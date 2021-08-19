August 19, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Navigating the world of dating - whether in real life or online - is no easy thing.
Those who identify as lesbian, bisexual, and queer may have extra hesitancy around datings sites and apps. When 99.9 percent of the popular dating apps are catered toward straight folks, it's no surprise.
There are infinitely more hurdles to jump over to find a match, especially when most users are straight, cis people. That's a whole lot of mindless swiping to find a handful of profiles that are interested in similar things.
Not to mention, the creepy men that prey on queer women on these dating sites. You deserve more than threesome inquiries and countless harassing messages from these guys.
There has to be an easier way, right? We're glad you asked because the answer is yes!
Dedicated dating sites and apps for queer women are on the rise. This means there are now more options to make your dating experience much easier to navigate.
Here are 9 of the best lesbian dating apps that provide a safe dating space to explore your sexuality and potentially meet the partner of your dreams!
Lesbian dating apps give queer women an outlet to make all kinds of connections, from romantic relationships to long-lasting friendships.
The queer community is welcoming and accepting of all - no matter who you are or how you identify.
The online dating sites and apps below give this community the opportunity to date, flirt, and meet other lesbians and queer folks.
Lesbian Personals is one of the best lesbian online dating apps on the market. It's built specifically for the LGTBQ+ community, including single lesbians and those with various gender identities.
This app is mainly used for no-strings-attached dating, so it's best to assume your potential matches are looking for something more casual.
The sign-up process will only take you a few minutes. Then, you can start sending messages to other lesbian singles.
Lesbian Personals requires to you provide your sexual orientation, date of birth, location, race, marital status, and body type. Some women are uncomfortable disclosing that information, which is understandable.
If you're looking for a dating site that solely caters to queer women, this is the place to go. PinkCupid is a lesbian dating app for lesbian and bi-curious women. There are users of all ages on this site, averaging between 24 to 34 years old.
The registration process is quick and easy. There's an option to connect your Facebook to your account, but it's not required. If you don't want to sign up through Facebook, however, you will need to upload some form of ID to verify your identity. From there, you can start searching for matches.
eHarmony is mostly known as a dating site for straight, cis singles. However, there are now options to sign up as an LGBTQ+ person.
While the gender identity options are limited, this site offers a high-quality dating pool of people who are interested in serious relationships.
eHarmony sets itself apart from the competition because of its matchmaking algorithm. When signing up, you must complete an in-depth questionnaire that's used to analyze your personality traits.
These results are then used to match you with other users who share similar values and interests. The lengthy sign-up process might get frustrating at times, but it will all be worth it when the site finds you compatible matches.
BiCupid is one of the first lesbian dating apps to hit the virtual dating world. It was originally designed as a dating app for only queer women but has since rebranded to include all lesbian, bisexual, and queer individuals.
BiCupid can be used as a dating app, as well as a platform to facilitate connections between other members within the LGBTQ+ community.
For example, BiCupid links up users interested in local events and provides significant news relevant to the group. It can be used just like a social media app.
Like other dating sites, Zoosk has a platform that caters to every community and individual, including women looking to date other women. It can be used as a bisexual dating site, gay dating site, or lesbian dating site.
With over 40 million singles around the world, this site provides users with a fun and safe environment to explore their dating journeys. Most users of the site are looking to date and find love online.
Zoe is known as the "world's best-ranked dating app for queer women", though it's important to note that this title is self-proclaimed.
Still, Zoe is a great online dating app to meet local women. There are over 3.9 million registered users, helping you form a connection or two.
Because there are so many profiles to sort through, Zoe makes sure you're getting a clear picture of who the other person behind the screen is.
If a photo does not have a clear visual of the person's face, the app will reject it. If you plan to upload some photos of you wearing sunglasses, think again.
While Hinge can be used by singles of all genders and sexual orientations, it's important to note that this dating app is very inclusive and welcoming of LGBTQ+ people.
Even though there are over 5 million Hinge users worldwide, the app has very few fake profiles and scammers. Plus, you can send people messages completely for free when using this platform.
Most users on this dating app are looking for a serious relationship. So, if you're interested in something more casual, this won't be the best app to use.
Overall, this dating site is a great resource for single lesbians to find serious relationships with other queer people.
We understand you may be skeptical about joining Tinder, but hear us out.
A few years back, this popular dating app added a feature that allows users to select up to 3 terms to characterize their sexual orientation. These descriptive terms are then displayed right on your profile. They can even be used to evaluate possible matches.
The app also has around 37 terms to select when describing your gender identity.
While Tinder isn't perfect, these options have made the app much more inclusive than it once was.
Taimi is an online dating app that hosts a community with over 8 million lesbian, gay, transgender, and bisexual singles.
It's a top-rated app among users, who find it easy to connect with other like-minded individuals while using the platform.
The service offers a free chat feature to send other users messages, as well as video and audio call options.
When registering for this dating site, the setup should only take you a few minutes. You simply need to provide a few basic details, including your full name and email address.
Taimi is hyper-focused on protecting user privacy and data. When opening the app on your phone, you must sign in every time with your username and password. You can also use your fingerprint or face ID to sign in.
When deciding which dating sites to go with, there are key considerations and features to keep an eye out for.
First and foremost, you want to use an app that has established a safe environment for LGBTQ+ people and lesbians. Try to use a website that requires verified profiles and photos.
Dating online can sometimes lead to a sketchy situation, making safety the number one priority. This is especially important if you plan to meet up with a match in person.
Most of the sites and apps listed above provide these features.
Each option would be a great place to make a match with another person and potentially start a relationship.
As you can see, there are plenty of dating options for people who identify as lesbian, queer, bisexual, or bi-curious. Most of the dating sites listed above aim to provide a safe environment for members to explore the world of dating without judgment.
Many of these websites even extend their features to include other services. For example, BiCupid and PinkCupid are not solely used to find relationships in the romantic sense.
Their matchmaking services are dedicated to helping you connect with other like-minded people within the community. This could mean making new friends, attending a local event in your area, or starting a fun relationship.
No matter what your goals are when using these websites, you're likely to form meaningful connections on some level.
If you're someone who identifies as lesbian, bisexual or bi-curious, finding a match wasn't always a walk in the park. Dating as a queer person comes with the difficulty of having to come out to someone and hoping they play for the same team.
Women now have plenty of choices when venturing into the world of online dating - whether it's just for fun or to find something more serious.
Even if you want to meet new friends, you can use these sites and apps to do so. Many of these lesbian dating apps give queer folks a way to make new queer friends without having to go to cities with a big queer population, like New York City or Los Angeles.
That's why these dedicated queer and lesbian dating apps are so helpful. Not only are they widely accepting of all people, but they give queer people the opportunity to connect openly.
What are you waiting for? Your next date could be online right now! And at the very least, maybe you'll make a new friend or two.
