Are you having trouble losing weight? If so, you aren't alone. A study found that most men give up on weight loss attempts after six weeks, and most women after only four weeks.
If you are struggling to lose weight and keep it off, a weight loss supplement may be the perfect solution for you. These supplements target weight loss from several angles, helping you burn fat, raise your metabolism, suppress your appetite, and block fat production. Best of all, they contain only natural, safe ingredients, which means you won't experience any adverse side effects.
You can find dozens of weight loss supplements across the market that boast a wide range of benefits. However, while some weight loss pills contain effective formulas for an affordable price, others may provide no health benefits whatsoever.
Choosing the right weight loss supplement can be overwhelming. To help you through the search process, we've compiled a list of the top five products on the market today. Read ahead to learn more about our favorite choices and how weight loss pills can help you reach your health and fitness goals.
PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that has helped almost 200,000 people achieve real weight loss results. Overall, this product is our top choice because of its combination approach to weight loss, effective natural ingredients, and countless customer testimonials.
PhenQ is a combination weight loss pill, so it targets several aspects of health and fitness. Taking PhenQ can help you:
• Burn stored body fat
• Suppress your appetite
• Block new fat production
• Improve your mood
• Boost your energy levels
The supplement contains several natural ingredients, but its most effective component is α-Lacys Reset. α-Lacys Reset is a patented antioxidant synergy that helps regulate your body's production of free radicals. Free radicals are oxygen-containing molecules that damage your cells and cause illness and aging.
When you take PhenQ, the pill's α-Lacys Reset content and its other ingredients work together to boost your metabolism. This synergy also stimulates your body's thermogenic processes, heating your body temperature so that it can burn more calories.
Capsimax powder is another active ingredient in PhenQ. This powder contains a blend of caffeine, piperine, capsicum, and vitamin B3, each of which targets your fat-burning processes. Like α-Lacys Reset, Capsimax powder triggers thermogenesis, helping your body burn more fat and calories.
PhenQ also contains caffeine in a few different forms. Caffeine suppresses your appetite, helping you limit your food intake, and boosts your energy levels.
The PhenQ creators recommend taking one capsule with breakfast and one with lunch. Because the supplement contains caffeine, you should try to take your second dose by 3 p.m. at the latest.
Overall, PhenQ is an effective weight loss supplement that has benefitted many people. If you're looking for a tried-and-true solution to help you lose weight, PhenQ is a worthy choice to consider.
Leanbean is the best weight loss supplement for women. Women and men tend to have different struggles when it comes to losing weight. Specifically, women often have a harder time controlling cravings than men. If you are a woman who is struggling to limit your calorie intake, Leanbean may be a suitable solution.
Leanbean is a supplement designed to help women lose weight. Taking this natural supplement can help you:
• Burn stubborn body fat
• Achieve a flat, firm tummy
• Reduce your cravings
• Boost your focus and energy
Leanbean's most effective ingredient is glucomannan, a water-soluble dietary fiber that swells when it reaches your stomach. Taking supplements that contain glucomannan can help you feel fuller, longer, reducing the amount you eat during meals.
While many dietary supplements include glucomannan in their formulas, Leanbean uses a higher dose—3 grams—than most other products. Taking this larger amount ensures that the glucomannan content will noticeably reduce your appetite while still being safe for your health.
Leanbean also contains Garcinia Cambogia, a tropical fruit extract that supports satiety. This extract helps you feel fuller and more satisfied while limiting your food intake, helping you stick to your diet. It may also block fat production and support healthy blood sugar levels.
Leanbean's creators recommend taking two capsules before breakfast, two before lunch, and two before dinner. You should take each dose with at least 250 ml of water.
Overall, Leanbean is an effective weight loss pill for any woman struggling to control her appetite while dieting.
Instant Knockout is the best weight loss pill for men. While women tend to focus more on dieting and limiting their calorie intake, men often spend more time exercising and building muscle during their weight loss efforts. Instant Knockout is a dietary supplement designed to help men maintain high energy levels and burn more fat during workouts.
Instant Knockout's creators designed the pill for athletes and MMA fighters who need to burn fat and reach their goal weights quickly during its initial product development. The formula became so successful that the company began offering this supplement to the public.
Taking Instant Knockout can help you:
• Burn more fat
• Fuel your energy levels
• Achieve a sculpted, firm physique
• Suppress your appetite
One of Instant Knockout's primary ingredients is green tea extract. This extract contains caffeine and other nutrients that boost your metabolic rate, kickstart thermogenesis, and improve your energy levels, aiding your weight loss goals.
