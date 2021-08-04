A former Sears store has been transformed into a massive cannabis dispensary in Michigan 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Skymint

“SKYMINT is known for creating a destination space in each of SKYMINT’s chosen cities, and our new SKYMINT Coldwater retail store is just that with 4,000 sq. ft. of exploratory, artfully staged product vignettes and accessories, including coffee table books, clothing, countertop infusion kitchenware, hand-made and vintage ceramic smoking accouterments, and more,” Ransom-Cleveland said in a press release.



In addition to offering more than 60 cannabis brands, including the Skymint x DNA Genetics collection, the Coldwater location features 250 products throughout the space, including lounge chairs, record players, pipe rails, and a large woven and neon mural created by Skymint's corporate merchandiser and visual artist, Jule Lowry. The message? "Flower to the People."



Per a press release, the company has created more than 500 jobs throughout the state, as well as invested more than $500,000 in organizations and non-profits.



We'll smoke to that.



