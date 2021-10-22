October 22, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
It is 2021 and in today's world, we find ourselves moving towards less traditional means for making connections. With so many different platforms and outlets, it can be difficult to know which ones to choose from. Especially when you’re looking for like-minded people who share the same views and values as you.
Modern society seems to have a heavy focus on politics and lifestyle choices. And while politics can be a complicated subject for most, when looking for someone to make a real connection it seems essential for the possibility of building a genuine relationship.
In the US roughly 35% of adults identify as conservative, another 35% as moderate, with about 26% identifying as liberal according to a Gallup poll.
So how do you narrow down the playing field as a conservative looking for potentials to match your specific dating preferences? Where do you go to find Christian dating sites? Luckily, we’re here to help so you don’t have to.
The conservative dating sites we’ll be highlighting today include:
If you have any experience with online dating some of these sites may be familiar to you. Maybe you’re wondering as to how a few of them are even mentioned as an option for conservatives.
We took the time to select dating platforms that feature a person’s political stance right from the start. And though a few of these may not be solely for republicans and conservatives, we made sure that most listed comes with an option to filter profiles by political preference.
Probably one of the most known dating sites available, eHarmony is a worldwide platform that has brought people together since its founding on August 22, 2000. Co-founder Dr.Neil Clark Warren is a well-known Christian theologian who teamed up in the making of eHarmony to provide a site for singles with one of the most advanced matchmaking algorithms.
We recommend eHarmony for single conservatives because all members must take an extensive compatibility and personality quiz. Although this site, in particular, may not offer the ability to filter by political preference. It’s got one of the best matchmaking algorithms in the industry.
To date, eHarmony has the highest number of relationships turned into successful marriages. This is why it’s number one on our list today because conservatives typically hold to tradition and value marriage.
While there are many sites out there with extensive platforms and thousands of singles available. What about those of us who don’t have the dedicated time to commit to sites that require a lot of effort to be successful? For those who have busy careers and or schedules, EliteSingles may just be the place for you.
As a conservative, you likely appreciate the professionalism and a strong work ethic. EliteSingles prides itself on being the number site for educated and career-based singles. Potentials that are found on this site have a greater likelihood of seeking genuine connections as it is most people who are career-oriented don't have time to waste on games or inauthentic interactions.
In today's society, traditional values aren't what they used to be. Even with the most conservative of viewpoints, the temptation can flood into anyone's daily life. Ashley Madison is a perfect platform to unleash that temptation.
While not specifically a conservative dating site, it is a great way to experience an extramarital affair while still preserving your traditional marriage.
Most old fashion viewers would indeed argue that this taboo topic is not one worth mentioning or even exploring. However, in today's day and age, a shocking amount of over 60 million people might say otherwise.
And though it's not the most popular among fellow conservatives, the numbers as well as countless members believe it to be worth trying out. As surprising as that may sound, it is possible to seek out your desires and ensure that your marriage can stay intact.
As a conservative, you’re likely a hard-working individual and have a lot to show for it. And for those of you who are particularly well off, you might have a more specific style when it comes to dating.
RichMeetBeautiful is a dating service specifically geared to cater to wealthy and/or attractive singles. So, if you’re rich, beautiful, or both, this platform might be ideal for your dating needs.
Three years after the launch this site quickly became one of the most go-to platforms for the wealthy and beautiful. Originating as a dating service in Europe, RichMeetBeautiful's reach expanded so rapidly that now there are over thousands of US members as well.
The ability to find casual relationships to committed long-term relationships is available to any member of this site. With close to half of a million users, the opportunities are endless.
A substantial number of conservatives identify as Christian, and it seems that more times than not politics and religion go hand in hand. But unfortunately, not everyone has the luck of finding their soulmate by attending church every Sunday. So, if you are a conservative Christian looking to find your perfect match, we believe that Christian Mingle is the way to go.
It is likely one of the most well-known dating sites, and when it comes to Christian dating platforms Christan Mingle is at the top of the charts. While your local church group may consist of just a few ready-to-date singles, as of October 2021 this site has over 7,000,000 users. Most of which, if not all, are looking for a serious commitment.
There are countless reviews/testimonies from users and former members who swear by this site. So many believe in this platform and the results are proof of just how effective it is. Comparatively other sites may offer a more active user base, here you can feel safe in knowing that this site offers quality over quantity.
ConservativesOnly is one of the oldest conservative dating sites with an open political platform in the industry. Their mission is to bring like-minded people together who share the same enthusiasm for liberty, love, and life.
This site guarantees a safe domain to all of its users and they ensure your safety by using a pre-approval process on every profile through the support team. ConservativesOnly’s online support makes certain to abide by the highest ethical standards to help support your online dating experience. Not only that, but the team is available to every member at any time, day or night, and can be reached through social media or email.
One of the best things about the platform is that it encourages you to make all sorts of connections. Anything from friendships to finding a partner for life is welcome. They want the focus of their members to be about fun, affordability, and safety.
Looking for the real deal? Well, Republicanpeoplemeet.com may just be the place for you. If you are seeking a true connection with someone ready for long-term commitment this is the site to go to.
There is absolutely no charge for registration and on top of that the platform allows you to browse and receive matches to your heart's content all for free. And if you feel that you’re starting to build a connection with someone, try the video chat feature. It’s a great way to ensure who’s really on the other end of the screen.
Since 2013 Republicansmeet.com has been a hot spot for conservatives ever since it was established. This popular social networking site is known for its potential in helping people who share the same political views find the love of their life.
The site’s search engine is equipped with basic criteria all the way to advance options. You can search by gender, age, regional location, and even religious affiliation. Not only are you provided with an instant messenger utility and are also able to invite or enter private chats with other members.
As you can see there are many options for conservatives in the online dating world. With our recommendations, we hope you can find a conservative dating platform that resonates with you.
Rather than limiting yourself to just one, we recommend trying out a handful to be sure you end up with the best results possible.