This supplement also contains capsaicin, the extract found in cayenne pepper seeds and other spicy foods. Capsaicin is a powerful thermogenic that may help suppress your appetite levels. If you have ever felt hot and sweaty after eating a spicy meal, you know the effects capsaicin can have on your body temperature and thermogenesis.
The supplement's creators recommend taking one capsule in the morning, one before lunch, one in the afternoon, and one before dinner each day. Spreading out your doses throughout the day optimizes the supplement's fat-burning abilities and ensures that you fully absorb each dose before taking the next.
Overall, Instant Knockout is an effective weight loss pill for men looking to kickstart their fat- and calorie-burning processes.
Trimetone is the best weight loss supplement for appetite suppression. One of the most challenging parts of losing weight is sticking to a diet. However, research has shown that staying in a calorie deficit each day is an effective way to drop pounds. Each pound of body fat contains approximately 3,500 calories, and as a result, eating 3,500 fewer calories than you burn each week can help you lose a pound per week.
Trimtone is a weight loss pill that suppresses your appetite, helping you stick to a calorie deficit. Taking this supplement can help you:
• Burn stubborn fat
• Stimulate thermogenesis
• Curb cravings
• Suppress your appetite
One of the supplement's most effective ingredients is caffeine. This pill contains pure caffeine, green coffee, and green tea extract. This high caffeine content supplies you with the energy you need to get through each day on a calorie deficit while also suppressing your appetite and helping you curb your cravings.
Like a few other products on our list, Trimtone also contains glucomannan. This dietary fiber helps you feel full longer, making it easier to reduce your food intake.
The Trimtone creators know that some women may struggle to take several pills a day. The product's straightforward dosage requires you to take one capsule with water before breakfast every day, making it an easy step to add to your routine.
Trimtone offers a 100-day money-back guarantee that allows you to feel confident in the product's quality and effectiveness. If you aren't satisfied with this supplement, you can return any unopened capsules for a full refund.
Overall, Trimtone is an effective solution for any female struggling to stick to a calorie deficit.
PhenGold is the best weight loss pill for boosting metabolism. Your metabolism plays a significant role in fat loss. The faster your metabolism, the faster your body will convert the foods you eat into energy, burning calories and fat in the process. Because your metabolism naturally slows as you age, taking a supplement that targets your metabolic rate can streamline your weight loss process.
PhenGold is a natural fat burner that can help you lose weight faster than diet and exercise alone. Taking this pill can help you:
• Reduce food cravings
• Boost your metabolism
• Reduce your calorie intake
• Burn stubborn fat
• Improve focus and concentration
One of PhenGold's primary ingredients is L-theanine, an amino acid that can help prevent new fat production. This ingredient also boosts your metabolism, helping you burn calories faster, and it may even reduce stress and anxiety.
PhenGold also contains the unique ingredient Rhodiola SP, the extract from the Rhodiola Rosea flower. This extract is a natural fat burner that reduces fatigue and burnout, helping you stay energized during tiring workouts.
Each of these ingredients is GMO-free, lactose-free, soy-free, natural, and vegan.
To see the best results, you should plan to take three PhenGold capsules about twenty minutes before breakfast each day. Taking this dose before your workout will optimize its effects on your body.
If you are struggling to lose weight because of slow metabolism, PhenGold may be the perfect solution for you.
Weight loss supplements can vary dramatically in their formulas, price points, dosages, and effectiveness. While some dietary supplements are high-quality and reliable, others contain unsafe ingredients or proprietary recipes. Finding a safe and effective product is essential to ensuring that your supplement will deliver the desired results.
As you search for the right weight loss pill for your needs, you should be sure to examine the following factors in each product you find.
Ingredients: A product's ingredients play a significant role in its overall benefits and effects. Every diet pill contains a different combination of components, and finding the right blend of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals may feel challenging, especially if you are not a health expert.
You should be sure to examine a product's ingredient list and health information closely before buying it and note any contents that you may not feel comfortable taking. For example, if you are sensitive to caffeine, you may want to look for a product that does not contain green tea, green coffee, or caffeine anhydrous.
If you notice any ingredients you are not familiar with, a quick Google search can inform you of their benefits and side effects. You can also contact a company directly to find out more information about its product's formula.
Dosage: A weight loss pill's dosage is just as crucial as its ingredient list. If a product contains effective ingredients in small doses, the product may not have any effects on your appetite, metabolism, thermogenesis, or weight. If dosages are too high, the product may have adverse effects on your health. The best weight loss pills list their dosages clearly on their websites or product labels. You should be sure to examine the amount of each ingredient in a pill to determine its overall reliability and safety.
