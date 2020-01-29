CBD oil has been a hot topic for the last few years. Even if you haven’t tried any yourself, you’ve probably heard someone sing its praises. It tends to provoke curiosity among the unfamiliar, who want to see what all the fuss is about.
If you’re a newcomer to CBD, the sheer amount of information out there can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve created a brief and convenient list of the top 7 things you should know before trying CBD oil for the first time.
1. CBD will not get you high.
A common misbelief about CBD is that it can be used to achieve a “high.” This is likely because CBD is a compound derived from the Cannabis sativa plant, which many associate with marijuana and its psychoactive ingredient, THC. This confusion has created a stigma around CBD products.
The truth is that CBD is the antithesis of THC. While THC has mind-altering capabilities, CBD has the power to induce sobriety and restore a natural balance to your bodily systems. It can even effectively cancel out the influence of THC.
It’s important to note that some CBD products can still contain THC. This is because hemp, the strain of cannabis that CBD is primarily extracted from, has trace amounts of the compound. However, it’s negligible to the point that no human can consume enough to produce any noticeable effects.
Not all CBD products have THC, though. For instance, at Penguin CBD, we cut the substance out entirely. Our broad-spectrum CBD oil is 100 percent free of any THC.
2. CBD is legal almost everywhere in the United States (with some stipulations).
As a result of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD and other hemp-related materials became legal at the federal level. That means CBD products can be produced throughout the country and delivered across state lines. However, state laws vary, creating gray areas.
Some states are stricter than others when it comes to regulating CBD. This often comes down to the THC level of the product. Anything over 0.3% may cause a conflict with a state’s cannabis laws. That’s why it’s always wise to do research about local legislation before making a purchase.
3. You should always check where the hemp comes from.
All CBD products must be sourced from a legally licensed, USDA-certified hemp farm. If it is not, then the product is in direct violation of federal law and therefore illegal to possess. This ensures that farming practices are kept to a certain standard and that questionable products don’t make it to the market.
For example, the hemp used in Penguin CBD products is grown in Oregon. We chose the state because it is currently one of the leaders in industrialized hemp production. Their education programs and smartly implemented regulations ensure that we only get the finest hemp to make the best CBD oil.
4. Third-party lab reports should be immediately available.
Currently, there is little FDA regulation over the CBD industry. As a consequence, in order to verify the safety of their products for consumer use, CBD companies must work with unbiased third-party labs. For this reason, you should be wary if you come across a brand that doesn’t post any lab results on their website.
All of Penguin CBD’s products, from our oils to our CBD cream, are sent to ProVerde Laboratories for testing. They are one of the best accredited, most trusted independent labs in the nation. Once we receive the batch results, we immediately make them available on our website. We believe that total honesty and transparency is the best policy.
The test certificates should definitively prove that the product is clear of any contaminants or harmful substances. Our CBD results, for example, show that we pass all fields of analysis regarding pesticides. That’s because we don’t use them at all in the cultivation of our hemp crop.
5. There are many different types of CBD oil.
It would be a mistake to believe that all CBD oil is the same. There are plenty of options on the market right now, and each has unique characteristics. When making a decision, it helps to know the various forms that CBD oil can take.
The type of CBD extract is one of the defining traits that differentiates oils. Some are “full-spectrum,” which means they contain all of the compounds naturally found in hemp, even the small amounts of THC. Others are “CBD isolates,” which only contain the cannabinoids. We prefer this type for our CBD gummies, since it has a neutral taste.
But for our oils—and other products like our CBD capsules—we opt to use a “broad-spectrum” extract. This retains all of the additional beneficial compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, while completely eliminating the THC. We like to call this a “best of both worlds” approach.
Carrier oils are another crucial element. These increase the bioavailability of CBD, enabling greater absorption into the bloodstream. Common carrier oils include hemp-seed oil, olive oil and avocado oil.
Our tinctures use coconut-based MCT oil. We selected it because of its high saturated-fat content, which makes it one of the most effective and fast-acting carrier oils. It also lacks any discernible flavor, making it ideal for oral use.
6. Dosages can vary depending on a number of factors.
CBD oil really doesn’t have a universal, one-size-fits-all dosage. It’s totally dependent on individual needs. Factors that can affect dosage include the severity of your medical condition, your body weight and any medications you are taking.
Most people begin with the suggested dosage on the packaging. They gradually increase the serving size if necessary, or take multiple servings throughout the day. We recommend keeping a logbook to track how you’re feeling each day, and noting any changes or side effects.
7. The effects of CBD tend to be cumulative rather than instant.
While people have found success in treating numerous ailments with CBD oil, it is not a miracle cure-all. That is the reality that many brands will shy away from admitting to their customers. It can provide quick relief, but it will not make chronic conditions disappear overnight.
CBD takes time to build up and reach its full potential. After one to two weeks of daily doses, you should begin to feel subtle changes throughout your body. That’s the result of the CBD repairing your internal systems and returning you to homeostatic stability.
