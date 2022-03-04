A failed MAGA Mixer, a TikTok famous bakery, and Detroit techno in Gotham: The top ten Metro Times headlines of the week 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Two Trump supporters sporting MAGA hats, draped in Trump flags.

This week our readers were most interested in a Lansing brewery realizing that maybe it didn’t want to host a “MAGA Mixer.”



A few of our readers were interested in learning about a Michigan cookie-centered bakery whose sweet treats have TikTok in a chokehold .

Our readers continue to be invested in the updates about the Great Lakes Coffee workers’ strike and the latest arrests in a widening towing scandal.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Macomb County nursing home employee sentenced to jail for forging absentee ballot applications"

9. "How TikTok drama made this Michigan bakery known for its ‘cookie cream’ treats go viral"

8. "They are absolutely bumping Detroit techno in the nightclub in ‘The Batman’"

7. "Rep. Tlaib rallies behind working families in response to Biden’s State of the Union"

6. "Great Lakes Coffee workers allege unfair labor practices as strike continues"

5.​​ "Detroit is the New Black closes store, but you can still buy the fashion brand online"

4. "Detroit Shipping Co. sister project announces initial restaurants for Lansing food hall"

3. "Trump-loving, COVID-denying, Russia-defending conspiracy theorist wins special Michigan House election"

2. "Hamtramck cop charged with taking bribes as part of widening public corruption probe"