Safety: Natural diet supplements are generally safe because they contain only vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients. However, some pills may have unsafe doses of certain ingredients that could cause adverse side effects. One way to determine a product's safety is to read reviews from customers. If any customers mention experiencing negative side effects from the pill, you should look for another option.
You can also check if a company has performed any lab testing or evidence-based research about its formula. Companies may state the results of these tests on their websites.
Customer Reviews: Customer reviews give you valuable insight into a product's real-life effects and results. While many companies post positive customer reviews and testimonials on their websites for marketing purposes, these may not represent the average customer opinion. You should also look for reviews on unbiased websites, such as the Better Business Bureau, to see a more accurate representation of the product.
Price and Guarantee: A product's price is another essential factor to consider during your search. These natural pills can cost anywhere from $30 to $70 for a one-month supply, and the more expensive options are not necessarily higher quality than the less pricey ones.
Before you begin searching for a diet pill, you may want to establish a price range that you would like to stay within. You should also check if a product offers a money-back guarantee, as this will ensure that you can receive a refund if you are not satisfied with your results.
The fat burners and appetite suppressants on our list contain a wide range of vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and amino acids. You may be familiar with some of these ingredients, like caffeine or cayenne, but others may be completely new to you. Let's examine several popular ingredients you may find in weight loss pills.
Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA): Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) is one of the healthy trans fats you could find in foods such as butter or cheese. Some supplements include CLA in their formulas because it can suppress your appetite, boost your metabolic rate, and trigger your body's fat-burning processes. A study found that CLA contributed to an average weight loss of 0.2 pounds each week.
Coffee Bean Extract: Coffee bean extract is another popular ingredient to include in weight loss pills. Unlike the coffee you drink in the morning, coffee bean extract comes from green coffee beans, or beans that have not yet gone through the roasting process. This extract contains caffeine, which can give you energy, increase fat-burning, and suppress your appetite. It also contains chlorogenic acid, which may slow the breakdown of carbs and sugar in your gut.
Garcinia Cambogia: Garcinia Cambogia extract comes from a small tropical fruit. This extract inhibits the fat-producing enzymes in your body, slowing down your fat production. Garcinia cambogia extract may also increase your serotonin levels, stabilizing your mood and helping you control cravings.
Green Tea Extract: Many weight loss products include green tea extract in their formulas. This extract contains a small amount of caffeine, which works to suppress your appetite and increase your energy. It also has the antioxidant EGCG, which aids fat-burning processes and contributes to fat loss in the belly area.
Hydroxycitric Acid: Hydroxycitric acid is a chemical that is similar to citric acid. This chemical may aid weight loss by blocking fat storage, telling your body to turn calories into energy. It may also improve your exercise performance by preventing fatigue and burnout.
Raspberry Ketones: Raspberry ketones are the substances that give raspberries their distinct smell. Evidence has shown that these ketones may aid fat burning by increasing the breakdown of stored body fat. Taking raspberry ketones may also increase your adiponectin levels, a hormone that contributes to weight loss.
Caffeine: Many of the weight loss pills on our list contain caffeine, a stimulant that increases your energy and suppresses your appetite. Caffeine is also a fat burner and metabolism booster, two processes that play a significant role in weight loss. Too much caffeine can increase your heart rate and leave you feeling anxious and jittery. If you decide to take a weight loss pill with a high caffeine content, you may want to limit your daily coffee or tea intake and monitor your heart rate.
Cayenne Pepper: As we mentioned earlier, cayenne and other spicy peppers contain the extract capsaicin. Evidence suggests that capsaicin may positively affect fat oxidation, metabolic health, and satiety. A study has even shown that capsaicin may improve insulin response in people with gestational diabetes.
Chlorogenic Acid: Chlorogenic acid, one of the substances in green coffee beans, can boost your metabolism, lower your cholesterol, and improve hormone levels related to obesity. This substance may also help lower your blood sugar by reducing carb absorption in your body.
Chromium Picolinate:Chromium is a mineral that you could find naturally in foods like grape juice, mussels, and broccoli. This mineral may suppress hunger and cravings, improve blood sugar, and promote weight loss. It also helps your body metabolize certain nutrients by targeting your insulin levels.
You can find three primary types of natural diet pills on the market: fat burners, carb blockers, and appetite suppressants. Each of these supplements works in different ways to promote weight loss. If you are trying to alter a specific aspect of your health, such as fat or appetite, you may want to look for a pill that targets these processes. Here is some more information about the three types of diet pills.
Fat Burners: Fat burners are weight loss pills that focus specifically on helping you burn excess body fat. These diet pills contain ingredients like caffeine or capsaicin that trigger your thermogenic processes. Jumpstarting thermogenesis increases your body temperature, allowing your body to burn more fat and calories than it typically would.
