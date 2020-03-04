Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

click to enlarge bestof_final.jpg

Metro Times

Best of Detroit® 2020 

It's that time of the year again! Pick your favorites in the Best of Detroit poll.

The fine print:

• Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 27. After that, it'll be too late!

• We'll share the scoop in our Best of Detroit issue, due on newsstands April 29.

• As always, we are asking you tell us about your local favorites. Please celebrate what makes Detroit unique by nominating locally owned businesses wherever possible.

• You must register and turn off pop-up blockers before voting.

• If you are having trouble casting votes, you may need to clear your browser's cache. (Not sure how to do that? Follow instructions here.)

• Ballot stuffing: If we suspect that you obtained your votes unfairly — via third-party vendors, paying people to vote for you or by voting for yourself repeatedly using fake accounts — you'll be disqualified from winning your category.

• You may vote once per day.

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Did millennials kill Art Van Furniture? Read More

  2. Biden ahead of Sanders in Michigan primary, but there are reasons to distrust recent poll Read More

  3. How to share a joint without sharing germs Read More

  4. ATF really wants to prevent marijuana users from buying a gun in Michigan Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders adds rallies in Dearborn and Ann Arbor ahead of Michigan primary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...