March 15, 2022

$400 auto insurance refunds are hitting mailboxes in Michigan 

Michigan drivers are getting $400 checks.
  • Shutterstock
  • Michigan drivers are getting $400 checks.

Insured drivers, your $400 refund checks may already be on the way.

Michigan auto insurance companies recently began sending refund checks or automatic deposits.



The refunds must be issued by May 9.

The refunds are part of a surplus in the catastrophic care fund, which reimburses medical and other cars for people seriously injured in crashes. The fund, which is financed by an annual per-car fee, became optional as part of an auto reform bill in 2019.

"Our bipartisan auto insurance reforms have significantly lowered the cost of auto insurance for families. And starting this week, thanks to that reform, Michiganders are getting $400 refund checks per vehicle for every insured driver, putting money in people’s pockets," Whitmer said in a statement. "We will continue working to save Michiganders money so they can pay their bills and put food on the table.”

To be eligible, you must have an insured vehicle as of Oct. 31, 2021.

The state said motorists who don’t receive a refund by May 9 should contact their auto insurer.

But beware of scammers, state officials said.

“If you are eligible for a refund, your auto insurer will send it to you automatically and you do not need to take action. Incorrect information could cause delays, so drivers may wish to confirm that their insurer has their current address and banking information,” Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox said. “Now that the refund process has begun, it is especially important for consumers to be alert for potential scams. No one should call you seeking your personal information in order to get your refund, and if you get such a call – hang up and call your insurance agent or company directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.”

For more information on the refunds, visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund or call DIFS at 833-275-3437 or email the agency at [email protected].

