarge Recreational weed just got ... hip? - COURTESY OF SKYMINT
  • Courtesy of Skymint
  • Recreational weed just got ... hip?

“SKYMINT is known for creating a destination space in each of SKYMINT’s chosen cities, and our new SKYMINT Coldwater retail store is just that with 4,000 sq. ft. of exploratory, artfully staged product vignettes and accessories, including coffee table books, clothing, countertop infusion kitchenware, hand-made and vintage ceramic smoking accouterments, and more,” Ransom-Cleveland said in a press release.

In addition to offering more than 60 cannabis brands, including the Skymint x DNA Genetics collection, the Coldwater location features 250 products throughout the space, including lounge chairs, record players, pipe rails, and a large woven and neon mural created by Skymint's corporate merchandiser and visual artist, Jule Lowry. The message? "Flower to the People."

Per a press release, the company has created more than 500 jobs throughout the state, as well as invested more than $500,000 in organizations and non-profits.

We'll smoke to that.

