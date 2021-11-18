November 18, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Emotional support animals help provide support to anyone suffering from mental and emotional disabilities like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, mental illness, and others. These animals are more than just a pet and can help to improve mental health.
There are specific rules and regulations to follow before you can own an emotional support animal. You must get the necessary paperwork. If not, you may be required to pay housing-related pet fees and adhere to other pet restrictions.
The first thing you need to do is to acquire an ESA letter. Obtaining a valid ESA letter is relatively simple if you use a reputable emotional support letter service. Here are 4 of the best emotional support animal letter sites that you can use to get a legitimate ESA letter quickly and hassle-free.
CertaPet is one of the best emotional support animal letter sites and has helped over 65,000 clients. They have been recognized by Forbes, Fox, Entrepreneur Magazine, and other reputable enterprises. This way, you know they are trustable to provide you with an actual ESA letter.
CertaPet offers free pre-screening, and the process is simple, quick, and secure. They use the help of real licensed mental health professionals to determine if you qualify for an ESA letter. Unfortunately, everyone isn't eligible for an ESA letter.
CertaPet guides you through a process that starts with a free screening, followed by a session with a licensed mental health professional. This qualified health professional will determine whether or not a support animal best suits your needs. If they feel that you're a good candidate for an emotional support animal, you are issued an ESA letter.
You will also be issued a custom treatment plan along with your ESA letter that you can access from Certa's pet online portal and print out as a PDF. If not, you can choose to have your ESA letter mailed directly to your home address.
CertaPet offers not only ESA services but also PSA services. A PSA is considered a service animal and not a support animal. You are probably familiar with a service animal like a seeing-eye dog that helps the visually impaired navigate the world. In the same way, a psychiatric service dog helps with invisible disabilities like anxiety and PTSD.
Some airlines no longer allow emotional support animals on planes which is why you'll need a PSA letter if you want your animal to fly with you.
CertaPet offers PSA services and follows a similar process to obtaining an ESA letter. The process is fast and begins with free pre-screening. From there, you are then required to have a therapy session with a licensed mental health professional in your state who will determine whether or not you're eligible for a PSA.
CertaPet support team will guide you through the entire process, so there's no need to worry. The team also must adhere to all state and federal regulations to get you a valid PSA. A psychiatric service dog letter, for example, will state that you are suffering from a mental or emotional disability. It will also say that the animal is necessary for your mental and emotional health. Other things in the letter include licensing information of the independent mental health professional and other relevant details.
Esadoctors is another excellent service you can use if you're looking for a legitimate ESA letter. This ESA letter provider takes a unique approach and is one filled with compassion and empathy. They fully understand that it can be challenging to reach out for help, especially when suffering from mental health issues.
ESA doctors provide both ESA letters and PSA letters. They both follow the same process. You are required to fill out the questionnaire on their site to get started. From there, they forward your responses and details to a mental health professional for evaluation.
The professional mental health counselor will determine your eligibility for a letter. After the evaluation, if they find that you are indeed in need of an ESA or PSA, they'll issue you an ESA or PSA letter, depending on which one you applied for. You'll receive the letter in 3-5 business days after being approved.
Esadoctors work together with licensed independent mental health professionals in your state. They stay up to date on the latest ESA laws issued by the Department of Housing and Transportation. You can also get after-service support because they know some landlords and airlines can be complicated even if you have a valid ESA letter or PSA letter.
Realesaletter can get you an ESA letter online whether or not you are currently under the care of a physician or mental health professional. If you aren't, they will pair you with licensed professionals in your state to make a mental health diagnosis.
Realesaletter legally certified process is simple and easy. You need to complete the online questionnaire, and if you qualify, you place your order. Once you place your order, a licensed therapist reviews your application and decides if you need an ESA letter.
If you are approved, you can receive your ESA letter in 24 hours or so. Your mental health professional will personally sign the letter and include their license number and contact information.
The good thing about Realesaltter is that you can pay 50% upfront and the remaining balance upon delivery. They even offer a 100% satisfaction and money-back guarantee. You even get follow-up consultations if you face any difficulties after receiving your ESA letter.
Getting an ESA letter is quick and easy with Pettable. They can get your pet certified as an emotional support pet in as little as 24 hours. The letter is written and signed by a licensed mental health professional and identifies your pet as part of your ongoing treatment to help you deal with your mental health condition.
If you qualify for an ESA letter, Pettable offers a quick turnaround. The process is easy and follows a three-step process. The first step includes taking the 3-minute quiz so that pettable can match you to the right mental health professional for an ESA evaluation.
The next step involves a phone consultation with the licensed medical professional, so they can decide if an emotional support animal is best for you. If the physician feels you need an ESA, you'll get your ESA letter in 24 hours.
You can download a copy of your ESA letter to your smartphone or print a copy to show anyone or any place that may restrict pets or animals.
An emotional support animal letter is an official document that includes a licensed mental health professional(LMPH). It will include the license number, type, as well as the date issued, your name, and other information that the LMHP finds necessary.
An ESA certifies that your support animal is essential to your mental health and is an integral part of your treatment when dealing with a mental health disability. The ESA may include the specific type of animal or breed even though it isn't necessary.
Some states may have different laws concerning the qualified mental health professional who can confirm your emotional support letter. The laws may state that the licensed mental health professional must be a therapist, psychiatrist, physician, or mental health expert who is currently treating you for your mental health condition.
Emotional support animal letters will protect you and your emotional support animal from regulations that may prevent them from living or accompanying you. These regulations can include airline regulations, housing regulations, or others.
Meanwhile, federal laws and housing regulations may prevent you from renting and having your pet live with you. Airline regulations state that animals are not allowed to travel in commercial airplane cabins. Other regulations may require you to pay a fee to have your animal live with you or to bring them along on a flight, etc.
A valid ESA letter exempts you from these regulations under the Air Carrier Access Act(ACCA) and the Fair Housing Act(FHA).
You need to be diagnosed with a mental health disorder to be eligible for an ESA letter. The condition needs to be severe enough to qualify under the Americans with Disabilities Act 1990. Some of the mental health disorders that can make you eligible may include depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, phobias, Bipolar Disorder, and other less known mental and emotional disorders.
You will have to receive treatment through medication, therapy, or counseling for any conditions diagnosed to qualify. Your mental health professional must be able to attest that your support animal alleviates some symptoms of your mental health disorder.
Getting an ESA letter is easy, and you can do it in one of two ways. You can go the traditional route or use an online resource. If you opt to go the traditional route, you should consult with your mental health practitioner.
They will conduct an assessment that requires you to answer several specific questions to see if you are eligible for an ESA letter. If you are, they'll provide you with an ESA letter in less than a week or so after the assessment.
If you choose to use an online resource, ensure you use a reputable site. Many sites just want your money and will issue you a fake ESA letter which will not exempt you from any laws. Fake ESA letters can land you in legal trouble, so choose a reputable site from our list.
Most reputable sites will ask you to pay a fee, fill out a questionnaire and match you with a licensed mental health professional in your state. The LMHP conducts their assessment via an in-person appointment, video call, or phone appointment to determine if you qualify for an ESA letter. If you do, you get your ESA letter in a few days.
ESA letters are only valid for one year and need to be renewed after this period is up.
An ESA letter identifies your animal as an essential part of your custom treatment plan. It can be a good thing to have if you're seeking housing or planning to travel with your emotional support animal. You can try the traditional route or use any online resources mentioned in this article to see if you qualify for an ESA letter. No matter which route you choose, if you do qualify for an ESA letter, you'll get it in less than a week.