A fat burner pill may also contain ingredients that block new fat production. Limiting the new fat your body produces can make it easier to burn your original fat during workouts. If you are trying to lose weight by burning fat specifically, you may look for a fat burner pill that targets fat from several angles.
Carb Blockers: Carb blockers are weight loss pills that inhibit the enzymes that break down carbohydrates in your digestive system. Blocking these enzymes allows carbs to pass straight into your large intestine without being absorbed, preventing them from adding to your daily caloric intake. While carb blockers can only block about 50%-65% of these enzymes, these supplements can still play a significant role in your weight loss experience. Intercepting some of these enzymes makes it easier to lose weight without limiting your diet too strictly.
Appetite Suppressants: Several of the diet pills on our list are appetite suppressants, or supplements that reduce your cravings and feelings of hunger. Some of these pills contain dietary fibers like glucomannan that swell in your stomach. Ingesting these fibers helps you feel full longer, suppressing your appetite at mealtimes. Appetite suppressants also contain ingredients that stabilize your serotonin levels. Serotonin plays a significant role in satiety and mood, and maintaining healthy levels of this neurotransmitter may make it easier to stick to a calorie deficit.
Natural diet pills are not the only weight loss solutions on the market. Prescription weight loss pills contain actual medications that reduce your appetite, inhibit fat breakdown, or boost your metabolism. If you need a serious solution for weight loss, you may consider one of these prescription weight loss pills instead of our natural supplements above.
Orlistat: Orlistat—also known by the brand name Alli or Xenical—is a weight loss drug that can help some people burn excess fat. Orlistat inhibits the enzyme that breaks down fat in your digestive system, allowing you to absorb fewer calories from fatty foods. One study showed that Alli, a lower dose of Orlistat than Xenical, may reduce fat absorption by about 30%. People often take Orlistat to reduce their calorie intake, helping them stick to a calorie deficit. However, like the other weight loss pills on our list, Orlistat is not a magical solution to weight loss. Orlistat works best in conjunction with a healthy diet and frequent exercise.
Contrave: Contrave is a prescription diet pill that contains two different medicines: naltrexone hydrochloride and bupropion hydrochloride. Doctors may prescribe this weight loss pill to people who have a BMI of 30 or higher. Contrave targets your mesolimbic reward system, helping you control cravings and reduce the feelings of pleasure that come with eating. Its two primary medications also target the hypothalamus in the brain to curb hunger.
One study showed that 42% of people taking Contrave lost 5% or more of their body weight after a year. Taking Contrave for weight loss purposes without changing your diet or exercise habits probably will not produce significant effects.
Phentermine: Phentermine is a weight loss drug that the FDA has approved for short-term use. This drug acts as an appetite suppressant by increasing your brain's neurotransmitter levels. Boosting your norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin may reduce your feelings of hunger, making it easier to limit your diet.
Phentermine may also boost fat loss. A study showed that people taking this weight loss drug experienced an average weight loss of 5% of their initial body weight after 12 weeks, which is the same percentage that Contrave users saw after a year. People often develop a tolerance to phentermine that decreases the drug's effects over time. If this happens, users should stop taking the pill altogether rather than increase their dosage.
Weight loss supplements are generally safe, and most people do not experience any side effects while taking them. These pills contain only natural ingredients that you could find in the foods you eat and do not include any added medications or chemicals that negatively affect your health.
However, if you have any underlying health conditions, you may want to talk to your doctor before taking a weight loss pill. The effects these supplements produce may not be suitable for everyone, especially those sensitive to some of their ingredients or taking similar medications.
Similarly, you should make sure to take the recommended dose of your weight loss pill. Some of the natural ingredients in these pills could produce side effects if you overdose them. Altogether, you can feel confident that weight loss pills are safe solutions for your weight loss struggles.
Weight loss pills work best when you pair them with a healthy diet and frequent exercise. Taking these pills alone will not produce noticeable effects on your weight or overall health, and you should not view them as a foolproof solution to weight loss.
However, you should view diet pills as an adjunct to your other weight loss efforts. If you have struggled to lose weight on your own or have not seen the results you want with diet and exercise, these pills could help.
Weight loss pills offer a natural, safe, effective solution to losing weight. The supplements on our list offer benefits ranging from suppressing your appetite to boosting your metabolism to triggering your fat-burning processes, allowing them to take some of the hard work out of losing weight on your own.
Because most of these pills do not produce any side effects, and several of the products on our list offer a money-back guarantee, you don't have much to lose by trying one of these supplements for yourself.
These pills could be the solution you need to finally reach your health and fitness goals. Purchase one of the pills on our list today to take the next step toward a happier, healthier life.
