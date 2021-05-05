May 08, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
If you've been feeling foggy and distracted lately, you're not alone. Many adults find that it's hard to focus, and that's especially true for older adults. It can be inconvenient at best, and at worst, it could impact confidence. You want to feel as sharp as you always have, but many people find that age and life can chip away at the memory. Even a minor hit to your brain health can be scary and overwhelming, readying you to take action to protect yourself.
Finding the brain supplement you can get the most out of can be challenging. There is a large selection of products out there, each with its pros and cons. Different supplements will be the best brain supplements for you, depending on what you're looking to achieve. To navigate the various ingredients in these supplements and what they can do for you, we found the best brain supplements for different, common brain function concerns.
Top 3 Brain Supplements Brands 2021
1. Onnit - (Alpha Brain)
2. pureessencelabs.com (Brain Essence)
3. Organixx (Ageless Brain)
Onnit Alpha Brain is one of the most popular brain supplements to address several brain health concerns. Parent company Onnit is owned by comedian Joe Rogan, who has hailed the nootropic supplements for helping his brain function. This dietary supplement is gluten-free and paleo-friendly, making it an option that's accessible to many looking to improve their brain function. It works by enhancing the flow of oxygen and vital nutrients to the brain.
Ingredients: L-Theanine, L-Tyrosine, Phosphatidylserine, Oat Straw Extract (Phosphatidylserine), Cat's Claw Extract, Alpha-GPC, Huperzia Serrata, Bacopa Monnieri, L-Leucine, Pterostilbene, Cat Claw Extract, and Vitamin B6
Here's what you need to know about Onnit Alpha Brain:
• Improves ability to stay in a flow state
• Supports memory function
• Promotes focus
• Aids mental processing
• Caffeine-free and gluten-free
Onnit Alpha Brain helps boost alpha waves in the brain. In doing so, it allows the brain to produce more neurotransmitters, which allows your brain to operate faster. Since there's no caffeine, it's not a jittery, anxious kind of fast-running, but a calm and sure variety. L-theanine allows the supplement to boost and protect memory while enhancing mental clarity and improving verbal memory, even if you're under extreme stress.
Alpha Brain helps adults reach the optimal level of concentration, with some reporting performance beyond what they thought possible of themselves. Users have reported no side effects when taking the recommended dose, which allows them to feel the change in energy and cognitive performance for 6-8 hours.
Pure Essence Labs Brain Essence is another nootropic herbal supplement that's aimed to help brain health. The supplement combines herbs, vitamins, and amino acids that help support and even improve brain function. Reviewers have reported seeing evidence of improvement in focus, concentration, and memory as soon as two weeks.
Ingredients: Acetyl L-Carnitine, Ashwagandha, Bacopa Monnieri, Mucuna Pruriens, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Phosphatidylserine (Sharp PS), Rhodiola, Vinpocetine (Biovinca), Fisetin (Cognisetin), L-leucine, silicon dioxide, croscarmellose sodium, stearic acid, cellulose.
Here's what you need to know about Onnit Alpha Brain:
• Improves energy and focus
• Supports memory and mental clarity
• Aids mood and cognitive function
• Supports problem solving and neurogenesis
• Promotes healthy stress response
• Caffeine and gluten-free, vegan
Brain Essence is one of the best brain supplements if you're looking for powerful natural ingredients to help you stay sharp.
There are some people that these brain supplements are not recommended for, which is essential to note. While there are no reports of widespread side effects when taking the recommended dose, Brain Essence isn't recommended for those living with diabetes, high blood pressure, or digestive issues due to the Acetyl L-carnitine content.
Organixx Ageless Brain is a nootropic dietary supplement that provides cognitive support. Like other brain supplements, it's formulated with natural ingredients that help reduce memory loss, enhance the regeneration of new brain cells, diminishes brain god, and improves mental performance altogether. Some users have even touted unexpected benefits, like anti-inflammatory properties.
This supplement aims to help improve all areas of brain function in the long term. Slowly, you'll be able to notice the difference in your overall brain health in the things you do from day to day.
Ingredients: Pau d'arco, Cinnamon, Guayusa, Camu Camu, Croton Lechieri (known as dragon's blood), Bacopa Monnieri, Uncaria tomentosa, and Cacao extract
Here's what you need to know about Organixx Ageless Brain:
• Protects from age-related cognitive decline while easing symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease
• Enhances short-term memory
• Improves memory, focus, mood, and sleep quality
• Promotes better blood flow to the brain
• Reduces inflammation
One of the things people like about Organixx Ageless Brain is that it is catered to helping older adults achieve their best brain function. There are specific ingredients that help fight dementia and Alzheimer's disease stressors. It's able to do this by protecting the brain against different threats to brain health. The key ingredients in these supplements are a combination of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory substances, and blood purifiers that also help repair and restore neural connections crucial to enhanced critical thinking, memory recall, and focus.
As you can see, all of these supplements qualify as nootropics, which are drugs or supplements used to improve cognitive function. Unlike prescription drugs, these dietary supplements are not FDA-approved, which means it's a good idea to seek medical advice before deciding which supplement to go to. Many people turn to supplements rather than prescription solutions because they prefer natural ingredients and want to avoid the stimulants present in many prescription brain function medications.
Nootropics work their best when you're taking care of all areas of your life. That means eating food that is rich in nutrients (like omega-three fatty acids, B vitamins, and Vitamin E) that keep you healthy and protect brain health. The reason? The supplements aren't for treating vitamins and minerals that your body is deficient in. If they're addressing those issues, they cannot optimally work toward improving brain function from the jump.
When maintaining a healthy diet and regularly exercising, nootropics have been proven to help improve memory, energy, stress, and more.
Studies have shown that nootropic dietary supplements are safer than many prescription medications, but there is a risk with anything. Reviews have shown that some people experience side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, and slowed heart rate. Long-term use has also shown side effects. Some have reported irritability, sleep disruption or insomnia, jaw pain, impacts to the autonomic nervous system, and lucid dreams.
Some who try to treat brain health with supplements have found them to be addictive. Keep this in mind if you're someone who struggles with addiction in any other sense or if you think you may be becoming reliant on dietary supplements you're already taking. Seek medical advice for any concerns.
Remember that any vitamin or supplement you're interested in will take time to take effect. It will also take time for side effects to develop if they should at all. Make sure to check in with yourself about how you feel as you take brain supplements. Be honest about how you feel, not just in your brain health but in your physical health as well. Some supplements may not prove to be right for you. Still, by trying and paying attention to the benefits and side effects of different options, you can determine your best tool in fighting cognitive decline and improving memory.
