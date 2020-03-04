Best of Detroit® 2020 

It's that time of the year again! Pick your favorites in the Best of Detroit poll.
The fine print:
• Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 27
. After that, it'll be too late!
• We'll share the scoop in our Best of Detroit issue, due on newsstands April 29
.
• As always, we are asking you tell us about your local favorites. Please celebrate what makes Detroit unique by nominating locally owned businesses wherever possible.
• You must register and turn off pop-up blockers before voting.
• If you are having trouble casting votes, you may need to clear your browser's cache. (Not sure how to do that? Follow instructions here
.)
• Ballot stuffing: If we suspect that you obtained your votes unfairly — via third-party vendors, paying people to vote for you or by voting for yourself repeatedly using fake accounts — you'll be disqualified from winning your category.
• You may vote once per day.